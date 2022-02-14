The LGBT+ TV series that we’re loving for LGBT+ history month!

It’s LGBT+ history month, a time to celebrate the achievements, history and journey of the LGBT+ community. This year will be the 50th anniversary of Pride and it’s a time to see how far the community has come in the last half century and look to the future, to see what it holds.

It’s a time to highlight overlooked identities and figures and stories from LGBT+ people, and what better way to show your pride and explore new voices than through the medium of TV? The last few years have brought us some incredible shows form creators, writers, directors and actors in the LGBT+ community, so we’re highlighting some of our favourites below to show a diverse range of LGBT+ voices and storylines to celebrate the community this month!

Positive

This Sky original documentary takes a poignant look into Britain's 40-year struggle with HIV and AIDS, told through the stories of some of the earliest HIV patients, healthcare workers and activists. Across the three-episode run, the series takes us from the first recorded UK case in 1981 right through to the present day where prevention methods such as PrEP, and treatment methods leading to an undetectable status, are widely available and accessible to all, helping to create a world with less stigma and fewer new HIV cases.

Feel Good

Comedian Mae embarks on an intense relationship with George, a woman who’s only dated men. But they both hold back important parts of themselves. Starring the hilarious Mae Martin and Lisa Kudrow, this piece swings between incredulously funny and poignantly thoughtful, as Mae navigates a relationship that’s causing her to question everything.

Looking

Three gay friends navigate life and love against the backdrop of San Francisco's progressive, unpredictable, almost-anything-goes culture in the trio share the nuances and complexities of contemporary gay relationships as they explore a variety of options, both in love and in life. This frank comedy drama stars Russell Tovey and Jonathan Groff.

Pose

In 1987, a diagnosis spurs ball fixture Blanca to start her own house in the Bronx where she soon takes in homeless dancer Damon and sex worker Angel. Starring the inimitable Billy Porter, this exploration of the New York City's African-American and Latino LGBTQ drag ball scene in the 1980s is a hard-hitting and absorbing watch.

The L Word Generation Q

The groundbreaking drama series, The L Word, revolutionized a generation and the highly anticipated sequel The L Word: Generation Q is now available. Returning cast members Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey will resume their original roles alongside a new group of diverse, self-possessed LGBTQIA+ characters experiencing love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in LA.

Everything Sucks

As a new year begins at Boring High School, freshman Luke impresses his friends by inviting sophomore Kate – the principal’s daughter – to his house. As the drama club and AV geeks rivalry escalates, Kate begins to realise that her feelings for her co-star aren’t going away anytime soon in this 90s dramedy.

Rialto

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor stars as Colm, a man in his mid-40s who has a comfortable life: a managerial job in Dublin's docks, two teenage children, and a kind, loyal wife in Claire. After the death of his father, a destructive figure, Colm's emotional life cracks open, and his downward spiral continues when he is made redundant. Drinking heavily and unable to confide in Claire, Colm finds himself drawn to Jay, a 19-year-old. Their sexual encounters and tentative friendship become Colm's only solace – but this recklessness puts his family-life at risk.

Hollywood

While waiting for his big break, aspiring movie star Jack Castello accepts a job at a local service station that pumps more than just gas…This mini series explores the seedy underbelly to Hollywood glamour and how doing whatever it takes to make it can bring you to unexpected places and desires.

Milk

In 1972, Harvey Milk (Oscar-winning Sean Penn) and his lover Scott Smith leave New York for San Francisco, with Milk determined to accomplish something meaningful in his life. Settling in the Castro District, he opens a camera shop and helps transform the area into a mecca for gays and lesbians. In 1977 he becomes the nation's first openly gay man elected to a notable public office when he wins a seat on the Board of Supervisors.

I Am Not Okay with This

When her best friend (and secret crush) hooks up with a crude jock, Syd seethes with anger…and her feelings boil over in startling ways. Exploring her sexuality and her newfound powers, high school just got a whole lot more complicated for this compelling and complex teenage girl.