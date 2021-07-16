The Body Shop launch new vegan haircare products

With The Body Shop’s new vegan routines for all hair needs, power your do like never before. Hair has an attitude, an identity. It tells a powerful story about who you are. Which is why it’s so important to keep it in root-to-tip shape. Luckily The Body Shop’s new vegan haircare routines are here to help your hair look and feel as powerful as you, so you can keep telling your story, your way.

The Body Shop has five new and improved haircare routines for all hair needs. From dry and flaky scalps to oily hair and scalps, from frizzy to dry or dull hair, whatever your hair concern, these new routines are pretty hair-mazing. It’s time to love your unique hair, unapologetically.

NEW MORINGA HAIRCARE BRIGHTEN UP YOUR BARNET

Get healthier-feeling, shinier hair and help protect it from daily pollution. Made with Community Fair Trade moringa seed oil and extract from Rwanda and Vegan Silk Protein. This routine visibly restores dull hair’s radiance and shine. Expect softer, smoother and healthier looking hair that smells fragrantly floral.

Shampoo 250ml, €9.95

Conditioner 250ml, €9.95

Hair Mist 100ml, €14.50

GINGER HAIRCARE SHAKES FLAKES, SOOTHE SCALPS

The Body Shop’s famous Ginger haircare range just got even better. It’s made with ginger essential oil, white willow, birch bark extracts and Vegan Silk Protein. The routine helps clear flakes, soothes dry, itchy scalps and strengthens weak hair. This zingy combo is formulated to keep your hair looking its healthiest, and your scalp cool, calm and collected. For a knobbly root, ginger has a lot going for it.

Hair-raising fact: The Body Shop’s Ginger Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is their number one selling product globally. Customers love it so much, one is sold every six seconds.

Shampoo 250ml, €9.95

Conditioner 250ml, €9.95

Scalp Serum 50ml, €24.95

NEW TEA TREE HAIRCARE PURIFY & BALANCE OILY LOCKS

Leaves oily hair and scalps feeling cleansed, purified and invigorated. It even helps rebalance excess oils without stripping locks of their essential moisture.

Shampoo 250ml, €9.95

Conditioner 250ml, €9.95

Scalp Scrub 240ml, €24.95

BANANA HAIRCARE PURÉE BLISS FOR DRY HAIR

If you have dry hair that’s prone to frizz, get ready for their best ever Banana routine. Now made with organic banana purée and Vegan Silk Protein, this routine nourishes hair and leaves it looking smoother and less frizzy. Bananas are also known to be naturally packed with vitamins, minerals and natural oils that are great for your hair. Plus, this creamy range will leave hair smelling ridiculously fruity.

Shampoo 250ml, €9.95

Conditioner 250ml, €9.95

Hair Mask 240ml, €20.95

SHEA HAIRCARE HELP REPAIR DAMAGED HAIR

For people with curly and very dry hair that’s prone to breakage, The Body Shop’s best ever Shea routine should be on their swish list. Made with handcrafted Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana, which is renowned for its intensely nourishing powers, and Vegan Silk Protein, this routine helps strengthen hair and reduces breakage. It also replenishes dry locks with moisture, so it feels healthier, more manageable and intensely nourished.

Shampoo 250ml, €9.95

Conditioner 250ml, €9.95

Hair Mask 240ml, €20.50

POWER YOUR DO LIKE NEVER BEFORE

Why are The Body Shop’s new haircare routines so powerful? For a start they’re all made with Vegan Silk Protein, a 100% plant-based protein, which cleverly replicates the chemical structure of natural silk produced by the common European garden spider. But The Body Shop’s is fully plant-based – ALL The Body Shop’s haircare is now registered by the Vegan Society, so, no spiders or silkworms were harmed, used or disturbed to obtain it. Plus, all haircare is now made with (at least!) 90% ingredients of natural origin.

The Body Shop’s new haircare routines are designed to improve the appearance of damaged hair, so they literally help repair the hair follicle from the inside out.* A user trial discovered that 90% would recommend The Body Shop’s new haircare to a friend.

COMMUNITY FAIR TRADE RECYCLED PLASTIC

The Body Shop’s new haircare bottles and tubs are made from 100% recycled plastic, including Community Fair Trade recycled plastic collected off the streets of Bengaluru, India.** It’s no secret that plastic pollution has become a global crisis and the planet is drowning in it. It affects marine and ocean life, but it affects people too. In India, almost a third of waste is uncollected. This has given rise to 1.5 million unsung heroes known as ‘waste pickers’ who work tirelessly to clean up their streets. Waste pickers, however, are mostly made up of ‘dalits’, formally known as ‘untouchables’, the lowest social group in India’s caste system. This means that they are vulnerable to discrimination and poor working conditions.

The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partnership with Plastics for Change not only helps tackle the existing plastic problem. It also helps support around 2,500 marginalised waste pickers in India with access to more sanitary working conditions and a fair price for the plastic waste they collect. The Body Shop wants to do more than fight pollution. They want to drive social change and help empower people too.

For more information on The Body Shop’s products, check out their website www.thebodyshop.ie