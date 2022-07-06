The highest garden in Ireland opens this Summer at the Guinness Storehouse.

The Guinness Storehouse is celebrating the season with a ‘Height of Summer’ experience which includes seven floors of botanic installations, live music performances, art exhibitions and more. This includes a transformation of the world-famous Gravity Bar into Ireland’s Highest Garden, offering visitors a unique chance to enjoy both a pint and panoramic Dublin views while surrounded by a new garden install by Mark Grehan of the garden.

The ‘Height of Summer’ exhibition transforms the Guinness Storehouse into the ultimate summer destination, with an interactive garden exhibit stretching across seven floors, including living walls, curated planters by Mark Grehan and exclusive photo opportunities throughout this iconic building.

This exhibition also features an art showcase by Hang Tough Gallery, featuring local artists Grace Enemaku, Fuchsia MacAree and more. The curation includes art that encapsulates the feeling of an Irish summer, highlighting quiet moments of contemplation, details in nature and observations from everyday life.

Throughout the summer, the Home of Guinness will also host an exciting line-up of DJs in the Gravity Garden, making this panoramic bar the best place in the city to enjoy summer tunes and a pint of the Black Stuff. DJs will be playing in Gravity every night, from 3pm Monday to Thursday, and 1pm Friday to Sunday until close.

Speaking on the partnership, curator Mark Grehan said, “Collaborating with the Guinness Storehouse has been fantastic, it’s been great fun imagining the transformation of the space and bringing this to life. As someone who is fond of a Guinness, it has been great to collaborate with the brand, as it has a rich history and culture in the creation of green spaces within Dublin that I’ve enjoyed and watched evolve and grow over the years.

Click here to visit this interactive map.



The Guinness family has a strong historical presence in many of the city’s most beautiful green spaces, from donating St. Patrick’s Park as public gardens in 1901, to commissioning the famous Oscar Wilde statue in Merrion Square. Guinness Storehouse has created a map of Dublin celebrating ‘Guinness Green Spaces’ throughout the years. Now, you can enjoy the latest Guinness green space in Dublin, right here, at the Guinness Storehouse."

Eibhlin Colgan, Guinness Archivist, added: “The Guinness archive collects and preserves records, artefacts and artwork relating to Guinness since its foundation in 1759. Guinness has such a rich history with parks and outdoor spaces in Dublin and it was a pleasure to work with Grace Enemaku to deliver a map of Dublin’s parks and outdoor spaces that have been influenced by Guinness throughout history. We hope that people will be able to enjoy this resource and continue their exploration of Guinness green spaces throughout the city after visiting us at the Storehouse.”

‘The Height Of Summer’ at the Guinness Storehouse is open daily from 10am. The exhibition Is included in each experience ticket, which starts at €26.