‘The man with the golden voice’: RTÉ’s Larry Gogan dies aged 81

The legendary Larry Gogan has passed away at the age of 81.

The man with the golden voice, Larry Gogan was at the very heart of 2fm – and RTÉ – for over 50 years. Part of the original line-up for Radio 2 in 1979, Larry began with RTÉ Radio in the 1960's, latterly presenting for RTÉ Gold.

Dee Forbes, Director General, RTÉ said: "Larry Gogan was a legend, and a genuine national institution. He transcended generations – whether it was a hilarious moment on the Just a Minute Quiz, the breakneck countdown of the weekly top 40, or the first play of a Christmas song – Larry didn’t just preserve these traditions, he created them.Legendary, cross-generational, universally popular: The Golden Hour and the “Just a Minute Quiz” were national institutions, just the like the man himself.

"He returns now to his beloved Florrie – we are the poorer for his loss, but the richer for having known this gentleman of the airwaves."

Jim Jennings, Director of Content, RTÉ said: "Larry Gogan defined the Irish popular music scene for decades; he advocated for Irish artists and Irish music throughout his career, meaning he was respected not only by audiences, but by musicians too. This, in many ways, was his unique quality: he was loved by the listener, and loved by the artist. Larry’s legacy will endure in popular culture and the popular imagination for decades to come."

Larry met his wife Florrie when she was 15. Both their fathers ran newspaper shops in Dublin. They were engaged two years later and married when she was 21. He is survived by his five children – Gerard, Orla, Grainne, David and Sinead – and 12 grandchildren. Florrie died in January 2002.