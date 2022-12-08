The Hangmen by Martin McDonagh opens at the Gaiety March 2023

Gaiety Productions in association with Decadent Theatre Company have today unveiled the stellar ensemble cast for the Irish Premiere of Hangmen by Martin McDonagh. Opening at the Gaiety Theatre from 11 March until 8 April 2023, this major new production comes hot off the heels of the release of McDonagh’s new award-winning feature film, The Banshees of Inisherin.

Featuring Irish stars of stage and screen in Ireland and abroad, this darkly comic tale follows the success of recent Gaiety Productions of Martin McDonagh’s The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Lieutenant of Inishmore and The Lonesome West.

The full cast for Hangmen has been announced featuring:

Aisling O’Sullivan (Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Cripple of Inishmaan, Joyride)

Anthony Morris (Endgame, Red Rock, The Dry, Titanic: Blood and Steel)

Daniel Reardon (Chekhov’s First Play, The Rehearsal, This Beach)

Denis Conway (The Lonesome West, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, Aisha, Brooklyn)

Gary Lydon (The Banshees of Inisherin, Brooklyn, Borstal Boy, The Clinic)

Joe Hanley (Sisters, The Shawshank Redemption, The Lieutenant of Inishmore)

Jonice Elmore (Masters of the Air, The English Game, Shameless, Downton Abbey)

Killian Scott (Love/Hate, Dublin Murders, and Marvel’s forthcoming TV series Secret Invasion)

Olivia Byrne (Pixie), Peter Gowen (The Lieutenant Of Inishmore, Love/Hate, The Tudors)

Robbie O’Connor (Fair City, Staging The Treaty, The Doireann Project)

Stephen O’Leary (Fair City, Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope, Smalltown).

The creative team is led by director Andrew Flynn who has a long association with McDonagh’s work including The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Pillowman and A Skull in Connemara, which received 3 nominations in The Irish Times Irish Theatre Awards.

“In his small pub in Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the local reporters and sycophantic pub regulars, dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, a peculiar stranger lurks, with a very different motive for his visit…”

“A savage black comedy” – THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

***** THE GUARDIAN

**** NEW YORK POST

Booking/Listings Information:

Dates: 11th March – 8th April 2023

Mondays: Saturdays at 7.30PM

Matinees at 2.30PM on Thursdays and Saturdays (no matinee 11th March)

Tickets: From €19 (including restoration levy)

Online: www.gaietytheatre.ie | www.ticketmaster.ie