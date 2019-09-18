That’s all: The Devil Wears Prada musical is officially happening

The Devil Wears Prada musical is officially happening and we couldn’t be happier. Sir Elton John is set to pen the music for the production so there’s no doubt it will be as incredible as we hope.

According to producers, the stage adaption of the 2006 movie will debut in Chicago next summer before making an expected move to Broadway later in 2020.

The production will take place in Chicago’s James M Nederlander Theatre on July 14, 2020 and we’re already looking at flights.

The musical will be directed by Tony award winner Anna D Shapiro. Paul Rudnick will write the book for the musical.

There has been no word on the cast just yet, but we can’t help but wonder who will be able to match Meryl Streep’s performance as Miranda Priestly?

We can only wish the iconic actress would return to the role that earned her an Oscar nomination.

Who would you like to see cast in The Devil Wears Prada musical?