The massive Lidl pet middle aisle offers are instore this morning

Calling all pet parents across the country, thank your lucky paws as Lidl Ireland’s Pet Week kicks off in stores nationwide from today Thursday 10th August, while stocks last. The middle aisle will be packed with paw-some accessories for all your fur babies to enjoy. Customers can pick up pet essentials for as little as €4.99 – you’d be barking mad to miss these deals!

Raised Dog Bed (€29.99)



Cosy Cots

Everyone has ruff days, even our furry friends. After a hard day of running around the garden, treat your pets to the Raised Dog Bed (€29.99) that provides optimal ventilation to keep your dog cool. If your canine companion prefers to snuggle up, they can curl into a Cushioned Dog Bed (€24.99). Make your cat the queen or king of the house with their very own Cat Activity Tower (€34.99), where they can play, scratch, rest and sleep – the purr-fect way to spend their day.

Cat Activity Tower €34.99



Quite Fetching!

Make your pet furr-bulous with Lidl’s range of high-quality accessories including this Dog Harness (€6.99) with reflective elements for extra visibility in the dark and the Retractable Dog Leads (€7.99), available in a range of sizes. With the always unpredictable Irish summer weather, be prepared with the Water-Repellent Dog Coat (€12.99) with hook and loop fastening to put on and take off easily.

Dog Harness (€6.99) and Retractable Dog Leads (€7.99)



For the adventurous pets who love to get dirty on their walks, Lidl’s Car Seat Cover (€9.99) will keep your car squeaky clean all the way home. For the pet that loves to be pampered at home, indulge them with everyday grooming items such as Lidl’s Pet Hair Clippers, only €17.99 with four comb sizes (3, 6, 9 and 12mm).

Having a Ball

This Pet Week at Lidl Ireland, we have the perfect toys for your pets that will offer hours of endless entertainment. For the outdoor doggies that ‘don’t stop retrieving’, pick up the NERF Dog Throwing Toy for just €6.99. Lidl’s motion activated dancing Catit Groovy Fish (€15.99) includes a USB cable to recharge battery and 2 catnip pouches and the Cat Fishing Rod (€4.99) stimulates your cat’s natural hunting and play instinct, ensuring your feline won’t get fed up.

Lidl has a great selection of toys on sale today



Bone Appetit!

We can’t forget about one of our pets favourite times of the day – feeding time. Lidl’s Ceramic Bowl Assortment (€6.99) have a non-slip bottom avoiding any mess and a removable rubber bottom for easy cleaning. The Lick Mat/Bowl (€4.99) is perfect for wet food and small amounts of food for long periods of time and is also easy to clean and dishwasher safe.

Lidl Ireland’s full Pet Week range will be hitting stores nationwide today, Thursday 10th August, while stocks last.