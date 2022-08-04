The first contestants of Strictly Come Dancing have been announced

Strictly Come Dancing will finally be returning to our screens soon with a host of new famous faces battling it out to be crowned champion of the dancefloor.

The show has now revealed the first celebrity contestants that will be taking to the dancefloor in this year’s series.

This morning on Strictly’s official Instagram page, they announced that Hollyoaks star Will Mellor is the first celebrity to grab his dancing shoes to compete later this year.

The 46-year-old spoke on the show’s Instagram stories to say, “If anyone knows me, you know this is well out my comfort zone but, you know, you’ve gotta do things in life that scare you a little bit, create new memories and step out of your comfort zone”.

The Broadchurch actor went on to say he was, “Terrified, nervous, a few other words I could say, but get behind me, get involved”.

The second celebrity to be competing on this year’s programme was announced just an hour after Will was revealed to be taking part. The much-loved Coronation Street star Kym Marsh will also be battling it out on the dancefloor.

After rumours started circulating that the actress had signed up for the show, BBC has now confirmed it.

When announcing the news, BBC Strictly’s Instagram wrote, “She’s an actress, singer, presenter, and now soon to be a Strictly dancer!”.

Many of Strictly’s professional dancers commented on the posts to welcome the first two celebrities to the team.

Jowita Przystal wrote, “Yayyy!! Welcome Will x”, while Dianne Buswell penned, “It begins!!!!!! Yay welcome will”.

“Awesome news!! Welcome to the family @marsh_kym”, said Gorka Marquez. Amy Dowden added, “Welcome lovely @marsh_kym”.

This will be Strictly Come Dancing’s 20th series to air and will see the return of judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas.