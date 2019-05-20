SHEmazing!
The most hilarious reactions to THAT Game of Thrones finale

by

*SPOILER ALERT*

Don't 'Dracarys' our asses if you read anything you shouldn't have…That's our final warning.

Now, without further ado, we are in mourning. Mainly because of how absurd that Game of Thrones finale was, but we had to sob when Drogon tried to wake his dragon mama and flew away with her body.

Honestly, that broke us. What also broke us was how weak the storyline ended, and how pointless Jon Snow's parentage was and Bran's warg skills were. We pretty much just sat there shouting, "WHY?!" every five seconds.

We searched the net to find the most hilarious reactions to the HBO classic show's ending, and there are some absolute crackers, sit back and enjoy while wearing black and signing the petition to have it remade…

1. Arya's faceless men skills will really come in handy when she starts her long career as a landlord…

2. Stick it to the man…ager:

3. Sansa was like…I've been through hell and back with three dodgy husbands but yep, give it to Bran for NO REASON:

4. 'Bran the Broken' needs to be dismissed as a phrase, total ableism.

5. Brienne of Tarth, First Female Knight and…Instagram influencer?

6. Bran is that kid from every group project who did absolutely sweet f*ck all:

7. Well, the Iron Throne was melted but we can definitely find a decent replacement?

8. Robin Arryn did NOT come to play:

9. We should have let the Night King get on with his business:

10. The true romance was Tormund and Jon, having a love-fest north of the wall with Ghost as their bridesmaid:

11. Let's be clear…Drogon was the GOAT:

12. GHOST deserved the throne, those two good boys were the best in the realm:

13. Um, why exactly was Jon Snow resurrected by Melisandre again?

14. We ain't over this, sorry not sorry. It's like Harry Potter's name in the Goblet of Fire all over again:

15. Drogon knew how to play the damn game:

16. HODOR and MEERA REED are the reason Bran is alive and nobody cares??!

17. That psychic kid was laughing at us for eight seasons:

18. You okay there, Tyrion?

19. Sansa was like NOPE the North is our own nation, f*ck the European Union:

20. Sansa is going to get LOOSE up North, that's for sure:

21. Lads, what did Drogon do with the body?

22. Drogon understands political issues and how absolute power corrupts even the most good of heroes:

We really don't know how to feel at this moment in time…mostly p*ssed at how the show-runners misused the character arcs and plot-lines going back nine years but at least we can laugh about it?

Feature image: Twitter/@RulerOfWestros

