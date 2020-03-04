The Devil Wears Prada is returning to Irish cinemas this month
The Devil Wears Prada has got to be one of our all time favourite movies. We religiously watch it whenever it is on TV, but now you can enjoy it on the big screen as it is returning to cinemas.
On March 10, ODEON cinemas and Pigsback.com will screen the cult classic The Devil Wears Prada.
Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine, marches back into participating ODEON cinemas (Point Square, Waterford & Limerick) for just €15 a ticket including a popcorn combo and ice-cream.
Paul Wren, Commercial Manager for ODEON cinemas commented, “We are very excited to welcome ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ to selected screens this month. With such a stellar cast it was an obvious choice to kick off the year for our continued ODEON and Pigsback.com collaboration.”
Tickets are available here.
10 Facts You May Not Know About The Devil Wears Prada:
- The book was written by Lauren Weisberger, the former assistant to the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour.
- Meryl Streep told Anne Hathaway on the first day of filming, "I think you're perfect for the role. I'm so happy we're going to be working together", followed by: "That's the last nice thing I'll say to you".
- Anne Hathaway prepared for the role of Andrea by volunteering at an auction house as an assistant for a week.
- The entire film was shot in only 57 days between New York and Paris.
- Meryl Streep terrified screenwriter of The Devil Wears Prada. The film’s screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, told Vanity Fair, “The first scene I saw was when she turns around to glare at Andy from the top of the stairs. I was so terrified by her look alone that I threw my arm out in front of the director like we were in a car wreck. I was so scared”.
- Graham Norton auditioned for the role of Nigel, which in the end, went to Stanley Tucci.
- There is a book sequel to the film called Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns. It’s set a decade after the film.
- Fox originally wanted Rachel McAdams to play Anne Hathaway’s character Andrea, but she turned it down saying it was too mainstream for her.
- The costumes throughout the film were worth approx. $1 million in total!
- 100 actresses were considered for the role of Emily before it went to Emily Blunt, remember that Chanel outfit?