The Love Is Blind reunion is finally here – and it’s a spicy one!

The second season of Netflix’s reality show Love Is Blind had us all gripped when it was released in February of this year. The cast reunion was even messier, with arguments, shocking reveals, and it even delivered a dramatic stand-off between hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and contestant Shake Chatterjee.

Now, Netflix is bringing us even more drama, as Love Is Blind: After The Altar dropped this morning!

Season two concluded with five couples making it to their wedding day, but only two of them actually ended up saying their vows. Lovebirds Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, plus Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeeley, were the show’s successful pairings, proving that sometimes, love can indeed be blind.

Now that some time has passed since season 2 finished filming, audiences are desperate to know what each contestant has been up to. After The Altar will follow the cast of 2022 after some of them said ‘I Do’, and some of them walked away from a life of marriage.

These next three episodes promise to give all of the juicy details – are Deepti and Kyle in a relationship now? Have Natalie and Shane been able to patch things up? What has Shake been up to?

However, the reunion series will also undoubtedly be filled with heartbreak, as it was revealed last month that both married couples from season 2 have recently filed for divorce. Details about the marriage breakups have been limited so far, so fans can expect to find out more about Danielle and Nick, alongside Iyanna and Jarrette, in After The Altar.

Plus, if this latest fix of Love Is Blind isn’t enough to satisfy your reality TV cravings, then there’s more to come! Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed that audiences will be able to go back to the pods very soon – the third series of the reality show is coming next month, on Wednesday, October 19.

That’s our reality TV schedule sorted for the next few weeks!