‘The happiest dads’: Mark Feehily reveals the name of his baby girl

Westlife’s Mark Feehily and his partner Cailean welcomed their first child together on October 1. The new dads confirmed the joyous news this morning and even revealed the name of their newborn daughter.

Mark posted a photo from the hospital where their little girl was born.

The dad couldn’t help but gush about their tiny tot.

The parents decided to call their little bundle of joy Layla. The name Layla is of Egyptian/Arabic origin and means ‘dark beauty’.

Mark wrote, “Baby Layla born safe & sound @ 7.27pm on October 1st 2019!”

He added, “We’re the happiest Dads in the world!”

This is both Mark and Cailean’s first child. The couple welcomed their daughter via surrogate.

The World Of Our Own singer previously admitted he was feeling anxious about becoming a dad for the first time, but luckily his bandmates taught him a thing or two.

He told Today FM, “Luckily the lads have three kids each and one of my best friends has three kids… my brother has a child, my godchild, so it's not the first kid that I've been around."

Speaking about the surrogacy process, Mark added, “Because we're doing it through surrogacy, it takes a good three or four years of research and the whole process so it's not like it just happened overnight.”

"I'm ready for it. I'm ready for whatever it brings,” he gushed.

Congratulations to the new dads. We’re sure baby Layla is a dote.