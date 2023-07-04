The Body Shop reveals its highly anticipated limited-edition summer ranges

Skincare stalwart The Body Shop has just launched its ever anticipated seasonal limited edition body care products, this year adding fruity and floral Luscious Lychee and lively fresh Zesty Lime Blossom to the lineup. Start your summer right with the perfect light-weight body care to leave dehydrated skin feeling refreshed, quenched and enriched with ultimate hydration. Both ranges feature Community Fair Trade natural ingredients and recycled plastic packaging, making them kind to your skin and the planet.

The Luscious Lychee collection features four skin-saving products, all with a milky fresh formula that works to clean and pamper the skin, leaving behind divinely fruity hues of delicate lychee, pear and rose. The Creamy Body Scrub (€22) (enriched with walnut particles), and the milky Shower Cream (€11) are the ideal skin exfoliating combo. The air whipped Body Butter (€22) is lighter and fluffier than usual, making it perfect for warm summer days, along with the cooling Eye Sheet Mask (€11) which hydrates cool tired eyes after long hours in the heat.

Ultra fresh and airy, the Zesty Lime Blossom is a skin quenching go-to; its feather-light formulation instantly absorbs and refreshes. Within the range is an ultra refreshing, cooling water-gel Body Yogurt (€16), a fresh and floral, zingy cleansing Shower Gel (€11) and last but not least a Hydrating Face and Body Mist (€16), which is enriched with Vitamin C, designed to brighten your complexion and leave you with a summer glow.

You can get your hands on these highly anticipated summer scents in stores nationwide. For more information, visit the non-transactional website www.thebodyshop.com and keep up with all the latest @thebodyshopgraftonstreet on Instagram.