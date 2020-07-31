Prince William and Kate’s family holiday destination revealed

It’s the summer of the staycation and even the royals are making the most of holidaying at home this year. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have headed off on a delightful family trip with their three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis- and the family couldn’t have chosen a better destination.

According to reports, the parents have taken their children to Isles of Scilly. The Isles of Scilly is located just off the Cornish coast and is the perfect destination for a family getaway. It is full of beautiful, sandy beaches and Tresco Abbey Garden. The stunning location was the ideal place for the parents to visit before Prince George and Princess Charlotte return to school.

It also holds a special place in Prince William’s heart as he holidayed there as a young child. Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry enjoyed a holiday there in 1989.

According to The Mirror, the family enjoyed a quiet few days and locals even spotted Kate and William cycling around the island.

“William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather. They were very friendly and said hello,” a local commented.

Another source added: “They decided on a quick getaway before the children return to school. They were keen to support our travel industry.”

The family-of-five returned home on Friday. They have been spending the lockdown at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.