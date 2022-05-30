ITV reveal the full list of Love Island contestants for 2022

The full line-up is finally here! All day, ITV have been slowly revealing who’s going to be appearing in the first episode of Love Island this year, which is going to be back on our screens in just a matter of days.

To help prepare you for next Monday’s premiere episode, here’s the run-down on Love Island season eight's complete opening line-up:

Kicking off this bikini-clad list, 24-year-old paramedic Paige Thorne from Swansea, Wales, was the first Islander to be announced this morning. According to the Love Island social media page, Paige “is no stranger to getting hearts beating.”

This year’s series just got a lot more interesting with the addition of Dublin-born microbiologist Dami Hope. 26-year-old Dami is hoping to bring the luck of the Irish with him into the villa this summer.

23-year-old Londoner Indiyah Polack is a hotel waitress looking for a summer of love. Outgoing and headstrong, Indiyah’s hoping to add “a lot of flavour and vibrancy” to the villa this year.

22-year-old Liam Llewellyn is a Welsh student from Newport, eager to learn a thing or two in the university of love! Having been in a previous relationship for two years, Liam says he wears his heart on his sleeve, adding that he’s a bit of a softie too.

Love Island season eight will feature its first ever deaf contestant, as ITV have introduced 23-year-old model and dancer, Tasha Ghouri, to this year’s lovely list of Islanders. “I was in articles worldwide last year, because I was modelling for a brand and my [cochlear] implant went viral on Twitter,” the Thirsk-native explained.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old Davide Sanclimenti is a tall, dark and handsome Italian stallion, originally from Rome. “I want to find my soulmate, find my person, so I can actually build something in the future,” Davide said, before going on to reveal that he’s a true hopeless romantic.

This season’s youngest Islander so far, 19-year-old International dressage rider Gemma Owen “is trading in her riding boots to score a strapping lad.” With a famous footballer as a dad, having a competitive nature is in Gemma’s blood and it’s fair to say that she’s in it to win it!

23-year-old Ikenna Ekwonna from Nottingham was the eighth Islander to be announced and says he’s at the age now where he could really find ‘the one’. Not asking for much, Ikenna says that if you’re looking to charm him, “make sure you’re chatty and your breath doesn’t smell!”

Dating pro, Andrew Le Page has been in his fair share of relationships, but has decided to put the power in the hands of the ITV gods for one summer only. As a 23-year-old real estate agent from Guernsey, Andrew has been finding long-distance hard ever since he moved to Dubai. Will some quality time with a new lady be the answer? We can’t wait to find out!

24-year-old nanny Amber Beckford considers herself a bit of a ‘wild-child’ as she swaps “daycare for dates when it comes to the villa!” The Londoner might have the patience of a saint when she’s around kiddies, but adults beware — Amber’s family describe her as “fun, outspoken, crazy.” Just what the villa needs!

Rounding off this lovely little line-up we have 23-year-old fishmonger Luca Bish, from Brighton. Last year Luca came out of a four-year relationship, meaning he’s got slightly high standards and knows what he wants.

With five girls and six boys, this first coupling-up is going to be very interesting — we can’t wait! Love Island season eight premieres on ITV2 this coming June 6.