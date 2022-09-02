The must-have jeans you NEED to buy for your Autumn wardrobe

We know, September has only just started, but with the weather starting to cool down and the season about to change, we can’t help but look forward to our Autumn/ Winter wardrobe! Cosy jumpers, stylish jeans and trendy boots are all we’re thinking about wearing right now.

Finding the perfect jeans that not only fit perfectly, but also look good and are on-trend is not an easy find these days. That’s why we’ve come up with a list of our favourite jeans that will bring your Autumn looks to a whole new level. With prices increasing pretty much everywhere recently, we’ve found jeans to suit different budgets so you don’t have to spend a fortune to start your Autumn wardrobe.

Pack those shorts and sunglasses away and crack out the woolly jumpers because these jeans will get you ready for the news season ahead. Check out our top picks below:

These faded high-waist jeans with a five-pocket and full-length design make them the perfect Autumn staple to match with all of your oversized jumper and trench coat needs! The wider legs help to draw attention to your ankles so match them with a statement boot to have the perfect Autumn look.

We've been loving the return of low-rise jeans and what better way to wear them than with a baggy boyfriend style like this stunning PLT pair? A gorgeous washed stone look that can be kept casual with your favourite Autumn sweatshirt, or dressed up for cocktails with the girls. A must-have in your Autumn wardrobe!

Cargo trousers have been EVERYWHERE recently, but instead of sticking to regular cargos this Autumn, check out these straight leg denim cargo trousers instead. They still give you the cargo look but with the added warmth and versatility of denim, rather than that thin cargo material.

We are in love with the colour of these jeans! Nothing screams Autumn more than burnt brown colours in your wardrobe! These jeans are on the more expensive side, but a colour like this is perfect for casual coffee dates or going for a warming Sunday roast. They also have a matching shirt if you want a full matching set.

These mid-rise jeans are not only stylish, but soooo flattering. These premium jeans are kind of iconic with their stretching denim and seams that lift and contour to fit your body in all the right places. If you’re looking for jeans that will fit you perfectly, look no further. These skinny jeans, boots and a checked shirt? The perfect Autumn fit! They're going straight in my basket!

A classic pair of black skinny jeans with the added flare of rip to add a little something different to your regular plain black jeans. These are high-waist so are super flattering and will pair well with a cropped jumper which we know we’re going to see lots of this season!