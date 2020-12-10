The big list of pantos near you this year!

Where there’s a will, there a way!

Where’s the will?

It’s behind you!

…

Sorry. We had to.

In an absolute testament to the sheer determination of local theatres and production companies, there are SO many pantos happening around the country this year! Despite restrictions, despite only coming out of lockdown last week, these groups have managed to come together to create and spread a little bit of joy and craic this year.

While everyone has had to adjust and new formats have to be played with, whether its through a screen or from a safe distance, there is a panto out there for everyone this year.

University Concert Hall ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’ (online)

Online, on demand tickets are €15 and available exclusively through DICE FM now.

On Demand, Online Stream Available from 26th – 31st December

This year’s University Concert Hall Panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, is going online! This Christmas, Producer Robert C Kelly and UCH are bringing the magic of Panto direct to your living room, with the daring adventures of Jack, some magical beans and a not so friendly Giant.

Long-time UCH Panto favourite, Richie Hayes, returns to the stage (and your screens!) with his usual hilarious antics, joined by the always irresistible Dame Myles Breen. From Vicar to Villain, Limerick’s Liam O’Brien of Emmerdale fame makes his UCH Panto debut as the baddest of baddies.

Round up the family, get your coziest PJs on, snacks at the ready and enjoy the magic of the UCH Panto from the comfort of your couch this Christmas.

The Helix Panto Online ‘The Sword in the Stone’ (online)

Tickets from www.thehelix.ie – priced at €20.00 per household

Dec 19th, 23rd, 27th, 29th, 31st & Jan 2nd @ 7pm

Produced once again by TheatreworX Productions, The Helix Panto Online will be a new way for families all over the country to enjoy the magic of Christmas panto during these Covid times and all from the comfort of their homes

It wouldn’t be Christmas without panto, so on Thursday, 17th of December at 7:00pm, grab the treats and transform your living room into a magical panto-land for the ultimate family Christmas experience! Creating a special cinematic experience for all the family to enjoy, the production of ‘The Sword in the Stone’ promises to be as magical as ever, and will be packed full of laughs, boos, cheers, songs, dances and amazing special effects.

Make sure to share all the fun at home on the night by tagging @TheHelixPanto and @PresencePR on Instagram to be in with a chance for some live shout outs on the night and to win a VIP family ticket to next year’s panto!

Tickets for The Helix Panto Online are on sale now from www.thehelix.ie – priced at €20.00 per household, get up close and personal with your favourite panto characters from the comfort of your home with a live Q&A at the end of each scheduled performance. Choose from scheduled performances at www.thehelix.ie and receive a link to the show as part of your confirmation email once booking is complete.

Lyric Theatre Belfast ‘Peter Pan’, ‘Alice the Musical’ and ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ (online)

5th Dec 2020 – 3rd Jan 2021

£8.00- £26.00

Enjoy the magic of Christmas this year as you fly away on an awfully big adventure, where anything is possible if you just believe. Make a special family evening at home this Christmas – pour a hot chocolate, grab some treats and snuggle up on the sofa with Peter Pan and Wendy, to re-live this exciting adaptation by Paul Boyd from the play by J. M. Barrie.

The 2019 Christmas spectacular will be available for you to watch online from 5th December 2020. You can also wrap up the Christmas experience with one of our bespoke Christmas Goodie hampers from Aunt Sandra's.

With fairies, crocodiles, flying children, and mermaids, join the Darling children as they embark on the most magical adventure – where Hook and the crew of the Jolly Roger come face to face with all of Neverland and the boy who won’t grow up.

Alice the Musical

Featuring a host of Lewis Carroll's most infamous characters, Alice: The Musical tells the story of Alice's adventures in Wonderland and her attempts to escape the clutches of the notorious Queen of Hearts. Meet the elusive White Rabbit, the famous acting duo of Tweedledum and Tweedledee, the unpredictable and hilarious Caterpillar, the Mad Hatter and members of his underground political movement the Tea Party, and the seriously mad inventor The White Knight – overseen at all times by the enigmatic Cheshire Cat.

Little Red Riding Hood

The stage is set, the moon is full and the story of ‘Little Red Riding Hood & the Big Bad Wolf’ is about to get interesting!

Everyone knows the story of Little Red Riding Hood. But who has ever thought about the real events behind the story? Where Rosie’s dear old Granny lived, for instance, and whether the Big Bad Wolf was really killed by the Woodsman. Certainly not the ramshackle troupe of travelling actors who roll into a town in the middle of nowhere one day to perform their take on the story. Written by award-winning Derek O’Connor, directed by Cahoots NI’s artistic director Paul Bosco McEneaney, with music by Irish Musical Comedy Awards winner Ursula Burns, and starring Kyron Bourke as Big Bad.

This Christmas we’re bringing the magic of theatre into your homes with three of our favourite Christmas family shows as well as a host of treats and activities.

We’re sharing the magic of Paul Boyd’s Peter Pan: The Musical and Alice: The Musical, as well as Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf by Derek O’Connor.

You can select your favourite musical adventure for £8 or re-live the magic of all three for £15. The full recordings will be sent to you to enjoy at home from 5th Dec until the 3rd Jan, and you can choose when you’d like to watch.

Jack and the Beanstalk 2 ‘Locked Down, But Not Out!’ (online)

By the people of Wexford, for the people of Wexford, for over 50 years!

For over 50 years Wexford Pantomime Society has entertained the people of Wexford. Unfortunately, 2020 has been a year like no other. Due to social distancing & important safety requirements for Covid 19, it was not possible to produce a full-scale Panto for Wexford this year. But do not fear! They have pulled out all the stops to produce a short Panto for you & your family to enjoy from the comfort of your own sofa!

This year Wexford Pantomime will be an Online Panto, where you & all your family can tune in & have all the fun of Panto in your own living room.

The story takes up where they left off last year when hero Jack & his Mum Dame Daisy had finally found their happily ever after. Having befriended the Giant at the top of the Beanstalk all their worries were over – that was until they had to face Lockdown!

So join Jack, Dougie the Cow, Hattie the Hen, Little Boy Blue, Little Miss Muffet & of course Dame Daisy as they Lockdown together.

There will be Zoom calls, home-schooling, online exercise & more! With an online choir & chorus singing & dancing, this promises to be a Panto like never before.

So gather the family around, young & old! Join in from the comfort of your own home as Wexford Pantomime Society presents Jack & the Beanstalk 2 – Locked Down, But Not Out!

Box office opens Saturday 12th of December.

The Civic Christmas Show ‘Panto Mania!’ (online)

18th December – 5th January 2021 // 2pm (Link Available for 20 hours)

Tickets €15

Free Activity Pack with all Tickets Purchased

Rob Murphy & The Civic Panto Team Return to Spread Some Virtual Christmas Cheer This Year!

Join Dame Dottie and friends in a special cinematic whirlwind tour around Pantoland. Dame Dottie will meet some of our favourite panto friends along the way. Meet Cinderella, Snow White, MooTube and more in this funny, sparkling show with plenty of dancing and sing-along favourites. Panto Mania at The Civic promises to be festive fun for all the family. Enjoy amazing special effects from the comfort of your own home, with a cinematic touch and Dame Dottie’s sprinkle of panto magic!

Duration: 50 mins Panto-Style Show

*Please note this is a series of sketches, dances and sing-along panto moments! It is not a full panto production.

Waterford Panto Society’s ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Robin Hood’ (online)

Date: 12th December – 20th December

Time: 2:30pm – 7:30pm

Price: €10.00 per show

Cinderella:

Originally performed in 2018 at Theatre Royal Waterford and recorded by Colin Shanahan of Digicol, Waterford Panto Society’s Cinderella is surely one of the greatest pantos of them all. Can the Ugly Sisters and the wicked Stepmother have their way and stop Cinderella going to the ball? This wonderful show will be brought to you, in the comfort of your own armchair, via digital stream

Featuring all the spectacular lighting, costumes and scenery you have come to expect as well as a full live band, up-to-date pop numbers and guaranteed family fun – this is one show you will not want to miss this Christmas season. Starring all your Panto favourites as well as a host of dancers, singers, junior chorus and some special guest stars – you never know who will pop up.

Your unique live link to access the stream will be emailed to you after purchase. All you need is a reliable wifi signal, we'll do all the rest!

Robin Hood

Date: 13th December19th December

Price: €10.00

Waterford Panto Society presents a Forest Load Of Fun in its 2019 production of ‘Robin Hood And The Babes In The Wood’, recorded live at Theatre Royal Waterford by Colin Shanahan of Digicol.

Your unique live link to access the stream will be emailed to you after purchase. All you need is a reliable wifi signal.

Cahoots NI ‘Elves Got Talent’ (drive-in)

£10 per car and all proceeds go to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice

18th-20th December 2020

Cahoots NI and The Junction proudly present a live, drive-in theatre experience inn Antrim where YOU are the judge of the most festive family talent show this side of the North Pole!

Get ready to honk your horns, scream and shout as our clan of Christmas Elves show off their talents and compete to be crowned your Christmas winner.

Tickets for the 30-minute experience cost £10 per car and all proceeds go to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Cork Opera House ‘Nanny Nellie’s Panto Telly’ (online)

December 22nd – 31st (2pm, 5pm & 7pm)

€10 (Tickets on sale via Dice FM)

The absolutely fabulous Nanny Nellie takes a trip down memory lane with her brand-new online show, Nanny Nellie’s Panto Telly

Doo doo doo! The absolutely fabulous Nanny Nellie is back with a brand-new show, Nanny Nellie's Panto Telly. Oh yes she is!

Nanny Nellie’s Panto Telly will take a nostalgic look back at the Cork Opera House Panto; taking audiences on a magical (and hilarious!) trip down memory lane using recorded footage from the last five years. Running online this December, this is sure to bring some much-needed joy to families and panto lovers of all ages this Christmas!

Filled with panto highlights from the past few years, Nanny Nellie will regale you with the stories behind some of her favourite scenes while sharing a few new gags along the way.

Enjoy a treasured tradition from the comfort of your own home this Christmas. With magical stories, comedy caper and wonderful memories, be sure to tune in to Nanny Nellie’s Panto Telly – it’s the perfect panto treat for the whole family to enjoy together.

Written by Frank Mackey & Trevor Ryan.

National Concert Hall ‘Mr Fox and Friends’ (online)

Streaming live 3pm December 12th (Also available to view for a week after the event)

National Concert Hall’s YouTube and Facebook channels

Free

A Christmas gift in song and word…

This Christmas, Theatre Lovett presents a certain Mr. Fox who has wound his way backstage at the National Concert Hall. Ravenous, he makes his way to the stage and devours the scenery. With seasonal song, music, jokes and guests featuring Liam Ó Maonlaí, Kelli Ann Masterson, Martin Brunsden, Conor Linehan, Olesya Zdorovetska, Simon Morgan, Nick Roth.

Produced and directed by Theatre Lovett, featuring songs and story by Nico Brown and friends.

The Olympia Theatre ‘Once Upon a Panto’! (online)

Wednesday 23rd December – Sun 3rd January

€15 per ticket

Stream the magic this Christmas! We’re delighted to announce that we’re BACK and we’re ONLINE!

Once Upon a Panto is not to be missed. Experience Ireland’s funniest and most exciting Panto from a front row seat in your own home! We’ve a star-studded cast, a hilarious original script and lots of surprises! This is the Fairy Godbrother of all shows – a beanstalk growing, magic-carpet-riding adventure into the unknown – recorded live in the Olympia Theatre!

Streams really do come true!

This Panto is unmissable and bigger and better than ever!

Draoíocht – ‘Quest for the Jingle’ (online)

5th Dec – 31st Dec (10am)

Free (But booking is essential)

Created by Jo Quinn, Emily Matthews & Shane McKenna in Association with Draíocht & DabbledooMusic

Oh No! There's a problem in the North Pole. Santa's Sleigh won’t move. There's no Jingle in any of the Bells! Chief Irish Elves, Fluffy Fiona & Nollaig Shona, need your help to get the sleigh moving, so Santa can get gifts to children all over the world. Shane in the North Pole comes to the rescue with Christmas songs and sounds.

Join in at home or in school, create your own sounds and let's see if you can save Christmas and put some Jingle back in the Bells again. Expect to see plenty of snow and some crazy elves, as you sing along and get into the magical spirit of Christmas with this gorgeous online experience, with live footage from Lapland.

A password protected link will be emailed to you at 10am on your chosen date (or immediately if you book on the same day), giving you access for your classroom or family until midnight. Book as many times as you like & spread the word to help save Christmas!

Suitable for Schools and Families

All ages up to 4th Class & everyone who believes in Christmas magic!

Duration: 25 mins

‘Peter Pan’ at Malahide Castle (Drive-in)

December 11th to January 5th

€50 per car from panto.ie

That’s right, Alan Hughes has announced that he’s going to be starring in Ireland’s first ever Drive-In Panto, which is going to be shown on a big screen in the beautiful surrounds of Malahide Castle.

This brand-new experience will be completely safe, following all necessary Covid-19 regulations. The Peter Pan Panto will be taking place for a limited time from December 11th to January 5th, with tickets going on sale from Friday, November 27th, at 10am for the reasonable price of €50 per car. Tickets can be purchased from panto.ie.

“I told yiz there'd be an announcement and here it is…Irelands first ever Big-Screen Drive-in panto…in the fairytale setting of MALAHIDE CASTLE,” Alan announced on Instagram last night.

Along with Alan, who will be reprising his role as Sammy Sausages and Rob Murphy as Buffy, Jake Carter will play Peter Pan, Johnny Ward will play Captain Hook, and Michele McGrath will play Tinkerbell.

Keila Ana Whelan takes on the role of Wendy with Paul Ryder starring as Captain Hook’s confidante, Sparkle. "Written by Karl Broderick and directed by Simon Delaney, it's absolutely hysterical and fantastic," Alan assures.

This 70-minute no-interval show is sure to be a Christmas hit with kids of all ages.

Branar’s Black Box ‘Rockin’ Christmas Rhymes’ (online)

Sunday 20th December at 3pm

Age Group: 2 -102

Duration: 45 mins approx.

Tickets – €10 per device

Push back the couch, it’s time to jingle bells and rock around the Christmas tree.

Branar in association with the Town Hall Theatre present Rockin’ Christmas Rhymes live from the Black Box in Galway. A musical treat for all the family with a merry mix of festive favourites and rocking rhymes performed by our fantastic 5 piece band. This festive feel-good live music show ho ho will have all the family jiving all the way!

Book now through your closest venue:

Town Hall Theatre, Galway

Linenhall Arts Centre, Castlebar, Co. Mayo.

Lime Tree Theatre, Limerick.

Glór, Ennis Co. Clare

Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray Co. Wicklow

Backstage Theatre, Longford

Draíocht, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Dunamaise, Portlaosie Co. Laois

Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge Co. Kildare

Axis Art Centre and Theatre ‘Dame Stuffy & the magic of the Christmas’ (online)

Tickets €10 per device (Available to watch for 24 hours)

22nd Dec – 23rd Dec 2020 Axis Ballymun

Join your favourite Ballymun Aunty, Dame Stuffy for a virtual Christmas extravaganza this festive season!

Featuring songs from all your favourite shows and a walk down the memory lane of the Christmas Pantomime, come along for fun, friends and festivity!

BrokenCrow’s ‘The Snow Queen’

23rd of November until the 18th of Dec

Age Recommendation: 8+, and for all the family.

Family Pack: €15

Teachers Pack: €50

BrokenCrow in association with The Everyman and Garter Lane present ‘The Snow Queen’ – a new Audio Drama.

This fresh reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen’s acclaimed children’s story, ‘The Snow Queen’, tells the story of two devoted friends and their wild adventures. It is given a contemporary Irish twist but still holds onto the core of this classic tale and tells a story where love can conquer all in the end.

Gráinne’s best friend Caoimhín has gone missing. He has been acting strangely lately and Gráinne knows something isn’t right. Now it is up to her to follow her feet, across a snowy winter world, to find her friend.

Held up by mistakes and mishaps and helped by ravens and reindeer, Gráinne realises if she can keep her spirits up (and stop losing her shoes!) she should be able to rescue her friend from the icy clutches of The Snow Queen.

New eight-minute audio episodes will be delivered twice weekly on YouTube, every Monday and Friday, from the 23rd of November until the 18th of Dec.

Includes a link to the YouTube channel where each new episode will appear and a package of beautifully illustrated cards, posted to your home. One card for every episode, to be opened on the appointed day, features a message from one of the characters. The opening of the sealed cards and reading the message will add another unique dimension to the listening adventure.

Includes a limited-edition teacher’s pack posted to your school, a link to the YouTube channel where each new episode will appear and a PDF featuring specially designed lesson plans based on the themes touched on in each episode. These will range from arts activities including drama, music and art to lessons based on language, dance, SPHE and SESE and including some ethics and Philosophy for children.

Please note: You will receive your pack prior to the launch of the first episode. If you purchase your pack following the first episode on 23rd November you will receive your pack approx. four days after purchase. All episodes will remain available until 18 December.