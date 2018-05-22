The entire cast of Derry Girls signed up to this popular game show

Channel 4's Derry Girls earned itself quite the following when it hit out screens earlier this year.

Set in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, its laugh-out-loud one-liners and nostalgia drenched soundtrack proved a big hit on both sides of the Irish sea, and a second season has already been commissioned for 2019.

And while that seems like a lifetime away, it now looks like could be seeing the girls back on the box a lot sooner than we thought.

It is true, there will be a #DerryGirls Crystal Maze special, prepare yourselves https://t.co/rKm1TxmUCt — Nicola YES Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) May 21, 2018

Cast members Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Dylan Llewellyn and Saoirse-Monica Jackson are set to appear on Channel 4's Crystal Maze celebrity special this summer.

The rules are simple. Maze Master Richard Ayoade will guide the girls through the Aztec, Medieval, Futuristic and Industrial Zones as they attempt 30 brand new challenges in the hope of collecting all-important crystals.

The teams will then swap their crystals for time inside the legendary Crystal Dome.

Other celebrities taking part in the series of specials include Countdown’s Rachel Riley, TV personality Katie Price, and YouTube star Alfie Deyes.

The Crystal Maze celebrity specials are due to air this June on Channel 4.