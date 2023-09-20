The Dylan, beloved 5-star boutique hotel, reveals stunning new rooms & suites

The Dylan Hotel, just off Baggot Street in Dublin city has announced the completion of its bedroom redesign project. The 5-star boutique hotel has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment, which includes the original bedrooms and suites along with all guest corridors, marrying historical elements with classic influences and a contemporary, colour-forward style.

The new refurbishment seamlessly integrates the distinctive Dylan design DNA, found in the hotel's public areas and the 28-bedroom wing added in 2017, into the newly renovated bedrooms.

Conor Dillon, General Manager, Dylan Hotel says, "The completion of the re-design of the bedrooms brings a balance to the hotel, as this deep refurbishment of the original bedrooms and all guest corridors finalizes the entire refurbishment of the hotel, since its opening in 2006. With subtle nods to the elegant Victorian architecture woven throughout the design, we are excited to provide our guests with an enhanced experience that beautifully marries our rich history with modern comfort."

General Manager, The Dylan Hotel, Conor Dillon



Dylan Hotel's commitment to supporting local talent and artistry shines through its partnership with art director Catherine O'Riordan of So Fine Art Editions Gallery. The result is a thoughtfully curated portfolio of original artworks and prints that adorn the newly renovated bedrooms. Notable contributions include art and ceramics by Emma O'Hara and an all-Irish line-up featuring Shane O'Driscoll, Colm Toolan, Mary O'Connor, and Alice Fitzgerald. Additionally, Dylan Hotel collaborated with Gem Joinery, based in County Longford, to craft bespoke walnut joinery for each guest room. The joinery features intricate inlays of natural stone, solid walnut fluting panels, and accents of brass, showcasing impeccable Irish craftsmanship.

Caroline Campbell from design firm Tonik led the project ensuring sustainability played a role with refurbishing and repurposing existing artwork and furniture adding new life to quality pieces.

