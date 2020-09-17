The Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar has just been unveiled

Brace yourselves beauty lovers, the contents this year’s Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar has been unveiled and we’re already excited. The woman behind some of the the most iconic beauty creams and lipsticks is back with another dose of festive fun for 2020.

With jewelled-handled drawers containing a mixture of full and travel-sized Tilbury treats, it’s a 12-day celebration of all things Charlotte Tilbury in the run-up to Christmas and will stock you up for the new year ahead.

This magical calendar includes:

Full Size Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight: Charlotte’s dreamy rose gold highlighter inspired by the digitally-remastered tricks of Hollywood & the flawless filters of social media. The secret to a lit-from-within glow.

Full Size New Colour Chameleon in Copper Lights: A gorgeous, limited edition copper shade that will enhance the look of your eye colour in an easy-glide formula.

Full Size Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk: Charlotte’s iconic best-selling, award-winning dreamy nude-pink matte lipstick. It is the celebrity-loved suits-all secret for a dreamy, perfected-looking pout.

Travel Size Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray: Primes and sets makeup for up to 16 hours without melting, fading or creasing. Charlotte’s secret to makeup that looks ‘just applied’ all day.

Travel Size Goddess Skin Clay Mask: The ultimate red-carpet essential, this glow-giving clay mask will give you gorgeous, goddess skin in minutes. Charlotte sends this to all of her celebrity clients before a red-carpet event.

Travel Size Charlotte’s Magic Cream: Charlotte’s award-winning, celebrity-loved moisturiser to give you hydrated, dewy-looking skin in an instant with a matrix of magic ingredients that intensely moisturise the complexion.

Travel Size Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir: The supercharged secret to your skin’s best future. A clinically proven hydrating serum for youthful-looking skin.

Travel Size Wonderglow: This mini Wonderglow is Charlotte’s must-have beauty secret. A glowing primer for a radiant, dewy-looking complexion.

Travel Size Rock ‘N’ Kohl in Barbarella Brown: an intense brown kohl eyeliner, perfect for an alternative to traditional black kohl for sexy smoked-up eyes in an instant.

Travel Size Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara: A miracle mascara that gives lashes long-lasting volume, length and a weightless 24 hour vertical lift effect.

Travel Size Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk: Charlotte’s ICONIC, globally-loved barely-there nude pink lip liner to help to re-shape and re-size the appearance of your lips.

Travel Size Supermodel Body: A super-hydrating body shimmer to sculpt and highlight for glossy perfection.

When does the Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar go on sale?

The Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures below will be available on the 1st October and costs €185. You can join the online waitlist to be one of the first to know as soon as it’s available to shop.