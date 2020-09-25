The names are in: Bookies price up baby names for Princess Eugenie

It seems the names for Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbanks’ baby are in, and Paddy Power has already calculated their price ups.

As of now, the most popular picks for the royal baby are Alice for a girl and Arthur for a boy, with odds on 8/1. Alice being a firm favourite, with several historical royal links.

Next in the running are Henry, Godfrey and Celia, all 10/1, followed by Thomas and Augusta, a previous name of a British princess, at 14/1.

The bookies have also priced up the chances of the child being named Victoria or Victor (18/1), as a nod to the Queen, while Albert, Diana and Edith are all in at 20/1.

While at 100/1, it’s seen as less likely they’ll name their child after Eugenie herself, the same price as the baby being called Camilla, who famously didn’t attend her wedding in 2018.

Or, as a fitting tribute to the chaos of 2020, it’s priced at 200/1 that the royal couple choose the moniker ‘Boris’.

A spokesman for Paddy Power commented, “Alice and Arthur currently lead the market, though perhaps if they really wanted to cap off the madness of this year, they’d opt for the name ‘Boris’ or even ‘Brexit’.”

Of course, the princess might surprise us all and choose a different name entirely — we’ll just have to wait and see!