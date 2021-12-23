The craziest colour schemes for your eye makeup

That same old muted brown eyeshadow with black mascara can get a little boring. Let’s look at ways to wear bright eye makeup well!

Colour Me Confident

We see them on the Fashion Week photos, we see them on Pinterest, we see them on the pages of glossy magazines: women who wear whatever kind of makeup they want and don’t give a damn what anyone else thinks about it. Eye makeup like a beautiful Bird of Paradise, like a goddess dripping in gold and glitter, like a Christmas tree for the festive season (or for any time you feel like it) or even black like a raven’s wing; there’s no limit to the things that you can do with your makeup if only you have the confidence. In a world full of palettes brimming with the brightest jewel tones, overflowing with pots of glitter, and calling to you in all the colours of the rainforest, why choose the same old thing that you choose every day? We think that you should live a little with the incredible colour combinations and themed makeup that we’ve picked out below.

She’s My Cherry Pie

Nothing is more beautiful than a delicious bowl of ruby red cherries, just begging to be eaten. Transfer that cherry delight to your face with a simple yet striking combination of colours: red, white, and green.

You’ll need to start off with your face and brows done in a very simple, not overly contoured, or attention-grabbing way. For the cherry pie makeup look, you’ll need white, red, and green liquid eyeliner or, if you can’t find liquid liner, a powder palette containing the same colours, a little cup of water, and a very fine-tipped brush. Note that the effect will not be as dazzling without liquid liner. Give yourself an overstated cat eye using the white liquid liner and allow it to dry. Add tiny dots or circles using the red liquid liner and follow up with equally small green stems for all the cherries. Voila!

Winter Wonderland

Instead of going for the obvious cool blues, why not change up your festive winter look by using warm browns and golds. Everyone who sees you will immediately feel a little bit toastier.

Start out with a simple face; you might want to emphasize your brows a little to complete the winter wonderland look. Begin with a dark brown shadow blended up over your orbital bone. Set this, then go in with concealer and create a cut crease. Over the concealer, apply a thick layer of golden glitter; bronze might be a nice addition too. For the next step, you’ll need white liquid liner; above the golden cut crease, over the brown shadow, draw in three little snowflakes. Let dry, then set again. You’ll be the belle of every holiday ball.

Image by Rodnae Productions via Pexels

Stupid Cupid

It’s Valentine’s day again, and you’re ready to pull out all the stops and dazzle everyone who sees you. For this look, you’ll need a palette of pinks and reds, a black shadow, heavy coverage concealer, and pink or white mascara.

Start out with a fresh and dewy face. Blot your brows with heavy concealer; you may need to let the concealer dry and repeat this step a few times for darker brows. Dust concealed brows with a light ink shadow for an almost bleached-brow look. Give yourself a cat eye using the black shadow and blend upwards away from the lid: the shadow should look diffused, not defined. Wet a fine-tipped brush and get to work creating overlapping graffiti-style hearts in a variety of reds and pinks. Dust the inner corner of your eye with a glittery pink and set. Apply pink or white mascara to your lashes and bat them at everyone you pass.

Neon Nights

For this effortless yet impactful look, all you’ll need is a neon liquid liner in your choice of colour. Start off with a fresh, simple face and toned-down brows: the eyelids are the stars of this show. Prime your lids well to avoid creasing. Apply a very overly dramatic cat eye in your choice of neon liquid liner. Highlight your cheeks and nose a little, and you’re ready for a night at the discotheque. For an extra dreamy look, you might want to line the edges of your cat eye in sparkly stick-on gems in the same color you used.

Image by Clement Percheron via Pexels.

Somewhere Over The Rainbow

For this look, you’ll need palettes featuring rainbow colours from warm to cool, as well as some extreme stick-on lashes. Why choose one set of colours when you can wear all of them! Prime your eyes well, and remember to layer your colours so that they stand out and look highly pigmented. Start on one eye’s outer corner with a pinky red, then move into orange in the middle of the eye and yellow in the inner corner. Blend the colours where the lines meet with a clean brush. On the other eye, do the same but start with green on the inner corner, blue in the middle, and purple on the outer edge. Dust off the powder fallout and apply a simple face. Finish with your gorgeous eyelashes, and you’re ready to go.

Wrap Up

The options for eye makeup are endless when you wear them with confidence! We can’t wait to see what you try.

—————————–

Main feature image by Spencer Cooper via Pexels