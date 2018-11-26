The Coronas and Sigrid to play HUGE outdoor gig next summer

The Coronas have just announced their biggest show of 2019 with an outdoor performance at Irish Independent Park, Cork on Saturday, 22 June 2019.

Joining The Coronas are very special guests Sigrid and All Tvvins.

Fresh from a busy summer touring the USA and Canada including a slot at the legendary Lollapalooza festival in Chicago this August, The Coronas are delighted to announce an open-air performance at Irish Independent Park, Cork this June.

Tickets priced €49.50 inclusive of booking fee go on sale at 9 am this Friday, November 30 via Ticketmaster outlets and www.ticketmaster.ie.

The band are currently on tour in Australia with shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth. The Coronas return to Ireland next month kicking off a run of sold-out shows at The Olympia Theatre on December 3.

“We’ve had some amazing shows in Cork over the years but we’re so excited to announce our biggest ever headline show in the Independent Park on June 22. We’re so delighted to have the amazingly talented Sigrid and All Tvvins as special guests. It will be our biggest Irish show in 2019 and we can’t wait! Hope to see ya’s there – love, Danny, Dave, Knoxy and Conor”

Make sure to set your alarm for 9 am on Friday, November 30.