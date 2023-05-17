The ‘Forever Friends Getaway’ is just what you need with your besties

Located in the heart of the beautiful Kildare countryside close to all the historic visitor attractions and only 30 minutes from Dublin, Killashee Hotel is the destination this summer. Combine four-star luxury and service at the newly refurbished Killashee with The Spa and leisure centre and organised children’s activities for a memorable short summer break with family or friends, with the Summer Moments Family Package, Friends Forever Getaways and the newly introduced Killashee Shop in Style Chauffeur Shopping Experience.

Summer Moments Family Package

It’s a child’s paradise and world of discovery at Killashee where they have the freedom to be curious, active and adventurous on the 55 acres of gardens and woodlands. Create family memories that will last a lifetime as you experience the Killashee Daily Kidtivityhub Itinerary, which will be running in July and August. Action packed days will be filled with the fairy forest trail, butterfly activity map to mini explorer bug hunt kits and the playground with its very own zipline. Inside the hotel, there’s a playroom brimming with toys and a full selection of board games. Families have full use of the leisure centre which has a children's swimming pool, 25m swimming pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi.

Staying in a spacious deluxe family room with a full Irish breakfast each morning and a three-course evening meal for the entire family on an evening of your choice, children also get a complimentary Kids Goodie Bag on check in and there is 10% discount family pass to the Irish National Stud. Killashee Family package for 2 adults & up to 3* children include bed and breakfast with dinner on one evening for all the family. One night stay from €320 total price, two nights stay from €570 total price and three nights stay from €820 total price.

Killashee Shop In Style Chauffeur Shopping Experience

Indulge in luxury with Killashee Hotel’s new Shop in Style Chauffeur Shopping Experience to Kildare Village where sophistication meets amazing offers. Truly switch off the moment you arrive at the four-star Killashee Hotel and allow the team to take care of you. Enjoy an overnight escape in a luxurious room with a full Irish breakfast and a three-course dinner in The Pippin Tree. For pure relaxation, guests have the full use of the Leisure Centre, swimming pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi, along with 10% discount on 50-minute Spa Treatments. For an afternoon of total indulgence, you will be chauffeur driven to and from Kildare Village for some well-deserved retail therapy with a VIP 10% off discount card. Killashee Shop In Style Chauffeur Shopping Experience price from €240. The package is valid Friday, Sunday & Monday *Spa discount valid on treatments only, not on day spa packages.

**Chauffeur service must be booked in advance with the hotel

Forever Friends Getaway

Come together with your friends or your sisters and mum and spend some quality time together with the Forever Friends Girls Getaway at Killashee.

Stay together in a luxurious spacious triple or quad room and after settling in, visit the newly refurbished Spa and enjoy time in the Hydrotherapy Suite on a tranquil and invigorating journey of a unique blend of heat experiences to instantly relax the body and mind. Each person can also select a 50-minute spa treatment from a choice of Swedish Full body massage, Elemis Customised Facial, 25-minute Swedish back massage & 25-minute skin booster facial.

In the evening, enjoy a Killashee Cocktail in the Larkspur Lounge to tantalise the tastebuds before relaxing over a delicious three-course dinner made with the best locally sourced produce in The Pippin Tree restaurant. Gather around the breakfast table the following morning for a delicious full Irish breakfast. Wrap up your stay with a trip to nearby Kildare Village and Newbridge Silverware and enjoy a 10% and 20% promotional card respectively. Forever Friends Girls’ Getaway. Prices from €575 for three people total stay.

Discover more visit www.killasheehotel.com.

Killashee Hotel, Kilcullen Rd, Killashee, Naas, Co. Kildare call 045 879 277.