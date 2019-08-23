Fancy watching Sing Street under the stars? You’ll love this event

Happenings in association with Guinness Open Gate Brewery is set to host a series of three open-air screenings on August 29, September 5 and 19. The Dublin based pop-up cultural events company are famous for their open air cinema.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery is the experimental brewery at St. James’s Gate where the Guinness brewers can brew up anything they dream up. Consumers can visit from Thursday to Saturday and try a range of experimental beers, only available in the brewery, and delicious bites from the new kitchen on site.

For the first time ever, the Guinness Gates are being opened to a special cinematic experience with the chance to enjoy a big-screen open air moment in the heart of the working brewery, a truly unique opportunity.

The movies will range from iconic classics, to nostalgic throwbacks and homegrown modern favourites. First up will be the original and best Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, the 1971 classic starring Gene Wilder. This will be followed by Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s rhythmic and romantic Dirty Dancing, featuring the Academy Award winning song (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life. The final screening will be Sing Street, the 2016 coming of age comedy-drama set in 1980’s Dublin and featuring an all-star Irish cast and crew.

All three screenings will also feature exciting new beers, available exclusively and for a limited time, brewed up by the team at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, the home to all beer innovation and experimentation at St. James’s Gate.

The beers will be enjoyed alongside Cornude Artisan Popcorn. Made here in The Liberties by food adventurer Ruth, it is not mass-produced or put through factory processes, but made to order in her artisan kitchen with ingredients that are full of gorgeous, hand-picked taste combinations which have palates poppin’ at every turn. Meanwhile the Guinness Open Gate Brewery kitchen will also be open for all screenings and serving delicious ‘cinema snack’ themed dishes for all to enjoy, under the direction of executive chef Sean Hunter.

Tickets cost €12.80 and include access to one screening and a pint or paddle of choice from the Guinness Open Gate Brewery selection of both limited edition innovation brews and classic beers such as Guinness Draught.

Tickets go on-sale on August 22 and will be available from Happenings Usheru page https://happenings.usheru.com/the-festival

Happenings at Guinness Open Gate Brewery is a strictly over 18s event.

Enjoy Guinness Sensibly. Visit www.drinkaware.ie