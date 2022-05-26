The best beauty treatments on offer at Dundrum Town Centre.

This month why not treat yourself to some selfcare and indulge in some of the very best beauty treatments, available from retailers at Dundrum Town Centre?

Experience luxury at its finest at Edvard & Pink this summer, with their Aromatherapy Associates Facials. Aromatherapy Associates has over 30 years of experience in producing the finest quality essential oil blends, designed for real therapeutic results. These oils will take you on a sensory journey to enhance your wellbeing. The molecules in the essential oils are small enough to allow them to penetrate through the skin and by penetrating the deeper layers of the skin, essential oils can have a positive effect, such as optimising the cellular renewal process, enhancing blood circulation and addressing problems such as acne, eczema and aging skin.

Be sure to schedule in a bit of ‘me’ time this month and choose from any of Edvard & Pink’s top six essential Aromatherapy Associates Facials.

Skin Solutions Facial €75 –Tailored for oily and combination skin this pore refining facial works deep down using the natural Antiseptic properties of Lavender and Tea Tree.

Renew Rose Radiance Facial €80 – Pure hands-on therapy at its best, this is a deeply nourishing treatment that softens and moisturises your skin using natural damask rose water to support circulation. Your skin is left toned, polished, delicately scented & quite simply radiant.

Age Repair Facial €90 – Includes hydrating & rejuvenating gel & mud masks interspersed, with a relaxing yet firming facial massage to leave skin conditioned & toned & your spirits uplifted.

Renew Rose Total Indulgence Facial €110 – A total experience for the face, head, back and arms, using natural rose water geranium and evening Primrose. Itis suitable for all skin types and will leave you glowing from the inside out.

Revitalising Eye Treatment €45 – To counteract the effects of ageing or fatigue around the eye area, powerful antioxidants in cranberry black tea and arctic strawberry tend to this neglected area.

Relax & Revive Facial €50 – To brighten & refresh tired skin, designed for men & women on the run.

Whether you need a quick pick-me-up or a more in-depth treatment, Dermalogica's professional skin services are completely tailored to your skin's needs. The four treatments below are Dermalogica’s top treatments of the month, each aiming to target various skin concerns.

Pro skin, 30-minute treatment €55 – The ultimate customisable treatment. Depending on your skin’s needs, it may include enhanced technologies such as microcurrent, ultrasonic, LED light therapy and a combination of professional-grade actives. Every treatment includes well-being touches to elevate the experience.

Pro power peel, 30-minute treatment €80 – Dermalogica’s strongest, fastest chemical peel. This unique three-acid approach provides powerful resurfacing that is 100% tailored to your skin. Targets discolouration, texture and breakouts.

Pro nano-needling, 30-minute treatment €110 – Want visibly smoother skin texture with zero downtime? Resurfacing actives and professional serums are infused into skin with a unique device, which uses tiny cones to maximise product penetration.

Pro bright, 30-minute treatment €80 – Fade dark spots and reveal brighter skin. This high-intensity treatment combines a brightening peel with an electric infusion of professional-grade Vitamin C, Niacinamide and Hexylresorcinol – addressing all pigmentation concerns.

Thérapie Clinic is a destination that truly nurtures beauty from within. Beauty is a result of being healthy and confident; taking the time to nurture your body, your skin and yourself. Thérapie Clinic takes an integrated approach to beauty, helping clients discover the best version of themselves. Their top beauty treatments of the month include a number of hydrating and nourishing facials all with 20% off when a course of 6 is purchased.

HydraFacial, six sessions €623.70 (20% off) – HydraFacial is a technology driven rejuvenating skin treatment that delivers instant results you can see and feel. It promises to deliver long term skin health and can cater to the specific needs of all skin types. HydraFacial works by removing dead skin cells and extracting impurities while at the same time enriching the skin with cleansing, hydrating and moisturising serums. HydraFacial doesn’t just work on the surface, it works deep within the skin, to deliver a superior treatment which promotes skin health.

Not only is HydraFacial super quick and pain free, but it promises to deliver instant and long-lasting results that you can see and feel after every treatment. Because HydraFacial caters to all skin types, treatments can be catered to your specific needs. Whether you are concerned about the formation of lines and wrinkles, or suffer from acne prone skin, your HydraFacial treatment at Thérapie will be catered specifically to your needs. There is no redness or irritation, so you are good to go straight back to your day-to-day activities after your treatment!

Vitamin C Radiance Peel, six sessions €479.70 (20% off) – This unique Vitamin C treatment combines stable Vitamin C and Ferulic Acid, one of the most potent antioxidants, with gentle AHA’S to brighten and protect the skin. This peel will revitalise dull grey skin, support environmentally stressed and damaged skin, strengthen redness prone skin and fight free radical damage.

Treats: all, redness, broken capillaries, sensitive, dry, dull, pigmentation, Post peel, post treatment skin, aging

Mango Radiance Peel, six sessions €479.70 (20% off) – Skin Theory’s Mango Radiance Peel is designed to lightly exfoliate the skin using gentle fruit enzymes, while infusing Vitamin C and Orange Stem Cells to brighten protect and repair the skin. Kojic acid helps reduce pigment formation and even discoloration. This peel will instantly give your skin a smooth radiant glow and leaves it looking smooth.

Treats: all, sensitive, rosacea, compromised, dry/dehydrated, Normal, Pigmentation

Treat yourself this month to some luxury pampering at Edvard & Pink, Dermalogica or Thérapie Clinic at Dundrum Town Centre.