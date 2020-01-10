Reunited: The Duchess of Sussex returns to son Archie in Canada

It’s been a turbulent few days for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Shortly after they returned home to the UK, they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.

The news stunned many but others felt it was the right decision for the couple, especially as Meghan has been mistreated and bullied by the UK tabloids for months on end.

The mum has since returned to Canada to be with her baby boy Archie. The parents decided to leave him with close friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny.

According to BAZAAR.com’s Omid Scobie, Meghan flew to Canada yesterday evening. Prince Harry is expected to fly back shortly.

A source told the publication: “They’re feeling confident. Harry and Meghan are aware that they’ll be criticized, perhaps even vilified, for taking control of their lives but creating a positive future for themselves and their family has always been their priority.”

Prince Harry has always stressed that he wants his family to have a normal life. Since losing his mum at the mere age of 12, Harry is well aware of the impact the media can have on someone’s life so this is this decision was undoubtedly made with his family’s best interest at heart.

The Sussexes may be stepping back as senior members, but they vowed to split their time between the UK and North America.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” they said in a statement.