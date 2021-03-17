The festive beauty products to help you get into the St Patrick’s Day spirit!

Patrick's Day this year isn't how any of us imagined it. This day last year, we could never have imagined that a year on, corona virus would still be the word on everyone's lips, that we still wouldn't be able to see loved ones, that we wouldn't be back in the pub with friends celebrating by now.

It's tough at the moment, facing the year anniversary, with lockdown fatigue and missing friends and family hitting extra hard right now. It's important to look after ourselves and look on the bright side of things this Patrick's day. Even if we can't be out with friends or at the parade, we can have a night of treating ourselves! It's time to turn up the tunes, have a virtual cocktail night with your girls and pop on a facemask! Get festive with these green beauty products to celebrate the day that's in it. Sláinte!

Codex Bia Wash Off Cleansing Oil (RRP €55.00)

A light oil-to-milk cleanser that removes impurities and makeup without stripping moisture leaving skin soft and balanced. Purifying, mattifying, cleansing. Codex Beauty Labs carefully craft and take into consideration the properties of the plant oils and butters used in the formula. At Codex Beauty Labs, we are committed to environmental and social stewardship. From setting goals to have zero carbon footprint by 2025, to supporting the Nagoya protocol and exercising Fair Trade, we are integrating sustainability principles into all core areas of our business.

Batiste Original Dry Shampoo (RRP €3.99)

Batiste Dry Shampoo banishes oily roots, giving dull, lifeless hair the makeover it needs without any water. A quick burst revitalises hair, adds body and texture and leaves it feeling clean and fresh too. No need to worry about skipping a shampoo!

L'occitane Thé Vert Eau de Toilette (RRP €59.00)

Subtle and revitalising, Thé Vert Eau de Toilette captures the fresh and delicate aromas of green tea. Appreciated equally by men and women for its tonic green aroma, this scent creates sensations of well-being and freshness. Opening with a sparkling citrus top notes, this fragrance evolves to reveal a fresh green tea heart. A warm base rounds off this luminous scent and leaves behind a woody trail of cedar and thyme.

Clarins Purifying Toning Lotion (RRP €23.99)

Discover our new ‘greener’ toning lotion formula, now even more gentle on the skin to help balance the skin microbiota. With meadowsweet & saffron flower extracts, it’s perfect for combination to oily skin. This alcohol-free toning lotion, enriched with organic meadowsweet and organic witch hazel extracts, purifies the skin and tightens pores. Enriched with the Microbiota Complex, it promotes the natural balance of the skin flora. Tones, hydrates, and purifies combination to oily skin

L.A. Pacific Gum Health Toothpaste (RRP €10.99)

Whiter Teeth in 60 Seconds and taking care of your gums? With one toothpaste? L.A. PACIFIC are truly taking your oral beauty standards to the highest levels with their gum health toothpaste! These clinically proven ingredients are well documented and researched for their ability to invigorate gum tissue, and keep your mouth clean. L.A PACIFIC have also included their revolutionary enzyme to brighten your smile instantly

This multi-action advanced gum protection and whitening system means you can stop worrying about gums and focus on improving your health whilst also whitening your smile.

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge Ltd Edition (RRP €7.99)

The Miracle Complexion Sponge will give you the pixel perfect, flawless base you have always dreamed of. The sponge is completely unique, featuring 3 distinct surfaces that give you 3 ways to apply liquid foundation. Optimize your beauty routine with this 3-in-1 multi- functional sponge

Rounded sides – blend large areas of the face with a repeated "dabbing" or "stippling" motion

Precision tip – covers blemishes and imperfections

Flat edge – for the contours around the eyes and nose

Its versatile design evenly blends makeup for a smooth, enhanced finish, use with your favourite foundation to help reduce the appearance of pores

Tangle Teezer Fine and Fragile Mint Violet (RRP €14.50)

Take the fear out of brushing your fine hair. Our Fine & Fragile detangling hairbrush is designed for colour-treated, fine or fragile hair. Detangling wet or dry hair with its two-tiered soft-flex teeth – they're 30% softer than The Original – it glides from root to tip with no pulling and less breakage for tangle-free hair.

Sleep Through by Lucy Wolfe Sleep Spray & Body Rub (RRP €19.99)

Each product leaves your skin feeling smooth, hydrated and smelling great created with a serene, calming blend of essential oils of Lavender, Camphor, Vetiver and Chamomile. Naturally fragranced with a calming blend of essential oils, it is smoothing, soothing -nourishing and relaxing.

IsaDora Perfect Eyes 'Central Park' (RRP €9.95)

Go full-on glam with the Single Power mono eyeshadow that delivers long-lasting maximum colour in just one stroke. Goes on creamy with a light, velvety texture that feel luxuriously smooth on your skin. Choose your favourite finish – matte, pearly or metallic – and wow them with eyes that electrify. Matte – get the deep intensity you love with extreme softness. Ideal for nude or smoky eye looks. Easy to blend and comfortable to wear. Pearly – effortlessly melts into the skin for a fantastic, pearl-effect finish that’s easy to build and boost, without fading. Metallic – with just one stroke, the metallic finish makes your eyes shimmer in reflective hues.

Revolution XXpress Eyeshadow Palette XXtortion (RRP €12.00)

XX Revolution XXpress Quad Shadow Palettes contain a mix of super pigmented and creamy matte, shimmer, and foil effect eyeshadows. Quads are back! Create top tier looks with everything you need in one cute compact, just pick your shade story and build your look!

Pixi Liquid Fairy Lights – Pixi Green (RRP €19.95)

Long wearing, liquid glimmer eyeshadow lights up the eyes with super sparkles to create an ethereal look. Infused with chamomile and rose extracts to soothe and hydrate. Apply directly on bare eye lids or over eye makeup as a topper and use finger or brush to pat and blend as desired.

e.l.f. illuminating eye cream (RRP €12.00)

Hydrate the eye area and minimise dark circles with this rich formula that nourishes and deeply hydrates the skin with jojoba, vitamin E, and cucumber. Gently dab the cream over the eyelids and the under eye area to soothe and nourish. Use morning and night after cleansing along with a daily moisturiser.

Garnier Moisture Bomb Green Tea Hydrating Face Sheet Mask (RRP €2.99)

With dehydrated zones alongside areas prone to shine, caring for combination skin can be tricky. Garnier’s Moisture Bomb Green Tea Hydrating Face Sheet Mask helps to rebalance the appearance of your skin for a clearer looking complexion – all in just 15 minutes.

SensatioNail Gel Polish – Jade Treasure (RRP €9.99)

For professional looking, salon quality nails at home. SensatioNail Gel Polish in Jade Treasure (Their first Jade green which has a subtle shimmer within it, not over the top but just enough to give you a beautiful sparkle in the light.).