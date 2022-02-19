The Body Shop launches new Fresh Nude Foundation with 40, vegan shades

The Body Shop’s Fresh Nude Foundation range just got better. Whatever your shade, whatever your gender and however you want to express yourself, Fresh Nude is here to help you be the most confident version of you with its 40 shades and 3 undertones.

The foundation has 24hr moisturisation and a radiant-looking finish is now also vegan certified, made with 95% natural ingredients and bottled in 100% recyclable packaging.

Enriched with Vitamin E and Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera, Fresh Nude not only looks good but leaves your skin fresh and moisturised all day. The foundation has a light-weight and non-cakey formula with a smooth finish that suits all skin types, including sensitive skin. The formula has been tested on an inclusive panel of all skin tones and genders.

The Community Fair Trade Aloe Vera used in the foundation is sourced from Campeche in Mexico. The Body Shop works with expert farmers there who can harvest aloe vera while causing minimal harm to the environment, which is extremely important due to the land being close to three precious rainforest biosphere reserves in the Yucatán Peninsula. Since 2015, this trade partnership has helped support the indigenous female farmers living on the edge of these rainforests who could otherwise face discrimination and limited work opportunities. It also means that The Body Shop gets to fill their products with the really good stuff.

The Fresh Nude Foundation range is available nationwide in The Body Shop from now at €26 per 30ml bottle. For more information on the range visit their website www.thebodyshop.com.