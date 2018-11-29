The Greatest Showman: Hugh Jackman announces Irish gig

Academy Award-nominated, Golden Globe- and Tony Award-winning performer, Hugh Jackman, has announced his first world tour.

The Man. The Music. The Show. will see Jackman performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

The Man. The Music. The Show. will visit Dublin on 30 May 2019 at 3Arena.

The tour will kick off with 12 shows across Europe and the UK beginning Monday, May 13 in Hamburg, Germany with stops in Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester, Dublin, and London.

Tickets for the European Shows go on sale beginning Friday, December 7 at 9 AM local time at HughJackmanTheShow.com.

A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of reserved-seated tickets, custom merchandise (designed exclusively for package purchasers) and much more.

Hugh Jackman has made an impression on audiences of all ages with his multi-hyphenate career persona, as successful on stage in front of live crowds as he is on film. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time.

Jackman garnered his first Academy Award nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance in Tom Hooper’s Les Misérables, based on the popular stage show created from Victor Hugo’s famous novel of the same name.

Jackman’s standout performance as protagonist Jean Valjean also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. Most recently, he was nominated for his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman.

Sales for the soundtrack to the film have broken records the world over and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

That’s our Christmas present sorted. We can’t wait to see Hugh in concert.

Feature Image: Variety