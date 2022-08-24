The Body Shop changes name of best-selling range from ‘Drops Of Youth’ to ‘Edelweiss’.

Going back to the brand’s activist roots, The Body Shop is changing the name of its best-selling skincare range, Drops of Youth, to Edelweiss. The new name also comes with a new formula and extended range.

The Body Shop Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate, €19.95

The game changer is the Edelweiss extract, which has 43% more powerful antioxidant properties than Retinol. Found growing in harsh Alpine conditions against extreme wind, snow and rain, the resilient Edelweiss flower thrives. It protects and repairs itself, thanks to its natural antioxidants, including Leontopodic acid, which is only produced when the flower is in distress. As 80% of daily skin problems are caused by environmental aggressors like pollution and dust, the powerful natural protection systems found in Edelweiss make it the ideal skincare ingredient, having been used in folk medicine for centuries.

The Body Shop Edelweiss Liquid Peel, €22.95

In 2021, as part of the self-love campaign, The Body Shop commissioned a Global Self Love Index. The findings were overwhelmingly telling: most people globally think the beauty industry can have a negative impact on self-confidence. This mostly stems from the use of altered images and unrealistic claims.

The Body Shop Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate 50ml, €42.50

The Index served as a catalyst for The Body Shop to reflect on its own practices and make the firm decision to clean up where the brand felt it was falling short of its founding values with The Body Shop founder, Anita Roddick, taking a firm stance on anti-aging from the beginning saying,: “If you didn’t want to get wrinkles you should have stopped smiling years ago.”

The Body Shop Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream, €37

Lionel Thoreau, Global Brand Vice President of The Body Shop, commented on this introspective way of looking at the business, saying: “We are a change-making, B Corp, activist brand. It is our duty to ensure we aren’t sharing the wrong message. Everyone who uses our products has the right to feel powerfully, radiantly themselves”.

The Body Shop Edelweiss Bouncy Eye Mask, €32

With a further intention to support their customers, The Body Shop has also joined forces with Psychodermatologist Dr Alia Ahmed, to further understand building inner resilience and thrive, just like the edelweiss flower. Dr Alia Ahmed says: “I couldn’t be more delighted to partner with The Body Shop. Very few beauty brands respect the relationship between emotional health and the health of our skin. The natural process of ageing can induce fear and anxiety, especially for women. We must change the narrative. Skincare shouldn’t fill anyone with dread, it should support self-empowerment and help us feel confident.”

The Body Shop Edelweiss Serum Concentrate Sheet Mask, €9

The Edelweiss line-up still includes the legendary Concentrate 30ml (€42.50) and favourites from Drops of Youth range, such as the Liquid Peel 100ml (€22.95), Serum Concentrate Sheet Mask 21ml (€9), and Eye Serum Concentrate 10ml (€32). The collection has also been extended to include two more products – Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate 100ml (€19.95) and Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Cream 50ml (€37) – so all your daily skin needs are covered.

The Body Shop Edelweiss Eye Serum Concentrate, €32

The new and improved range has been reformulated to deliver double the concentration of Edelweiss. Edelweiss stem cells and Edelweiss extract which contain hard-working antioxidants are combined with natural-origin peptides, known to boost the skin’s defence mechanism and barrier function. While most peptides on the market are synthetic, The Body Shop sources it from rice.

The Body Shop Edelweiss Bouncy Jelly Mist, €26.95

