The full line-up for the Late Late Show has been revealed

It’s almost Friday which means it’s almost time to put the feet up and watch Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show with some brilliant guests. The guest list for the Late Late always promises to be entertaining but this week’s line-up is full of such incredible musical talents that we can’t wait to watch.

For starters, world-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and his children Matteo and Virginia will join Ryan on the couch to chat about meeting the queen, family life, how faith plays an important part of their lives, the magic of Christmas and their multigenerational talent.

Viewers will also be treated to two songs from their new festive album A Family Christmas.

Next to join Tubridy is Imelda May and Glen Hansard to talk about the famous busk on Grafton Street for the Simon Community and how they are bringing a flavour of it to a wider audience on Christmas in Ireland with Imelda May and Friends on Sky Arts.

Glen will share about his experience of fatherhood and how it has changed him, and Imelda will chat about acting, touring and coming home for Christmas.

Glen and Imelda will join forces to perform two special duets, including their take on the classic and everyone’s favourite festive tune- Fairytale of New York.

In another festive treat Glen will also reunite with Markéta Irglová as they both perform their Academy Award winning song, Falling Slowly, 15 years after its release. We absolutely can't wait for this one!

Comedian, writer and actor Seán Burke will bring viewers a very special Late Late Show Christmas Carol.

Tik Tok sensation and new Blue Peter presenter Joel M will join Ryan and the audience for a madcap mixture of magic and illusion, not to be missed.

All of this and more on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, December 16 at 9.35 pm.