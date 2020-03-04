The Devil Wears Prada is returning to Irish cinemas this month

The Devil Wears Prada has got to be one of our all time favourite movies. We religiously watch it whenever it is on TV, but now you can enjoy it on the big screen as it is returning to cinemas.

On March 10, ODEON cinemas and Pigsback.com will screen the cult classic The Devil Wears Prada.

Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the demanding editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine, marches back into participating ODEON cinemas (Point Square, Waterford & Limerick) for just €15 a ticket including a popcorn combo and ice-cream.

Paul Wren, Commercial Manager for ODEON cinemas commented, “We are very excited to welcome ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ to selected screens this month. With such a stellar cast it was an obvious choice to kick off the year for our continued ODEON and Pigsback.com collaboration.”

Tickets are available here.

10 Facts You May Not Know About The Devil Wears Prada: