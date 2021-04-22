The curly girl method: How can I care for my curly hair?

If you haven’t heard of the curly girl method yet, I don’t know what to tell you. You’ve potentially been missing out on a seriously life-changing beauty hack.

Basically, if you have hair that you suspect might secretly be curly, there’s a way to find out by changing how you wash your hair. If your hair has never been totally straight or totally wavy, or gets really frizzy when you try to straighten it, it might be a sign that this is something you should try! The concept was thought up by hairstylist and curl expert Lorraine Massey who actually wrote a book ‘Curly Girl; The Handbook’ about her discoveries!

India Batson, Instagram beauty influencer shares her tips and tricks for a) seeing if you actually have curly hair and b) how to care for it if you do!

The Curly Girl Method

Wash your hair with a sulphate-free shampoo and then condition it, scrunching the conditioner into the hair using a generous amount. With the conditioner still in your hair, run a wide tooth comb through it to detangle. Wash out most but not all the conditioner. When you get out of the shower don’t reach for you hair towel just yet. Scrunch a light-weight gel through your hair, using a little more gel than you seem to need. Make sure to do this from tips to roots. India sections her hair into four parts to do this, ensuring she gets to every curl. Next, she parts her hair and uses a microfibre towel – though some people use a t-shirt – to stop the hair dripping. Don’t rub, just again, gently scrunch hair to mop up some of the dampness. The next step is diffusing, though some people let their hair air dry. Using a diffuser attachment on your hair on a low heat, press the nozzle gently into the hair, pushing up towards the roots for volume. If you’re left with a heat full of flawless curls, then congratulation you have curly hair!

Now here’s how to look after it!

India’s Do’s and Don’ts are extensive, but well worth it in the long run. Curls can get frizzy, fall out of their pattern or end up in a tangle if not properly cared for, so these tips and tricks should help you to get the most out of your ‘do!

‘I had SO much fun making this video on the do’s and dont’s of wavy/curly hair.’ India shared in her caption. ‘Now please bear in mind, some rules are meant to be broken, so if something I list as a “don’t” works for you, more power to you…I’m teaming up with Bondi Boost on their curl bo$$ line. It’s curly girl method approved and perfect for waves and curls alike!…The conditioner is hydrating & creamy without being too rich.’

Do’s for curly hair

Rinse out your conditioner with cold water. If your hair is especially porous, the heat will make it frizzy, even if you use conditioner. By rinsing with cold water, you seal the hydration into your hair and end up with sleek, bouncing curls.

Do a hair mask every now and again before you shower to give that extra boost of hydration before washing your hair. It can help with definition and detangling later and gives your hair that extra bit of shine.

Use a lightweight styling cream or gel on damp hair for major volume. Using heavier products makes the curls go into that 90s wet look – if you’re going for that then go for it, but it you’re looking for volume, the less heaviness in your hair, the better. Scrunch it in to get really defined curls.

Protect your curls when you go to bed by using the pineapple method (tying your hair into a loose ponytail on top of your head using a silk scrunchie) or else protect it with a silk turban or scarf to ensure your curls keep their definition and sleekness and don’t have to be brushed the next morning, losing all that work from the day before.

Don’ts for curly hair

Don’t shampoo your ends in the shower. Concentrate the shampoo at your roots and avoid the ends to avoid drying them out. They’ll end up frizzy and dying for hydration. Massage shampoo into the roots instead and allow the suds to slide down. Scrubbing at your ends will only end in tangles.

Don’t condition your roots if you want voluminous curls. Conditioner will weigh your hair down at the root and banish any bounce and volume you hoped to have. Instead, concentrate the conditioner on the length of your hair and particularly towards the ends. Any leftover conditioner on your palms can be smoothed through your roots for a little hydration, with none of the heaviness.

Don’t use a cotton towel. The fibres will undo all the work you’ve just don to hydrate your hair and will leave it utterly frizzy and tangled. It will be a nightmare when it dried, ending up in a snarl instead of in beautiful individual curls.