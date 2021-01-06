The end of an era: Kim and Kanye’s relationship is allegedly over

It appears that our beloved celebrity ship, Kimye might be coming to an end, as it’s been reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have decided to go their separate ways, after seven years of marriage.

While many sources have spoken out to various news outlets on Tuesday claiming that Kim and Kanye’s relationship is over, the pair have yet to file for divorce, and are allegedly “in counseling and exploring their options,” an insider explains to People.

instagram.com/kimkardashian

Revealing the depths of Kim and Kanye’s marriage problems, another source told the publication, “He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future.”

“He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon,” the insider added.

When speaking to E!News, another source explained, “It's gotten to the point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months. They've seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while.”

Kim and Kanye, who married in 2014, share four children together, seven-year-old North, five-year-old Saint, two-year-old Chicago and Psalm, who turns two in May.

Although, it seems they’re relationship hasn’t sunk yet, as many more sources have come out to explain that the pair are undergoing marriage counselling. “It’s not over yet. They are still trying to see if the marriage can be saved,” the insider told People.

As of now, Kim and Kanye are yet to comment on these ongoing rumours and allegations, claiming that their marriage is coming to an end.