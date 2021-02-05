The hairstyles you’ll be seeing everywhere this summer

I LOVE looking for new ways to style my hair. My outfits and looks have always been a way of expressing myself, which is why I'm finding it so hard to have nowhere to wear any of my stuff, or try out new styles. We're all on our phones and therefore on Instagram more than ever, and all the fashion pages I follow are reporting on 2021's biggest trends…if only we had somewhere to wear them!

I'm hoping by summer, maybe we'll be able to be out and about so I'm rounding up the top hairstyles that I've seen trending the last while that will definitely be the statement and staple looks around the beer gardens and barbecue get togethers for summer 2021!

The sleek ponytail

Sophisticated, slick and simple, this look is the perfect pairing with the Boss Lady power suits that are making a comeback right now. High or low, these ponytails are elegant and understated, but have a high fashion connotation to them thanks to the likes of Marc Jacobs and Louis Vuitton making them a runway staple.

High pigtails

Cute, sexy and a little flirtatious, this look can be hard to pull off. It's all about attitude with a style like this one – it can come across as babyish or badass, depending on how you style it. This look reeks of the nineties and is probably back in as part of that whole nineties babydoll aesthetic that's sweeping Instagram right now. Personally, I'm not a fan, but that's potentially because I'm just jealous I couldn't pull it off. Millie Bobby Brown however, is pulling, It. Off.

Low casual bun

This laid-back look could be attributed to the new work-from-home lifestyle; It's easy, quick and looks professional but requires low effort. Casual and elegant, it's a handy way to look put together, even if we don't necessarily feel it. This was a popular wedding look a few years ago, simple and understated, and the folksy, beachy wedding look is making a comeback, and I can see this coming back right along with it.

Braided ponytail

In an almost futuristic look, these braided ponytails are fierce and statement-making. Requiring a whole lot of hair, this is one for the long-hair-gals, with endless patience. The slicked back ponytail gets a new, more out-there makeover, with this high maintenance look.

Curtain bangs

I actually just got this cut myself before the latest lockdown and I LOVE it. Very seventies, soft, chic and wearable, it frames the face and lightens the hair, allow for a delicate, feminine vintage look. Looks great up or down, and though does require some styling, it's a versatile look that can really change your face shape.

Headscarves and bandannas

A look more suited to summer than anything, these headscarves work best when worn in a simple pattern and are made in a silky or satin material. It adds a little nineties or sixties look to a hairstyle, depending on how you wear it and needs confidence to be pulled off…which Kim Kardashian has in spades.

The Bella Hadid

I would actually argue that this was the 'Arianna Grande' before it was ever the Bella Hadid, but this is what it's being referred to as online. The sweet look is cute, sleek and preppy, lending itself to an almost sixties vintage look. The high ponytail pops while the curled ends add bounce and volume. This look requires thick hair, lots of bobby pins and a luscious shine.