The Body Shop launch delicious vanilla pumpkin scented range

The leaves are slowly turning brown and there’s a crisp nip in the air, which can only mean one thing — Autumn is here at last. It’s finally time to read up about and treat yourself to some delicious, fall scented products.

Curl up with a cup of homemade soup and bury yourself in blankets. Autumn is coming and The Body Shop is totally here for it with a seasonally-inspired selection of new launches AND the return of the hotly anticipated perennial special edition favourite: Vanilla Pumpkin.

Like sugar, spice and all things nice, the body care treats Vanilla Pumpkin Whipped Body Butter (€20.95), Vanilla Pumpkin Shower Gel (€8.95), Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream (€7.50) and Vanilla Pumpkin Bath Bomb (€7.00), are sure to keep you feeling toasty on a crisp autumn day, warmed with notes of pumpkin, hazelnut caramel, maple syrup and almond milk.

The two new products, Pumpkin Instant Radiance In-Shower Mask for (€25) and Pumpkin Spice Lip Juicer for (€11.25) are two must haves to incorporate into your Autumn skincare routine. Slather on a dollop of the multi-tasking Pumpkin mask, hop in the shower and let it get to work while you lather up that beautiful body.

This whipped wonder saves some precious minutes in your daily routine, working fast to cleanse, exfoliate and mask, revealing next level radiant-looking skin straight out of the shower. Then go on to the 100% vegan Pumpkin Spice Lip Juicer with an Autumn-inspired fragrance for instant and long-lasting hydration.

The two new products as well as the Special Edition Vanilla Pumpkin Range are available in The Body Shop stores nationwide.