The first trailer for the Father of the Bride remake just dropped

If Nancy Meyers’ masterpiece, Father of the Bride starring Steve Martin and Diane Keaton was one of your favourite movies growing up, then we have good news for you! A Father of the Bride remake is going to be hitting the big screen very soon and the trailer has just been released.

According to the official synopsis, this popular retelling follows long-marrieds Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan), who are surprised when their eldest daughter Sofia (Adria Arjona) comes home to Miami for a visit. But the surprises just keep coming when she announces a new boyfriend, Adan (Diego Boneta) — who is now her fiancé — and their plans for a quick-turnaround wedding and a new life together in Mexico, where Adan’s family is from.

Family relationships are tested as the roller coaster ride of wedding planning races toward the altar. This sparkling story of a modern rom-com updated from a timeless classic is said to illustrate the surprising and funny ways the heart can adapt in the name of love.

The film stars Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Diego Boneta and Chloe Fineman.

While we don’t have a release date just yet, we’ve been promised that this Father of the Bride remake will be with us soon enough.

However, this isn’t the first time the film has been rebooted. The original Father of the Bride story was a book written by Edward Streeter which was published in 1949. The following year a movie adaptation was released, starring quite a few big Hollywood names including the likes of Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett and Elizabeth Taylor.

The original 1950 film was nominated for three Academy Awards that year, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Actor in a Leading Role.

The timeless rom-com was adapted again in 1991, written by the queen of rom-coms herself, Nancy Meyers (Baby Boom, The Parent Trap, What Women Want, The Holiday). This time the film was so well received that it called for a sequel, Father of the Bride II, which was released in 1995.

You can check out the full trailer for the modern remake of Father of the Bride down below;