The cutest canine! Search launched for the country’s sweetest pet

Is your puppy the cutest in the country?

thortful.com has launched a search to find the nation’s cutest dog ahead of International Dog Day on August 26.

As a nation of dog lovers, thortful want to shine a light on the nation’s cutest pooches, because let’s be honest, it’s been a trying year for us all! thortful launched a competition to find the nation’s cutest dog. They asked people to submit photos of their dogs, and the top ten have been shortlisted: now it’s time for the public to decide who they think the cutest dog is! So is Cudley Dudley your preferred pooch or do you think Dottie has what it takes to claim the crown?

Voting closes at 23:59 on August 16, and thortful will contact the winner via Facebook Messenger on August 17.

This is one vote we can surely all get behind, as we make the most important decision the nation will see in 2020: who is the country’s official cutest canine?

Commenting on the competition, thortful.com explain “Dog cards are one of our most popular searches and as we are a nation of dog lovers (and rightly so), we want to shine a light on all the dogs out there to find the UK’s cutest dog. We’ve been overwhelmed by the number of entries so far and are excited to see which dog is crowned the UK’s Cutest Canine!”

You can vote for the dog you think is the cutest at: https://www.thortful.com/uks- cutest-canines