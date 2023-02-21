The Holiday star Jude Law reportedly welcomes seventh child

Jude Law has reportedly become a dad again!

It appears that The Holiday actor has welcomed his seventh child into the world. This little bundle of joy is the second child that he has fathered with his wife, Phillipa Coan.

In photos obtained by The Sun, the 50-year-old actor could be seen with Phillipa around Heathrow Airport. Phillipa was pushing a newborn in a pram, with the couple’s first child also with them.

Jude and Phillipa have yet to comment on their second child. As of yet, it is unclear what the name or gender of their new baby is.

The couple’s newest arrival means that they are now in the newborn phase again, after welcoming their first child together in September 2020.

Jude initially became a father all the way back in 1996, when he welcomed his son Rafferty into the world with his former partner, Sadie Frost. Jude and Sadie then later married in 1997, and went on to have two more children – 22-year-old Iris and 20-year-old Rudy.

Jude and Sadie subsequently divorced in 2003. The Fantastic Beasts actor then entered a brief relationship with American model Samantha Burke in 2008, and the pair went onto welcome Jude’s fourth child, a daughter named Sophia, who is now 13.

Jude’s previous relationship before meeting wife Phillipa was with singer Catherine Harding, also known as Cat Cavelli. Jude became a father for the fifth time with Catherine when she gave birth to daughter Ada, who is now seven years of age.

Jude has been married to 35-year-old Phillipa since May 2019. The couple tend to keep their relationship quite private from the public eye.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their newest arrival!