The Broken Hearts Gallery is fun-filled and in cinemas now

If you’re on the lookout for a new, fun, romantic comedy, then you need to check out The Broken Hearts Gallery, which is out in cinemas today.

The film follows the always unique Lucy, played by Geraldine Viswanathan, a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder (something she despises being called).

Lucy has saved a souvenir from every relationship she’s ever been in, including her most recent failed attempt. After she gets dumped (again), Lucy is inspired to create 'The Broken Heart Gallery', a pop-up space for the items love has left behind.

Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

I must say, watching The Broken Hearts Gallery was a true joy from beginning until end. This fresh take on the classic romantic-comedy genre is just what I needed. The cheesy moments that were sprinkled throughout were perfectly balanced by the sharp jokes and zingy one-liners.

Lucy is the empowering female lead, we’ve always wanted to see in a rom-com, but are rarely satisfied with. Her hilarious wit and goofy demeanour are offset by her ambitious nature and ruthless determination. The film also features strong female friendships, a smouldering love-interest, and a karaoke scene that rivals Sonny and Cher.

Nick, played by Stranger Things actor, Dacre Montgomery, has a cynical charm that contrasts with Lucy’s shameless optimism, making their red-hot chemistry something we rooted for from the very beginning. Watching their relationship grow was such a delight for the eyes.

Other cast members include Phillipa Soo, from Broadway’s Hamilton, Molly Gordon of Booksmart and Broad City’s Arturo Castro. The film is executive produced by Selena Gomez and was delivered by first-time filmmaker, Natalie Kinsky.

Make sure to check out The Broken Hearts Gallery in cinemas from today, and watch the trailer here: