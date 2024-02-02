The Head Plan founders to Brave the Dragons Den

Irish Entrepreneurs Denise Kenny Byrne, and Ciaran Byrne will face the dragons and present their successful and transformative journaling and wellness brand, The Head Plan on BBC One Dragons’ Den airing in the hope of securing the ultimate business partner to support their international growth ambitions. Full episode airing on Thursday the 8th of February.

Founded in 2020, The Head Plan was born after a traumatic life experience for the young couple as Ciaran was diagnosed with leukaemia shortly after returning from honeymoon. Before a successful stem cell transplant, the outlook was not looking promising for Ciaran’s recovery.

Both Ciaran and Denise were navigating separate but successful careers at the time spanning tech and marketing, however this catastrophic moment changed everything, and suddenly life’s priorities and career goals were turned on their head as the couple reflected on what really matters to them, what gives them purpose and ultimately what makes them happy.

Journaling since childhood, Denise has always believed in the power of putting pen to paper, writing it down and making it happen. As the couple navigated a major life change and a tough recovery, they together developed the concept of The Head Plan, launching first with one wellness and productivity journal to empower people to take even 10 minutes out of their day for a moment of mindfulness and setting intentions. The Head Plan which has attracted over 100,000 customers, symbolises the combined forces of a lifelong passion for journaling and the sudden realisation for the importance of taking life day by day and not relying on anyone but yourself to make it happen. The Head plan reminds its community that your head space is the most important space to nurture, grow and protect every single day.

Following on from the success of the initial launch and realising the potential for their vision, the couple have since built a wellness brand featuring over 20 products including a collaboration with no.1 best-selling Author and manifestation coach Roxie Nafousi as well as building a free app with over 35,000 members and turning over close to €3.5million.

Denise Kenny comments “We created The Head Plan because we don’t think it should take a catastrophic moment to reflect and make big changes in your life. Goal setting, reflection, personal development, and mindfulness should be a daily part of everyone’s life, not just something you do on January 1st. We know the potential for The Head Plan on a more global level and felt Dragons’ Den was an incredible opportunity and next step for us in hopefully garnering the support from some of our biggest inspirations in business and ultimately securing the right partner to help us to grow in the UK and beyond”

The full episode airs on Thursday February 8th on BBC One.