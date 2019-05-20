The most hilarious reactions to THAT Game of Thrones finale

*SPOILER ALERT*

Don't 'Dracarys' our asses if you read anything you shouldn't have…That's our final warning.

Now, without further ado, we are in mourning. Mainly because of how absurd that Game of Thrones finale was, but we had to sob when Drogon tried to wake his dragon mama and flew away with her body.

not gonna lie drogon trying to wake dany up ripped my heart right out of my chest pic.twitter.com/qtTNvkPoN9 — (@danytargyryen) May 20, 2019

Honestly, that broke us. What also broke us was how weak the storyline ended, and how pointless Jon Snow's parentage was and Bran's warg skills were. We pretty much just sat there shouting, "WHY?!" every five seconds.

We searched the net to find the most hilarious reactions to the HBO classic show's ending, and there are some absolute crackers, sit back and enjoy while wearing black and signing the petition to have it remade…

1. Arya's faceless men skills will really come in handy when she starts her long career as a landlord…

So Arya became a stone cold killer just to eventually start a bunch of Air BnBs west of Westeros. #DemThrones —(@jemelehill) May 20, 2019

2. Stick it to the man…ager:

When ya manager ask you to work a double but you was about to quit anyway pic.twitter.com/u99WDFrQCh — (@roywoodjr) May 20, 2019

3. Sansa was like…I've been through hell and back with three dodgy husbands but yep, give it to Bran for NO REASON:

Sansa won the popular vote but Bran had the electoral college. — (@markhoppus) May 20, 2019

4. 'Bran the Broken' needs to be dismissed as a phrase, total ableism.

If I'm king, the first thing ya'll gone stop doing is calling me "Broken". — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) May 20, 2019

5. Brienne of Tarth, First Female Knight and…Instagram influencer?

can’t believe brienne of tarth became…..a blogger — Aaron Edwards (@aaronmedwards) May 20, 2019

6. Bran is that kid from every group project who did absolutely sweet f*ck all:

When you do nothing on a group project and still got an A #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/hXgNorPpHY — (@akram_istateya) May 20, 2019

7. Well, the Iron Throne was melted but we can definitely find a decent replacement?

8. Robin Arryn did NOT come to play:

but can we talk about robin arryn's glow up#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/bBDNUGmxnR — Alyn Amo (@alyynnnxo) May 20, 2019

9. We should have let the Night King get on with his business:

Now you get why The Night King really wanted to kill Bran #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/JhbnYcOdNI — Drew (@MwesDrew) May 20, 2019

10. The true romance was Tormund and Jon, having a love-fest north of the wall with Ghost as their bridesmaid:

11. Let's be clear…Drogon was the GOAT:

Drogon received best character development in this finale—exercising judgement when experiencing blinding anger and grief, destroying the symbol of power and the very source of evil, and choosing to mourn in solitude, now brotherless and motherless. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ycjM77PvpX — (@BashirHamisu19) May 20, 2019

12. GHOST deserved the throne, those two good boys were the best in the realm:

13. Um, why exactly was Jon Snow resurrected by Melisandre again?

Melisandre:God of light brought jon snow back..

For what exactly#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/VHcSF7VPZ8 — (@blessedkide5) May 20, 2019

14. We ain't over this, sorry not sorry. It's like Harry Potter's name in the Goblet of Fire all over again:

So Bran gets to be king, despite the fact that he just put his name on the group project and didn’t do any work. #DemThrones — (@jemelehill) May 20, 2019

15. Drogon knew how to play the damn game:

Drogon destroying the iron throne because he knew King Bran got his own seat. #GameOfThronesFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/PjNrScUvba — (@AkpanVick) May 20, 2019

16. HODOR and MEERA REED are the reason Bran is alive and nobody cares??!

tyrion was praising bran for surviving beyond the wall when meera reed was the actual reason he made it alive. and this girl not only never got a proper sincere "thank you" but also was never even mentioned again and we don't know if she survived, eye — (@odairannies) May 20, 2019

17. That psychic kid was laughing at us for eight seasons:

So for like 6 seasons, Bran been in his room singing “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” to himself. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/Yfgyl2ZjBq — (@kidnoble) May 20, 2019

18. You okay there, Tyrion?

Tyrion: Jon Snow should be the rightful ruler. He deserves to be King. He's the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. He knows how to lead. He's the chosen one. The people love him. Convinces Jon to kill Dany.

Time to choose a King.

Tyrion: Bran#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vEQ2ENsule — Games of thrones (@MONU12pra) May 20, 2019

19. Sansa was like NOPE the North is our own nation, f*ck the European Union:

all hail sansa, queen of winterfexit — (@MattBellassai) May 20, 2019

20. Sansa is going to get LOOSE up North, that's for sure:

– Sansa on her first day as Queen of the North

#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Jxz88iE3En — (@Kaad45) May 20, 2019

21. Lads, what did Drogon do with the body?

So do we think Drogon ate the body — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) May 20, 2019

22. Drogon understands political issues and how absolute power corrupts even the most good of heroes:

Can’t wait for Drogon’s Ted Talk on how power corrupts and the need for socialism #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/tJZBoUFLSk — (@barry88quinn) May 20, 2019

We really don't know how to feel at this moment in time…mostly p*ssed at how the show-runners misused the character arcs and plot-lines going back nine years but at least we can laugh about it?

Feature image: Twitter/@RulerOfWestros