The best movies to Netflix party with your girls this Galentines

Normally, our Galentine's day would involve chilling a bottle of rosé, having the girls round for 8 and the pizza delivered for 8.30.

We're so disappointed that it's not happening this year. We miss our girls, especially as this year has brought most of us so much closer. Galentine's Day should be a day to make them feel special and let them know we appreciate them.

And even though we can't have our usual celebrations, it doesn't mean we can't find some way to mark the day. The pandemic means we've all gotten creative with how we connect with our loved ones, and Netflix party is one of our favourite new ways! With the release sof some great new films, there's no need to feel disconnected this Galentine's day! Stick on a flick, chat in the sidebar and sip your rosé – we'll be back together soon gals!

Clueless

Netflix says: Meddlesome Beverly Hills high school student Cher gets more than she bargained for when she gives a fashion-challenged student a makeover.

An absolute classic, this galm 90s retelling of Jane Austen's 'Emma' has everything. Amazing fashion (nothing will ever be as iconic as Cher's yellow check suit), sick burns (You're just a virgin who can't drive') and 90s nostalgia (hello young Paul Rudd). A feel-good flick about girlfriends, relationship meddling and growing up, this gas film is a girlhood staple.

The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants

Netflix says: Four best friends buy a mysterious pair of pants that fits each of them despite their differing sizes and and makes whoever wears them feel fabulous.

This one always sounds a bit cheesy (and it is) but is also a nostalgia rollercoaster. From the fashion to the actors, we are transported back to a simpler time, when Alexis Bledel could pull off a sixteen year old and low rise jeans were a viable fashion choice. We follow the four girls as they navigate complicated family situations, first loves, first rejections and finding themselves overt the course of a summer. Featuring Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn.

Dreamgirls

Netflix says: Tensions arise for 1960s girl group the Dreams when manager Curtis demotes the talented Effie , replacing her with the more marketable Deena.

With a killer soundtrack and amazing performances, this power packed musical drama is a great way to escape. We follow the women's catapult to fame and all the ups and major downs that comes with it. Frustrations and tensions rise as the political and inter-band turmoil begin to affect performances and lives.

Definitely Maybe

Netflix says:Interested in knowing how her divorcing parents met, young Maya listens as her dad, Will, recounts his romantic past with three different women.

A 'How I Met Your Mother-esque' comedy following the ups and downs of Ryan Reynold's relationships, this film is all about fate and love. His wannabe political career, family and random choices bring about meetings with three important women who all shape how he lives his life. It's Ryan Reynolds – need we say more, really?

How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days

Netflix says: A player bets his coworkers that he can make a woman fall in love with him in just ten days. But he bets on the wrong girl – a writer with her own agenda.

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughy bounce off of each other in this flirty and hilarious romcom. Kate is stunning, successful and a bit of a wild card and McConaughy is the guy you love to see getting beaten at his own game. Fast-paced, funny and surprisingly heartfelt towards this end, this comedy is a great Galentine's watch.

Wine Country

Netflix says: When longtime friends meet up for a wine-soaked birthday getaway in Napa Valley, their perfectly planned weekend turns messier by the minute.

Directed by Amy Poehler and starring the comedy duo genius of Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig of Bridesmaids fame, this film is described as hilarious and heartfelt. As the workaholic, exhausted mom and homebody take the time to reconnect, they realise that their friendships can be called into question by the intrusion of the outside world.

Mean Girls

Netflix says: Cady joins her new high school's most powerful clique – but there's hell to pay when the ex-boyfriend of the clique's leader wants to be Cady's guy.

The ultimate chick-flick, Mean Girls stands the test of time. Another one directed by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey, girl power and lack of it plays out on the screen as girls battle for more than just the affection of a boy – they battle for control of the hierarchy. Devious and hilarious, this flick starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams is a laugh a minute.

Easy A

Netflix says: When a lie about Olive's reputation transforms her from anonymous to infamous at her high school, she decides to embrace a provocative new persona.

Inspired by Nathaniel Hawthorn's 'The Scarlet Letter', Easy A interrogates how gossip and hearsay can be more powerful than the truth. The fickle status that having sex or withholding it supplies is held up to the light and Emma Stone shines in this role that exposes gender's double standards. Offbeat, a little quirky and endlessly entertaining, this is a must-watch.

Oceans 8

Netflix says: Debbie Ocean gets out of prison bent on stealing a knockout necklace at the Met Gala. She recruits seven other women to pull off the grand heist.

Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, Rihanna…I mean, with a cast like that, how could this movie not be badass and powerful? This ragtag, better together crew form an alliance to get what they want – by any means possible

Late Night

Netflix says: On the verge of being replaced, a long-time talk show host attempts to revamp her brand when a driven young woman joins her all-male writer's room.

This a new one to Netflix that I haven't gotten the chance to watch yet, but it sounds amazing and I'm looking forward to getting aorund to it. I've been a Mindy fan since The Office days and her writing is so hilarious. Gillian Anderson is also a comedic favourite of mone since Sex Education, so this women-centric comedy flick is bound to be amazing.

Bridget Jones' Diary

Netflix says:This clever tale of Bridget Jones' odyssey from Mr. Right-Here-Right-Now to Mr. Right delivers a glimpse into the inner workings of the female mind.

Another classic, this film is on Mamma Mia levels of providing good vibes and feel-good comedy. Bridget's hilariously disastrous life takes on wrong turn after another until she decides to cut off toxicity. An 'every woman' of sorts, she'll crack you up, make you say 'same!' and cover your eyes to shield them from the cringiness!

The DUFF

Netflix says: When a smart high-schooler learns she's the Designated-Ugly-Fat-Friend in her popular clique, she enlists a jock's help for a massive makeover.

A modern day 'She's All That'/'Ten Things I Hate About You'/'John Tucker Must Die' kind of high school film, this is a more body positive take on the ugly duckling transformation trope. The main character stays true to herself, the jock isn't the cruel guy who 'transforms' and magically becomes kind by the end and 'wins' the girl as his prize. Refreshing and fresh, its a new take on a classic format.

Eat Pray Love

Netflix says: After deciding to reshape her life after a divorce, Liz travels around the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love.

This film looks at the perfect life the modern woman is supposed to aspire to and bursts the bubble – success is stressful, marriages aren't perfect and it's impossible to live 'your best life' all the time – and that your 'best life' looks different to different people. This film makes you want to throw caution to the wind, take a risk and have a story at the end of it.

Stepford Wives

Netflix says: A TV executive looking for a fresh start with her husband moves to a quaint suburb harbouring a dark secret about the housewives wh live there.

If you want something wacky and a little off the wall, this is the one for you. A critique of the perfect housewife trope, this strange off-kilter narrative follows Nicole Kidman resisting the pressure to give in to the male fantasy, holding her own against an increasingly disturbing 'perfect' 50s style society. A great twist and crazy colour scheme are worth the watch alone.