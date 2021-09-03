The easiest way to upgrade your beauty routine for autumn

Now that students are returning to college and offices are reopening again, our leisurely morning routine will soon be but a thing of the past. It was nice while it lasted, but let’s be honest, we’ll be lucky if we even remember to brush our hair each day, let alone have the time to actually treat and style it!

That’s why we were only too delighted to hear about this new range of beauty supplements from Revive Active. With a unique formulation of carefully selected nutrients and active ingredients, the reformulated Beauty Complex by Revive Active is a game changer in the beauty supplement category.

The premium product is a super supplement with eight active ingredients, working together to support skin, hair and nails. It now contains 150μg Biotin and a higher dose of Copper, in a 30-day supply and recyclable box.

Unlike many existing supplements that come in tablet or capsule form, Beauty Complex contains a combination of ingredients in powder form. When these active ingredients in powder form are dissolved in liquid it allows for quicker absorption by the body.

What’s even better, the most bioavailable form of each ingredient is always selected ensuring the highest quality product for consumers. What exactly are these ingredients though?

Each sachet of Beauty Complex contains:

• 7000mg Peptan® Collagen Peptides, which are bioactive collagen peptides that have been specifically developed to deliver functional properties. They are hydrolysed to make them more easily digestible, helping with absorption.

• Phytoceramides (100mg) that are derived from plants and play a key role in the skin’s barrier function.

• Hyaluronic Acid (100mg) which is naturally present in the skin and key to skin moisture

• Biotin(150μg) is a water-soluble vitamin which plays a role in the maintenance of skin and hair.

• Beauty Complex also contains Vitamin C, Vitamin and Copper and Selenium which help support healthy skin, gums, teeth, hair and nails. Vitamin C for example contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of skin, Selenium contributes to the maintenance of normal hair and nails and Vitamin E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.

Beauty Complex works best as part of an ongoing routine and is recommended to use for a minimum of 8-9 weeks. The convenient orange and pineapple flavoured powder sachets are easily dissolved in 250-330mls of water, juice or even a fresh smoothie and can be enjoyed at any time of the day, after food.

Beauty Complex is perfect for skincare, haircare and wellness enthusiasts. The formula is suitable for those over the age of 18 with the exception of those who are allergic to fish. As with any nutritional supplement please consult your doctor before use especially if pregnant, breastfeeding, have a known medical condition or are taking medication. It’s also worth noting that Beauty Complex should not be used as a substitute for a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.

However, Beauty Complex is suitable for Diabetics and those with Coeliac disease and is available from leading pharmacies, health stores nationwide and www.reviveactive.com