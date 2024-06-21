The Inbetweeners’ Emily Atack confirms arrival of first child

Emily Atack is now a mum!

The former star of The Inbetweeners has announced the birth of her first child.

Emily has welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world, alongside her boyfriend Dr Alistair Garner.

The comedian recently took to social media to share the joyful news and confirm her baby boy's sweet name. On her Instagram page, Emily chose to share a stunning black and white snap of her and Alistair with their new arrival.

In the caption of the post, Emily wrote, “We have a beautiful son. Barney James Garner. All my dreams have come true”.

Many famous faces flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Emily and Alistair.

TV presenter Carol Vorderman wrote, “Well that’s brought a tear to my old eyes. Sending the three of you all lovec”.

“Aww congratulations darling”, penned former The Only Way is Essex star Billie Faiers.

Made in Chelsea’s Ollie Locke added, “Well done mumma!! Love you very much!!! And can’t wait for cuddles!! Xxxxxx”.

On December 30, Emily revealed her pregnancy on Instagram, with a black-and-white image of herself and her blossoming bump.

“It’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!! I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me,” she penned at the time.

“I’m so happy to be writing all of this to you all. You’ve always stuck by me through the years, do stick around to watch me enter my mum era. Christ. Let’s go,” she teased further.

After confirming that she would be welcoming a son, Emily later spoke out in April about misinformation surrounding her pregnancy.

“I was forced to have to announce my pregnancy WAY earlier than I wanted to, because the press found out about it and said they were going to print it. To which they then decided themselves how far gone I was, and have decided ever since the status of my pregnancy,” she wrote.

“Saying untrue things like that and stating them as fact about my own baby as you can imagine makes me SO anxious, at an already incredibly scary time. He’s not ready yet, just go easy!” she added.