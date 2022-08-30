The Biggest 90’s Disco is returning to the 3Arena this October & the line-up is amazing

Get your dancing shoes ready and warm up your singing voice because the Biggest 90’s Disco is set to make its return to the 3Arena later this year.

After the roaring success of The Biggest 90’-00’s Festival this past summer, it comes as no surprise that this incredible disco is coming back to the 3Arena on October 21, 2022 at 6:30pm.

Disco lovers can expect to be entertained for four hours of non-stop disco tunes with an epic line-up of some of our favourite 90’s stars including the amazing Peter André and the iconic Bonnie Tyler.

You’ll get to move it, move it with Real 2 Real ft. Mad Stuntman and sing along to Lou Bega, because honestly, who doesn’t want a little bit of Monica in their life? Plus, there’s many more nostalgic performers to transport you back in time.

Over 13,000 90’s music fans will get to enjoy this experience, and with The Biggest Disco organisers using 500 litres of flame liquid in events across the country- no wonder this is the hottest ticket of the year! Be prepared for an immersive 90’s experience full of fancy dress, flash mobs, confetti cannons and lots of other great surprises!

Organisers of the event have said, “After the success of The Biggest 90’s-00’s Disco at Punchestown, we decided to keep the party going by bringing the Biggest 90’s Disco to the 3Arena this October. With 13 acts taking the stage over 4 hours, it’s going to be the biggest 90’s party of the season.”

What is Love? singer Haddaway, who is among the stars performing on the night, revealed, “The Irish fans are some of the best in the world and I am so looking forward to being back in Dublin for this mega gig in October.”

It’s time to break out low-rise jeans, neon windbreakers and butterfly clips for this fun-filled night of disco dancing!

Tickets are available now from Ticketmaster and start at €50 plus fees. Under 16's must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Standing is strictly over 14s.