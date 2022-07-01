The Handmade Soap Company, launch world’s first completely compostable deodorant!

After 3 years of research, planning and development, Co. Meath based The Handmade Soap Company today announce yet another world-first; introducing their new unisex ANAM Deodorant. The ANAM deodorant embodies the true spirit of this family business: cruelty-free products made with ethically sourced raw ingredients and fully sustainable packaging. Following on from the launch of the ANAM range last year, the brand’s most sustainable range to date, the pioneering new ANAM deodorant uses ingredients foraged in the Irish Wilderness. It is also the world’s first fully compostable deodorant; you simply pop your finished product (including all packaging) into your food bin. This innovative breakthrough is a far cry from most deodorants we all know, which are harmful to both you and the environment.

Deodorants and antiperspirants make a daily feature in all our hygiene routines, however many of us are unaware of the harmful toxic ingredients in our favourite brands. These chemicals are immediately absorbed into the bloodstream due to the large concentration of hair follicles and sweat glands in the underarm’s thin, folding skin. Daily use of these products has been continuously linked to serious health issues such as kidney and liver failure and there is ongoing research into the link between some of these chemicals and certain cancers.

By combining 100% natural, foraged ingredients with vegan formulas and sustainable packaging and processes, this 100% natural, handmade deodorant offers the greenest alternative to commercial deodorants ever made. Switching to this new product will end the damaging cycle of traditional aerosol use for both you and the environment. The Handmade Soap Company previously developed the world’s first completely compostable refill pouch (made from corn), which allows you to refill your keep-forever Anam glass soap and lotion bottles, eliminating the harmful cycle of plastic in this product category.

This latest launch by The Handmade Soap Company is both Ecocert and Cosmos accredited, the highest accreditations a brand can boast for sustainable practices and natural ingredients in Europe. Last year The Handmade Soap Company confirmed every single product they produce is now both Ecocert and Cosmos accredited, an incredibly rare achievement.

Brand Founder – Donagh Quigley



The Handmade Soap Company’s new ANAM deodorant came from the Founder’s desire to create a deodorant that was just as effective at combating sweat and neutralising odours as it is kind to us, our bodies and our skin. Speaking about this ground-breaking new launch, which he has been developing for three years now, Brand Founder Donagh Quigley said:

“The Soul of The Handmade Soap Company has always been rooted in natural ingredients, sustainable packaging and kindness. With this latest addition to the ANAM collection we have made our most sustainable step forward yet by offering a completely natural and compostable alternative to commonplace deodorants.

This natural deodorant does not block sweat pores like antiperspirants do, so the goal was to figure out a way to neutralise the bacterial growth which leads to body odour. Which we have successfully done through natural active ingredients, such as sage leaf extract and Zinc salt. And most importantly, no more nasty chemicals need to go straight into our bloodstreams anymore, straight through the highly sensitive and absorbent thin layer of skin at our armpits. We wouldn’t swallow a handful of toxic ingredients, and yet what we do with deodorants every day is arguably worse, as it enters our bloodstream without being metabolised.”

The Anam Collection



The Anam collection is enriched with a fragrant and calming mix of rare essential oils for the ultimate skin and wellbeing pick-me-up. Effortlessly fusing warming coriander seed, soothing lavender with heady eucalyptus, geranium and rich vetiver at the base, all blends are 100% natural, 100% vegan and pack a botanical powerhouse punch for the senses. The new Anam Deodorant is available to purchase at all The Handmade Soap Company stockists, including Brown Thomas, Avoca and Kilkenny Design, as well as pop- online at www.thehandmadesoapcompany.ie. RRP of €17.95.