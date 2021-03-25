The lockdown hair heroes that will save your neglected locks

You know lockdown has gone on for too long when your hair looks like a cavewoman's in the mornings and you don't bat an eyelid.

I think we all though that by now, there might be at least a hint that the hairdressers may be reopening some time soon, but with Easter around the corner and still no whisper of when we might next grace the salon chair, things are starting to look a little desperate. Most of us haven't had our hair done since December, if you were even lucky enough to get a slot then, so the roots and regrowth are in dire need of a little TLC right now.

While we can't completely fix your ends or show you how to give yourself the perfect balayage, we can show you how to keep your hair in the best condition possible, so that when we get back to our hairdressers, they'll have lots to work with, rather than crying over your dodgy box dye.

Our top lockdown hair care and survival tool list is here to save your hair from your hairdresser's wrath – check out our favourites below!

Something that's frustrating a lot of us – I'm looking at you fellow fake blondes – is our roots growing through our perfectly chosen colour and having no control over when we'll be able to cover them over again. We don't want to use dyes, as they'll mess up our colours – and we probably couldn't apply it properly anyway – but something was needed to hide my dark roots slowly creeping their way out from under my blonde. Redken's Root Fusion root fix spray allows you to apply a targeted shot of temporary colour to cover pesky greys and roots with no mess and no commitment. With buildable coverage, you’re in control of your colour so you can conceal and temporarily touch up the any greys that peep through between your salon appointments! The professional root concealer allows you to find your perfect shade match for a seamless blend into your hair colour. It dries almost instantly and washes out in one shampoo so it doesn’t interfere with your professional salon colour. That’s means there is no need to worry about the risk of a colour correction at your next salon appointment!

Another one for all the blondes suffering out there right now. Colour corrector is a lifesaver for when you can't get into a salon to touch up colour. The Elvive purple shampoo has gotten my hair out of many a sticky spot by neutralising brassy tones in blonde, highlighted brunette, and grey hair. A wash once a week will take the unwanted yellowing tones out of the hair and leave you with the cool ashy tones, like you've been to the hairdresser's more recently than Christmas!

For all you non-blondies out there, your colour is just as likely to be fading and struggling to stay vibrant right now, We've got a way to go yet before we're back in the salon chair, but don't be tempted by box dyes! You'll ruin your colourists hard work. Instead, use Philip Kingsley's regime to lock in colour and nourish strands, extending time between salon visits. Locking in the good and blocking out the bad, the regime optimises the condition of your hair and scalp, for stronger hair and longer-lasting colour. Pure Colour Shampoo locks in colour and preserves chemical styles so you can go longer between salon visits. The sulphate-free, anti-fade formula adds body, bounce and shine while soothing and conditioning the scalp following treatments.

While we may not be doing as much styling as we usually do right now it's still so important to look after our hair when we do take heat to it. I've heard lots of hairdressers advising online that now is a good opportunity to really look after your hair, as we're staying in more than ever. Our hair isn't subjected to straighteners or curlers every weekend so it's getting a chance to rejuvenate and grow again. So if you must take heat to it right now, be sure to protect it from damage as well as you can with this light-weight with Argan complex, a rich, nourishing oil, native to Morocco. It contains many of the ingredients associated with repairing hair and the creation of luxurious healthy hair.

Again, now is a great time to give your hair the rest and recovery that it needs. How often would you do a hair mask usually? Once, maybe twice a month? We get it, they can be time consuming and usually we just need to hop in and out of the shower before rushing off somewhere else. A weekly treatment mask packed with nutritious oils could be exactly what your hair needs. This formula includes argan (a potent natural moisturiser), Abyssinian (intensely hydrating), macadamia (strengthening), castor (said to help reduce hair fall) and jojoba (helps to fight frizz). Plus, it smells like candy canes.

You can thank us for all the tips later when ypou emerge form lockdown wiht some seriously lucsious locks!