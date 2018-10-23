The Marvel Room is open at Brown Thomas, and it’s a Christmas dream

Christmas shopping can be a bit of a nightmare. There's the stress of not knowing what to buy for someone really special, like your Mum, brother or best friend, combined with the horrendous, hectic panic that seems to engulf the high street from December 1st onwards.

If only there was an immaculately laid out, aesthetically pleasing festive shopping paradise in existence, where all of our favourite high end brands were available in a relaxed, boutique setting.

Fantasize no more, as Brown Thomas is bringing this shopping aspiration to life this festive season.

The Marvel Room is now open in the Brown Thomas on Grafton Street, a dedicated showcase of whimsical and luxurious gifts for those we love the most.

Prestigious jewellery brand Tiffany & Co are on hand in the Marvel Room to enrapture jewellery lovers with their latest collection, Paper Flowers, and to share their range of jewellery and home accessories.

Bling fans will be delighted to see that The Marvel Room is introducing Jennifer Behr, who designs distinctive hair accessories and jewellery. Her celebrity fans include Amy Adams, Jessica Biel, Jennifer Lawrence and Blake Lively, and her collection for Brown Thomas is etheral – featuring star spangled head pieces and moon-adorned hair slides.

For homeware and stationary connoisseurs, renowned British fashion illustrator Charlotte Posner has been recruited by The Marvel Room to create a bespoke collection of her famous Pop Dolls.

These festive etchings will feature on a range of stationery, cosmetic bags, ceramics and water bottles.

The artist has also created the gift wrap for The Marvel Room which will ensure each and every gift looks exquisite under the Christmas tree.

The room will also be adorned with luxury designer pop-ups.

A glittering array of exotic skin handbags from Céline and Prada will be on display, along with two limited edition styles of the highly coveted Marie Jane Bucket bag from Christian Louboutin.

Wares from high-end houses Burberry, Jimmy Choo and Versace will also be on display for the fashion junkies and their admirers.

Irish design is an essential element in this year's showcase.

A selection of sumptuous gifts are available, from organic pearl jewellery from Helena Malone to Aran knit sweaters from Faye Dinsmore.

Candles are a firm favourite on the Christmas present front. There will be exclusive Christmas candle scents from Mookie & Boo, and Cloon Keen Atelier have designed two exclusive scents especially for The Marvel Room – so it's a truly unique gift.

Technology is a big part of this year’s offering in The Marvel Room, with tech gifts being a favourite every festive season.

Smartech and The Marvel Room have brought some of the newest innovations in tech to Dublin, including the personal assistant robot Temi, who sounds like someone we could really use in our lives, and Spectacles, the sunglasses that let the wearer capture photos and videos to upload instantly on their social media channels.

For photography fanatics who like things a little more old school, Polaroid Originals presents a collection of vintage cameras. Each one has been meticulously restored, and function fully while looking beautiful.

The Marvel Room is a bonafide Disneyland for fashion, jewellery and homeware lovers, with an array of experiences for your senses to festively feast upon – open from now until Christmas.

Feature image: Instagram / spotlightirl