The best Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mum in your life

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, which means we’re gearing up to treat our favourite mammies to some wonderful presents!

These days, gift shopping can be extremely overwhelming with the amount of choice available. All we want to do is find an amazing present to show the women in our lives how much we appreciate them, but the stress of the whole ordeal can be exhausting.

To help combat these worries, we have put together an extensive list of fantastic goodies that would make brilliant Mother’s Day presents. From beauty and skincare to homeware and delicious treats, we’ve got you covered!

So, if you’re on the lookout for a gift for a maternal figure, grandmother, auntie or mum-to-be friend, have a glance at these glorious ideas:

Nespresso x Liberty by Nespresso – RRP from €20

Enhance your mum's coffee routine with the Nespresso x Liberty limited-edition collaboration. This charming collection blends Liberty's iconic style with Nespresso's innovation, featuring floral illustrations celebrating Nespresso's diverse blends. The set includes the Vertuo Next machine, Aeroccino3 Milk Frother, and a stylish Vertuo Mug, making it a thoughtful Mother's Day gift for sophisticated coffee moments. Buy here.

Maison Margiela Under The Stars Fragrance – RRP €69

The latest Maison Margiela ‘Replica’ fragrance aims to capture the feeling of a peaceful evening underneath the night sky. Encapsulating the scents of oud and leather, Under The Stars is warm and soothing, yet mysterious. A vibrant black pepper essence beautifully completes the fragrance, making it perfect for a night of stargazing. Available to buy online and in store at www.brownthomas.com, and www.arnotts.ie.

NEW Clarins Multi-Active Day & Night Creams – RRP €62 and €65

Clarins introduces two remarkable skincare products perfect for Mother’s Day gifting: the Multi-Active Day Cream SPF15 Line Smoothing 30+ and the Multi-Active Night Cream Line Smoothing Dry Skin 30+. Designed to meet skin needs day and night, these creams offer comprehensive care. The Day Cream boasts the Skin Charger Complex, enriched with Niacinamide and Sea Holly extract, addressing initial signs of ageing, fortifying the skin's barrier, and enhancing radiance. Teasel and Strawberry tree extracts invigorate and refine texture, with added SPF 15 protection.

Meanwhile, the Night Cream, also featuring the Skin Charger Complex, supports skin renewal during sleep, leaving it refreshed, smoother, and glowing. With their luxurious formulations, these creams make perfect Mother’s Day gifts, ideal for pampering your mum. Available at all good department stores and pharmacies nationwide.

FARO Brushes Core Collection – RRP €65

FARO Brushes from Irish personality and entrepreneur, Mairead Ronan would make a delightful gift for any mum. The Core Collection is their latest giftset and her hair is in for a treat. FARO has created a set with their bestselling brushes, to create the perfect blow-dry from start to finish.

Presented in a gorgeous purple and gold gift box, it's the perfect gift for your mum. The giftset includes The Glide – Excellent for brushing dry or wet hair and brushing out soft waves; The 53mm – The largest brush creates volume and reduces frizz; The 32mm – The hero brush that is an absolute essential in your hair routine. Buy here.

Hadrian Urn Candle by Acquerello – RRP €65

Acquerello is a newly launched homeware brand, created by Annie Dunne, founder of A.D Design. It is a travel-inspired tableware brand that promises to transport hosts and guests alike on a captivating journey around the world, all within the comfort of their own homes. Treat your Mum this Mother's Day to relaxation with a handmade ceramic candle crafted in Portugal at an independent, female-led atelier. The Hadrian candle is timeless, with a simple freshness that flourishes in both summer and winter, with a burn time of over 70 hours. After burning the candle, the vessel can be repurposed as a vase for flowers or a decorative container. Buy here.

Little Light My Stories-Bracelet at Kilkenny Design – RRP €59

Little Light is delighted to unveil their new Charm Bracelet, perfect for Mother's Day gifting. Crafted with 14k gold plating and sterling silver, each charm represents cherished memories and future dreams. Embrace your unique journey by wearing these charms as chapters of your life story, keeping your precious moments close to heart. Designed with love and intent in Dublin, each bracelet features cubic zirconia stones for added sparkle. Give Mum the gift of timeless elegance and sentimental value with Little Light's Charm Bracelet—a beautiful reminder of her Symbols and Stories. Buy here.

Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Jet Set at Boots.ie – RRP €28

Treat Mum to a luxurious getaway-ready set, featuring a collagen-boosting body routine infused with the uplifting Cheirosa 68 fragrance. Indulge her skin with Beija Flor Renewing Body Wash, enriched with vegan squalane for a nourishing cleanse. Follow with Beija Flor Elasti-Cream, formulated with cacay oil and vegan collagen to promote plumpness and resilience. Complete the experience with the delightful floral notes of Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist. This pampering set offers a rejuvenating escape and a fragrant journey, making it the perfect Mother's Day gift for a well-deserved moment of relaxation and self-care. Available from Boots stores nationwide or online here.

Louis Vuitton Monogram Handbag from eBay.ie – €549.95

Level up mums style game with the re-loved Louis Vuitton Monogram Handbag at an irresistible price. Crafted with the iconic LV monogram canvas, this bag screams luxury from every angle. With its spacious interior and chic design, it's perfect for carrying all your essentials while turning heads wherever you go. Whether you're strutting down the street or stepping into a special event, this handbag adds the perfect dash of chic to complete any look. Grab yours here.

Seabody Ebb & Flow Gift Set – RRP €132, now €109

Seabody’s Ebb & Flow collection is a fabulous, luxury treat for any woman in your life this Mother’s Day. This set contains two Seabody Serums, designed to revitalise your skin throughout all hours of the day. The Aquasurge Day Serum has a super-hydrating formula that brightens and quenches your skin's thirst, while the high-tech Overnight Elixir works with ingredients such as Retinyl Palmitate, Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, and Squalane to brighten and refresh your skin while you sleep. Buy here.

Sonic Pro Luxury Bundle from Spotlight Oral Care – Worth €224.84, RRP €135

Treat the person you love this Mother's Day with this Luxury Sonic Pro Bundle featuring the new Sonic Pro Toothbrush and hero whitening products. This bundle is the ultimate way to achieve a dentist-level clean at home. Featuring the best-selling Teeth Whitening Powder PAP+, Teeth Whitening Strips and Whitening Toothpaste, all formulated with Hydrogen Peroxide to achieve optimum whitening without sensitivity. Buy here.

Giorgio Armani My Way Eau De Parfum Nectar – RRP from €78

New to the My Way collection, this latest perfume adds a brand-new, juicy interpretation of the signature Armani scent. My Way Nectar captures a spontaneous, sparkling femininity with its fruity pear and rhubarb accords and a vegetal violet leaf accord. The fragrance is conjured up in a bottle with an entirely pink hue, crafted in My Way’s signature square yet rounded shape. Available to buy online and in store at www.brownthomas.com, www.arnotts.ie and in select pharmacies nationwide.

Soyaconcept Long Trench Coat at Choice Boutique – RRP €120

This Soyaconcept Trench Coat, available from Choice Boutique, is super stylish and comfortable. This versatile piece features a waist belt, front buttons, sleeve buttons and collar neck detail to elevate your any mum’s look. Perfect for any weather or occasion, it's the perfect addition to her wardrobe. Buy here.

Fitbit Inspire from 3 stores nationwide – RRP €80

The Fitbit Inspire 3 tracks steps taken, calories burned, distance, and hourly activity, as well as heart rate, heart health, and sleep quality all from your wrist. Users can also start an exercise, set timers, use a stopwatch or alarms to wake you during optimal sleep stages, and even turn off notifications and disable the screen display. With up to 10 days battery life, an eye can be kept on all weekly activities. Available in 3 stores nationwide and here.

Urban Decay Big Bush Brow Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel – RRP €30

Free your bushy brows this Mother’s Day with Urban Decay’s newest brow gel. The Big Bush Brow Volumizing Tinted Brow Gel can bulk up sparse arches, lift hairs that grow downward, or keep curly brows in check. With its strong-hold formula, you will be able to create a full, feathery effect that lasts up to 24 hours. This brow gel comes in 9 different shades, and is available to purchase online and in store at www.arnotts.ie, www.millies.ie and online at www.boots.ie.

The Tea-Time Tranquility Retreat at Killashee Hotel from €320 for two

The Tea-Time Tranquility Retreat is a blend of traditional afternoon tea with pampering calm spa time and a luxurious overnight stay, the perfect gift for Mum. Enjoy delicious Afternoon Tea with beautiful dainty sandwiches, savoury bites and cakes served in the elegant Pippin Tree. Take a tranquil journey to calm the mind and body in the hotel’s spa with a Dry Floatation session and access to the Hydrotherapy Suite. Stay in a luxurious room and awake to a wholesome Irish breakfast. Buy here.

L’Occitane Néroli & Orchidée Collection – RRP €83

Elegant and sophisticated, L’Occitane has designed this beautiful gift set to celebrate the special woman in your life. With zesty notes of orange and mandarin, Néroli & Orchidée reveals another facet of Neroli (orange blossom essential oil) through resolutely floral notes, heightened by the elegant presence of white orchid. The set includes a Néroli & Orchidée Eau de Toilette, Néroli & Orchidée Shower Gel, and Néroli & Orchidée Hand Cream, all wrapped up in a L’Occitane signature gift box. Buy here.

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette Limited Edition! Queen Of Luck – RRP €53

Indulge Mum with a luxurious gift this Mother's Day: the NEW! limited-edition Luxury Palette in Queen of Luck by Charlotte Tilbury. Let her gild her eyes in the lucky glow of moonlight with duo chrome golden pink, warm terracotta-brown, and champagne gold shades expertly curated by a beauty guru. Celebrating the Year of the Dragon, this palette is the perfect golden New Year gift, radiating luck, light, and magic. These emollient-rich, highly pigmented hues effortlessly blend for a mesmerising moonlight-inspired gaze. With Multi-Reflecting Pearlescent Pigments and Glossy Lustre, Mum can sparkle from day to night, making her eyes truly mesmerising. Buy here.

Prada Olfactories Un Chant d'Amour Eau De Parfum – RRP €320

As part of the Olafactories collection, Prada’s Un Chant d'Amour describes itself as being “the fragrance of the human essence”. Its notes of Neroli, combined with a touch of seducing orange blossom, powdery and sensual Musks, make it a divine scent to treat your beloved mum to for Mother’s Day. Exclusively available from select Brown Thomas stores, and online at www.brownthomas.com.

Sarah McKenna Ceramics Home Comfort Large Tealight Holder from Nearly Sisters – RRP €55

Sarah’s ceramics aren't just beautiful, they are all about sprinkling everyday life with doses of positivity and joy. Sarah stamps each and every one of her pieces with feel-good quotes and heartwarming lyrics that will make you smile without even trying.

Working her magic with clay, Sarah creates a dance of patterns and words that speak louder than a whole conversation. Transforming everyday items into cherished keepsakes, Sarah's art captures the essence of modern-day treasures, brimming with positivity and sentimental value. Perfect for Mother’s Day, her pieces are a heartfelt way to make every moment a little brighter and infinitely more special. Buy now from www.nearlysisters.ie or from the beautiful Nearly Sisters store on Cutlery Road in Newbridge, County Kildare.

Whatever Happened to Birdie Troy by Rachael English (Published by Hachette Books Ireland)

In the early 1980s, The Diamonds – Ireland's trailblazing all-woman rock band – were on the brink of international success. Their debut single 'Too Much Not Enough' was soaring the British charts. Then, as suddenly as they'd arrived, they vanished. It was the last anyone would hear of songwriter, guitarist and legend-in-the-making Birdy Troy. Stacey Nash, host of the popular podcast 'Whatever Happened To…?', becomes fascinated with the band that broke up before she was born. How could four young women with so much promise just disappear? As problems mount in her own life, Stacey is drawn deeper into unravelling the mystery. But, after forty years, and with the band's members reluctant to cooperate, is it too late for the truth to emerge? Whatever Happened to Birdy Troy? is a rollercoaster journey through the rise and fall of four unforgettable friends and bandmates, in a music scene where darkness lurks beneath a veneer of glamour. Available from all good book shops nationwide.

Cloud 10 Beauty #TikTokTrending Gift Box – RRP worth €107, you pay €42.95

Celebrate Mother's Day with the ultimate gift: Cloud 10 Beauty's #TikTok Trending Gift Set, featuring viral TikTok favourites! This curated selection includes must-haves from Paula's Choice, The Ordinary, and E.l.f., catering to skincare and makeup desires. Achieve flawless skin, lush lashes, and nourished lips with standout products all in one box. Whether it's for Mum or a well-deserved treat for yourself, this gift set is sure to delight. Join the TikTok craze and elevate your beauty routine with Cloud 10 Beauty's trending essentials. Buy here.

Mugler Alien Hypersense Eau De Parfum – RRP from €80

Alien Hypersense is a new, fierce and evolved fragrance from Mugler’s original Alien scent. The original signature jasmine sambac is back in stronger form, boosted with creamy white floral notes. Juicy green mandarin, crisp pear accord and cashmere electrify the fragrance further, making it the perfect fruity, woody and floral scent for your mum. Available to buy online and in store at www.brownthomas.com, www.arnotts.ie and in select pharmacies nationwide.

Paul Costelloe Living Studio Pink Lady Silk Scarf by Dunnes Stores – RRP €60

Designed in silk with rolled hems, this scarf from Paul Costelloe features a repeating pattern of his signature 'Lady' illustrations with the designer's initials. An chic accessory for any time of year and an ideal gift for Mother’s Day, brought to you by Irish designer Paul Costelloe. Available to purchase in stores and online at www.dunnesstores.com.

Skin Formulas Rejuvenating Eye Cream – RRP €58

Visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eye area within seven days. Brightens dark circles while moisturising and protecting the delicate eye area. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this combination is perfect for all skin types. Buy here.

Warmies Supersoft Heatable Slippers from Oxendales – RRP €33

Treat mum to ultimate comfort with Warmies Supersoft Heatable Slippers from Oxendales. Microwaveable for quick warmth, these slippers soothe with French Lavender scent. Offering comfort and relaxation, they're versatile for all ages, providing cooling relief when chilled. A thoughtful and practical gift for Mother's Day. Buy here.

Giorgio Armani Blanc Kogane and Noir Kogane Eau De Parfum Set – RRP €355

There’s nothing better than receiving two perfumes that perfectly compliment one another, and this new set from Giorgio Armani is a gorgeous combo to switch between day and night. Blanc Kogane is an addictive, white floral musky fragrance with hints of fresh lemon essence, jasmine notes, ylang ylang and patchouli. Meanwhile, the Noir Kogane fragrance embodies everything from olibanum essence and saffron notes, to vetiver essential oil and patchouli essence. Available from Brown Thomas, in stores and online here.

JSHealth Vitamins 2-Step Vitamin Haircare System – RRP was €59.99, now €56.99

This Mother's Day, give the gift of luxurious haircare with the Purifying Vitamin Shampoo and Nourishing Vitamin Conditioner set. Perfectly formulated for all hair types, including colour and keratin treated hair, this vegan, clean formula is free from sulfates, silicones, and parabens. The set includes a FREE Signature Hair Brush for added convenience. Each product is powered by vitamins and expertly crafted by leading hair biochemists, ensuring natural transformational results. The Purifying Vitamin Shampoo gently cleanses and revitalises the scalp and hair, while the Nourishing Vitamin Conditioner repairs and adds shine. Experience healthier, softer, and more vibrant hair with this innovative haircare duo, enriched with the signature JSH Miracle Hair Complex™ for root-to-tip transformation. Give Mum the gift of radiant, salon-worthy hair this Mother's Day. Buy here.

Armani Beauty Prisma Glass Lip Gloss – RRP €34

If your loved one wants to achieve the most beautiful ‘glass lips’ with a remarkable shine, then Armani Beauty has got the product you need! The beauty brand will soon be launching Prisma Glass, which aims to redefine how to shine. In just one swipe, get your instant glass lip effect and pillowy smooth lips with up to 24 hours of hydration. Available in seven shades, these stunning lip products will be launching online and in stores at Brown Thomas on April 24.

Ár Ocean Skincare Collection by Lidl – RRP various

Lidl has launched a new, vegan-friendly Irish skincare collection Ár Ocean which is produced in Ballina, Co. Mayo. All of the products in the range contain a nutrient rich sea mineral complex, showcased in clean, travel-friendly packaging, designed to care for the skin. Your mum can enjoy a full skincare routine, with prices starting from just €3.49.

Cleanser and Toner – RRP €3.49: Irish water has been specially formulated with an infusion of plant botanicals and sea minerals to gently cleanse and purify the skin leaving it clean, fresh, revitalized and hydrated

Irish water has been specially formulated with an infusion of plant botanicals and sea minerals to gently cleanse and purify the skin leaving it clean, fresh, revitalized and hydrated Marine Moisturiser – RRP €4.99: A super hydrating smoothing & replenishing cream/ perfect for Oily/combination skin

A super hydrating smoothing & replenishing cream/ perfect for Oily/combination skin Hyaluronic Face Serum – RRP €4.99: Silky smooth & hydrating, this super sea mineral serum is powered with rich sea botanicals and HyBloom moisture magnetising complex to help nourish, condition, smooth & rejuvenate the skin

Silky smooth & hydrating, this super sea mineral serum is powered with rich sea botanicals and HyBloom moisture magnetising complex to help nourish, condition, smooth & rejuvenate the skin Eye Cream – RRP €3.99: A super hydrating smoothing & replenishing cream. Light weight yet rich in active botanicals and sea minerals to calm sooth & smooth tired puffy eyes

Available now in all Lidl stores nationwide.

The Island of Mists & Miracles by Victoria Mas (Published by Doubleday – preorder for your mum – release 14th March)

Sometimes the truth lies in the things you cannot see. In 1830 a young novice called Catherine Labouré was granted a vision of the Virgin Mary. Nearly 200 years later, Sister Anne is also waiting for a sign. Which is why she accepts a mission to go to a tiny community on an island just off the coast of Brittany. Her only companion there is a sceptical, chain-smoking older nun who just wants to be left in peace.

On the island she meets Hugo, the son of a devout family who prefers to look for the meaning of life amid the stars; Madenn, a grandmother whose daughter was killed in a crash and who finds meaning in routine; Isaac, Madenn's grandson, an otherworldly teenager who doesn't fit in but who befriends Hugo, and Julia, a sickly child. If anyone needs a miracle, it is her.

But it is not Sister Anne who receives a vision. Instead it is Isaac who is found on a promontary, transfixed, unable to utter more than the words 'I see'. The event soon becomes headline news and the world descends on the small island, opening old wounds and unleashing a chain of events none of them could have foreseen. Available to order from all good book shops nationwide.

AYU Cosmetics Cream Blush – RRP €22

We adore AYU Cosmetics and cannot live with their Cream Blush! Priced at just €22 it’s an ideal Mother's Day gift for the mum who enjoys beautiful products that deliver great results. Infused with summer warmth, this blush collection offers three versatile shades: Iconic for a blend of Peach and Pink, Peaches ideal for sallow and darker skin tones, and Blushed Pink perfect for fair or blonde complexions. With its creamy formula, it effortlessly adds a pop of colour to the cheeks, providing a natural, radiant glow. Whether Mum prefers subtle warmth or vibrant hues, AYU's Cream Blush promises to enhance her complexion and elevate her makeup routine, making it a delightful gift choice this Mother's Day. Buy here.

Russell Hobbs Desire Jug Blender – RRP €69.99

Indulge Mum's love for fun and fruity cocktails with the Russell Hobbs Desire Jug Blender in premium matte black. From Fruit Daiquiris to Frozen Margaritas, she can impress guests with sumptuous drinks or prinks. With a powerful 650W motor, generous 1.5L Glass Jug, and stainless-steel blades, this blender ensures smooth blending for large groups. Beyond cocktails, it effortlessly blitzes fruits and vegetables, perfect for creating nutritious smoothies. Its versatility and ease of use make it a must-have kitchen companion for any occasion, whether blending cocktails or crafting healthy beverages. Give Mum the gift of endless culinary creativity this Mother's Day with the Russell Hobbs Desire Jug Blender. Available from all good electrical retailers nationwide.

Fancy Pants Afternoon Tea at The Morrison

The 5-star Morrison Dublin, Curio Collection by Hilton, is a modern and stylish hotel in the heart of Dublin and offers the perfect location to enjoy afternoon tea in the capital with your mum, aunt, sister or gran. Guests can tuck into exciting culinary experiences created with the very best of Irish produce. The Fancy Pants Afternoon Tea is packed with a new take on the traditional afternoon tea elements including finger sandwiches, delicious savoury treats and a top tier of show stopping delicious desserts. Enjoy one of the best afternoon teas in Dublin, sit back, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy views over the River Liffey. Served with tea for €42 or the Morrison’s bespoke coffee, guests can also opt for the ultimate treat and add a glass of Prosecco for just €49 per person for their afternoon tea Dublin. Book now or purchase a voucher here.

NEW BPerfect X Katie Daley Perfect Powders – RRP €19.95/£16.95

Just in time for Mother’s Day gifting, the BPerfect X Katie Daley Perfect Powders, are THE go-to solution for a weightless, breathable finish. These finely milled powders effortlessly blur imperfections, leaving skin flawlessly mattified and radiant. Enriched with silica for shine control and long-lasting wear, they offer a pore-proofed, matte complexion. With six stunning shades, they brighten under-eye areas and provide enduring coverage. Complementing the powders are Katie's meticulously designed makeup tools, crafted for precision contouring and flawless setting. With this trio at hand, achieve impeccable application and breathtaking results. Treat Mum to the ultimate beauty experience this Mother’s Day with the BPerfect X Katie Daley Perfect Powders and pro tools set. Available in six shades Vanilla, Candyfloss, Strawberry, Honeycomb, Butterscotch and Choc Chip. The launch also includes a Setting Brush Duo – €15.95/£12.95, Perfect Placing Sponge – €11.95/£8.95 and Perfect Powder Puff Duo – €13.95/£10.95. Buy here, at BPerfect Megastores and retailers nationwide.

Tommy Hilfiger Watch from eBay.ie – €119.95

Elevate mum's wrist game with this stunning gold Tommy Hilfiger watch – perfect to make a statement on every occasion. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, it has a sleek design with a stainless steel and stylish strap. Whether she’s dressing up for a special moment or keeping it casual for everyday wear, this watch adds a touch of luxury to any outfit. Buy now here and let her wrist do the talking!

Prada Paradoxe Eau De Parfum – RRP from €68

This Mother’s Day, Prada is celebrating its Paradoxe Eau De Parfum as a stunning perfume choice for a gift. With its dominating notes of neroli and jasmine, this warm and musky scent is a delight to anyone who wears it. Plus, its unique triangular box looks great on any dressing table! Available to buy online and in store at www.brownthomas.com, www.arnotts.ie and in select pharmacies nationwide.

Celebrate Mother's Day at The Club Hotel at Goffs – RRP various

Celebrate Mother's Day with a Special Afternoon Tea or Dinner Overnight Getaway at The Club Hotel at Goffs. Mother's Day is a cherished opportunity to honour not just our mothers but all the remarkable women who shower us with love, warmth, and wisdom. Whether it's grandmothers, aunts, cousins, or cherished mom friends, gather them all for a Girl's Mother's Day hotel break and celebrate the special bond of motherhood together. Delight in a culinary experience of your choice with options including a sumptuous 4-course A la Carte Dinner or a delightful Afternoon Tea with Bubbles. Book your overnight stay (Saturday rate €280 Sunday rate €225) now here.

Haumea Skincare Led Light Therapy Device – RRP €149.99

Elevate mum's skincare routine this Mother's Day with this Haumea Light Therapy Mask Device. Harnessing non-invasive Light Therapy, it targets acne, inflammation, uneven skin tone, and more. The device's LED wavelengths cater to all skin types, delivering safe, effective treatment without UV rays or downtime. Paired with a favourite sheet mask or serum, it boosts skin luminosity and texture while reducing fine lines. Sonic pulsations massage and tone the face, reducing puffiness and enhancing product absorption. Give the gift of radiant skin with the Light Therapy Mask Device – an essential addition to any Mum's beauty arsenal. Buy here.

John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening Range – RRP €10.99

The John Frieda PROfiller+ Thickening range is infused with Biotin, known to provide hair with strength, and Hyaluronic Acid, known to hydrate hair. This thickening range thickens hair by 200% and helps reduce hair loss due to breakage. Buy here.

Sony WH-CH520 wireless Bluetooth headphones from 3 stores nationwide – RRP €50

Ideal for music lovers, the Sony WH-CH520 wireless Bluetooth headphones deliver unbeatable music performance, stable connectivity, and enhanced call performance thanks to their 50 hours of battery life. Available in 3 stores nationwide and here.

Kiehl’s Mighty Midnight Renewal Gift Set – RRP €109

Any mum would be delighted to receive this pampering set from Kiehl’s. This gift set includes five mini versions of some of Kiehl’s most relaxing products, including their Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum, Super Multi-Corrective Cream, Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil, Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil and their Ultra Light Daily UV Defense SPF 50. Each of these products aims to visibly improve the appearance of your skin each night, with anti-ageing, moisturising and wrinkle-reducing properties. Available to buy from Brown Thomas, Arnotts, or online at www.kiehls.ie.

Anna O by Matthew Blake, Published by HarperCollins

This book is the perfect present for any mums who love reading thrillers. This title follows Anna Ogilvy, who hasn’t opened her eyes for four years. Not since that night at The Farm when she was found asleep with a kitchen knife in her hand, her clothes bloodstained, the bodies of her two best friends lying close. She’d committed the crime of the century – but nothing and no-one could wake her from the nightmare. Believers in her innocence call her Anna O. Believers in her guilt call her Sleeping Beauty. Forensic psychologist and expert in the field of sleep-related homicides, Dr. Benedict Prince, must determine what really happened and whether Anna should be held responsible for her crimes. Available to buy in all good bookstores nationwide.

Pottery Experience at Lough Gur Pottery, Ballyhoura – RRP €60

Discover the exquisite pottery creations by Clair Jones at Lough Gur Pottery which is located in the Ballyhoura region in the Midwest of Ireland. Her unique handcrafted pieces showcase a blend of creativity and tradition, offering a timeless appeal for art and pottery enthusiasts. If you are searching for a unique gift for a mum who enjoys creating, this would be perfect for her. Treat her to a pottery experience at Lough Gur Pottery. Vouchers can be redeemed against a pottery workshop or course or any of Clair’s handmade ceramics in her online shop. Explore her captivating work or buy a voucher here.

Dr. Hauschka Rose Nurturing Body Oil – RRP €24.95

There are times when your skin and mind long for harmonising, strengthening care. Promote a sense of balance and well-being with this delicate, nourishing body oil. This body oil with extracts of damask roses and rose essential oil soothes, calms and protects sensitive skin. Jojoba oil maintains moisture for silky, supple skin. The soft rose scent soothes the senses. Formulation: Damask roses are combined with sunflower oil and carefully blended using unique rhythmic processing methods to allow the skin balancing properties of the rose to be transferred to the oil. Buy here.

Travel Cosmetics Bag by Dunnes Stores – RRP €8

If you’re treating your mum to some new makeup bits, then why not pair them with this gorgeous makeup bag? This cosmetics bag from Dunnes has a cute dotted pattern and a sturdy zip. In a generous size, it has a wipe clean interior, making it both pretty and practical. This size is ideal for every occasion, from minibreaks away to hectic days at the office. Available to purchase in stores and online at www.dunnesstores.com.

Remington PROluxe YOU Hot Brush – RRP €79.99

For the mum who adores styling her hair and maintaining a flawless look, the Adaptive Hot Brush from the PROluxe You range is the ultimate Mother's Day gift. This versatile tool offers effortless styling and creates voluminous, bouncy looks with ease. Featuring innovative StyleAdapt™ Technology, it continuously monitors and optimises heat output, ensuring salon-worthy results every time. What sets this Hot Brush apart is its focus on healthier styling, leaving hair up to 77% stronger. Equipped with a large 38mm Heated Barrel and Smooth Glide Bristles, it maximises performance for various hairstyles. With rapid 30-second heat-up and precise digital temperature controls, achieving beautiful, long-lasting results has never been simpler. Available from all good electrical retailers nationwide.

L’Occitane Reset & Divine Power Duo – RRP €115

If your mum is passionate about anti-ageing products, then this gift set from L’Occitane will be such a treat for her! This duo set includes the Immortelle Divine Cream and the Overnight Reset Serum, both of which help to fight the visible signs of ageing. Apply both of these to your face each night, and experience the magic of radiant and fresh skin. Buy here.

Frank Green Gift Set from 3 stores nationwide – RRP €47

A gift that means the world (and helps it too). Beautifully designed and functional, the Frank Green Gift Set includes 1 x ceramic reusable cup (295ml) with push button lid and 1 x ceramic reusable bottle (595ml) with straw lid. Helps avoid single-use plastic. Available in 3 stores nationwide and here.

Green Dot by Madeleine Gray (Published by W&N)

Hera is in her mid-twenties, which seems young to everyone except people in their mid-twenties. Since leaving school, she has been trying to kick and scream into existence a life she cares about, but with little success so far. Until she meets Arthur. He works with her, he is older than her, he is also married. But in her soulless office – the large cold room she feels destined to spend her life in – he is a source of much-needed sustenance. And though Hera has previously dated women, she soon falls headlong into a workplace romance that will quickly consume her life. Available from all good book shops nationwide.

Shades of the Season with Sally Hansen – RRP from €11.99

Get ready for spring with a fresh manicure, ideal for a Mother's Day small gift. Light nail colours dominate the trend, appealing to balletcore and coquette aesthetics seen on TikTok and runways. Good Kind Pure offers vegan, plant-based nail products like Mystic Topaz for a soft shimmer pink. Nudes like Toasted Toffee and Roasted Chestnut remain timeless. Green nails, particularly calming hues like Cactus Makes Perfect, are trending this season. Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel Polish promises up to 14 days of colour and shine without a UV lamp. Finish with Glossy or Matte Topcoat for a polished look. Enjoy salon-quality nails at home, perfect for spoiling Mum. Available from all good pharmacies.

The Fragrant Nest Handcrafted Luxury Refillable Candle from Nearly Sisters – RRP €35

Sile, the proprietor of The Fragrant Nest, specialises in handcrafting exquisite and distinctive candles using environmentally friendly materials. Inspired by the clean lines and neutral tones characteristic of Scandi/Nordic décor, she uses Jesmonite, a concrete alternative, to fashion candle containers. Available in black, white, grey, and other hues, these candles serve as luxurious decorative accents for any living space. Each scent is thoughtfully selected to evoke sumptuous home fragrances suitable for any room. Buy now from www.nearlysisters.ie or from the beautiful Nearly Sisters store on Cutlery Road in Newbridge, County Kildare.

BOOMBAE

Treat the mum in your life to a stylish bouncy blowdry or perhaps KIA KNOTS hair extensions from Dublin’s most Instagrammable salon ‘BOOMBAE’ located in Hamilton Gardens, Cabra. The new salon includes 12 hair stations, 6 backwash stations, a training and boardroom, a management office, a large staff room with fully fitted kitchen and break area. It also houses The Laser Club which features 3 treatment rooms and 3 teeth whitening pods. The Laser Club specialises in laser hair removal treatments as well as laser tattoo removal and can also treat an array of skin issues. See www.boombae.com for prices.

Rosalique Luxury Gift Set – RRP €49.95 (worth €58.90)

Treat the beauty lover in your life this Mother’s Day with Rosalique’s luxury gift set, featuring their 3 in 1 Anti-Redness Miracle Formula SPF50. Ideal for busy mums, this versatile formula offers a your-skin-but-better finish, covering and treating redness for a smooth, glowing complexion. Rosalique functions as a light foundation, redness-correcting concealer, primer and SPF, simplifying any beauty routine. Gift glowing skin with Rosalique's award-winning formula and a hand-made kabuki brush for flawless application, all presented in a luxurious gift box. Give the gift of confidence and radiant skin with Rosalique this Mother’s Day. Available from pharmacies nationwide.

The Island Swimmer by Lorraine Kelly (Published by Orion)

When Evie's father falls desperately ill, she finally returns to the family home on Orkney and the wild landscape she left as a teenager, swearing never to return. Not everyone is happy at her arrival, particularly her estranged sister Liv, their relationship broken after a childhood trauma. As Evie clears out her father's neglected house to prepare it for sale, lonely Evie finds herself drawn to a group of cold-water swimmers led by her old friend Freya, who find calmness beneath the waves. Together they help Evie face up to the mistakes in her past, unlocking a treasure of truths that will reverberate through the community, and shake her family to its core. Inspired by her passion for the Orkney islands and its people. Available from all good book shops nationwide.

Baked by Steph Mother's Day Cookie Collection – RRP from £9.50

Who doesn’t love a delicious baked treat? Just in time for Mother’s Day, Baked by Steph has launched their adorable cookie collection, designed in honour of every amazing mum. There are some brilliant designs to choose from, including a personalised trophy cookie for ‘World’s Best Mum’, as well as a cookie dedicated to Joanna Lumley’s iconic character from Absolutely Fabulous. Each cookie gift is available for pre-order for Mother’s Day, and you can place your order here.

A NYX Hotel Dublin Voucher

Why not give the ultimate treat to the mother figure in your life and enjoy a city break to Dublin’s newest hotel, NYX Hotel Dublin. Bringing unique lifestyle stays to Ireland for the first time, Dublin’s newest and stylish hotel, NYX Hotel Dublin is the perfect location for a city break to the capital. A destination where hospitality meets a unique urban style, the newly-built NYX Hotel is located right where it’s all happening in central Dublin on the Grand Canal at Portobello Harbour, enjoy cocktails, dinner plates and much more! Check out a range of offers and vouchers from NYX-Hotels.ie

Siobhán Daly Handcrafted Réalta (Star) Earrings from Nearly Sisters – €39.99

Siobhán Daly Designs is built on the belief that accessories are not just an add-on to an outfit – they shape your identity and how the world sees you. They believe in the magic they possess, with their ability to instantly transform your look and mood with a simple finishing touch. Nestled in their studio in Meath, from necklaces to earrings, each piece is a unique creation designed with one person in mind – you. Buy now from www.nearlysisters.ie or from the beautiful Nearly Sisters store on Cutlery Road in Newbridge, County Kildare.

St. Tropez Luxe Self Tan Mini Kit – RRP €22

Create an effortless glow with the St. Tropez Luxe self-tan Mini Kit. The set features a tanning mitt, Luxe whipped crème mousse and Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops. In just 1 application, these face and body tanning products will give you a natural medium golden tan that develops in just 4-8 hours and lasts for days. Buy here.

Galaxy Buds FE from 3 stores nationwide – RRP €89

The new Galaxy Buds FE have an iconic design, all-day comfort and superior sound. The perfect way to stand out as you lose yourself in rich bass. Available in 3 stores nationwide and here.

Skeyndor Power Hyaluronic Kit from Edvard & Pink – RRP €123.00, now €98.40

Discover the luxurious Skeyndor Power Hyaluronic Kit from Edvard & Pink, a perfect Mother's Day gift for the special mum in your life. Priced at just €98.40 (RRP €123.00), this kit deeply moisturizes the skin, preventing water loss and promoting optimal hydration. By harnessing the power of hyaluronic acid and a potent aquaporin activator, it effectively enhances the skin's natural hydrodynamics, leaving it radiant and rejuvenated. Treat Mum to this indulgent skincare set, offering both pampering and practical benefits for her beauty routine. Alternatively, pick up an Edvard & Pink gift cards for a customised spa days – buy online here.

Powerscourt Hotel Estate Spa – RRP various

Gift the gift of a Magical Mother’s Day Experiences at Powerscourt Hotel Estate Spa with a Monetary Voucher from €50. A Powerscourt Hotel gift voucher, is always a smart choice and guaranteed to put a smile on Mum’s face. The possibilities are endless and your loved one can use it towards an overnight stay, an impressive selection of resort dining experiences, or rejuvenating spa treatments. With a gift voucher, they can create their own unforgettable experience at their leisure. Buy here

By SK Liquid Blush Bundle – RRP €31, now €26

This Mother's Day, treat her to the perfect gift with By SK Liquid Blushes, seamlessly blending skincare benefits with makeup perfection. By SK Liquid Blush offers a radiant flush of colour, enriched with restorative floral waters to refresh and soothe the skin. Its velvety, mousse-like texture ensures effortless application and seamless blending, even for beginners. Pink Moon, a soft candy pink shade, delivers a natural, healthy glow. For an extra luminous finish, pair it with BYSK Higher Love powder highlighter. Give Mum the gift of glowing, nourished skin with By SK Liquid Blush, a must-have addition to any makeup collection for a fresh, youthful look. Buy here.

Laines London Camel Golden Honey Bee Faux Fur Slippers by Avoca – RRP €53.61

Super cosy and comfortable, these slippers by Laines London are perfect for lounging around on relaxing days at home. Treat your feet to a luxe faux fur dream with a cross strap design that slips on and off effortlessly. Cast in a warm camel shade and adorned with an embellished removable bee shaped brooch and non-slip soles for less slipping and sliding, these slippers make a gorgeous gift or a special treat for yourself. Available to purchase in stores and online at www.avoca.com.

KASH Beauty New Luxurious Lip Oils – RRP €14.95

Makeup Mavens KASH Beauty unveils two new hydrating lip oils, perfect for Mother's Day gifting. Hey Honey and Sweet Dreams join their sought-after Watermelon Kiss and Candy Kiss collection, promising all-day hydration and attention-grabbing lips. Hey Honey offers a nude pigment with a honey scent, while Sweet Dreams boasts a sweet, pink shade. Imagine a sheer balm with a hint of colour, delivering irresistibly juicy lips. Ideal for beauty beginners, these lip oils combine the hydration of balms with the shine of glosses, without any stickiness. Enriched with Collagen, Vitamin E, Ceramide, Hyaluronic Acid, Rosehip Oil and Shea Butter, they plump and moisturise lips effortlessly. Give the gift of lush, hydrated lips with KASH Beauty's Lip Oils this Mother's Day. Buy here or stockists nationwide.

Afternoon Tea at The Metropole Hotel for Mother’s Day

Afternoon Tea in the Metropole Hotel, Cork City, is the perfect way to start or end a day of shopping with friends and family. Escape the bustling city and relax in the luxury of the hotel’s cosy Tea Room in The Met. Guests are offered the quintessential Afternoon Tea experience with an indulgent selection of traditional homemade sandwiches, wide assortment of pastries and delectable desserts. Enjoy a choice of hot blend teas and artisan coffee all prepared and poured by the Afternoon Tea concierge. Mums will also get a complimentary glass of prosecco on arrival. Book here.

Polished London Prebiotic Breath Drops – RRP €12.99/€10.99

Luxury Brand Polished London unveils their latest Oral Care essential: Prebiotic Breath Drops, perfect for Mother’s Day gifting. Developed in collaboration with leading dentists, this revolutionary product ensures minty-fresh breath and a radiant smile from the inside out. Infused with the natural flavours of English Apples and Peppermint, these drops offer a revitalising burst of freshness, enlivening the senses with every use. Unlike traditional breath fresheners, they nurture the vital link between gut vitality and oral health, formulated with inulin and prebiotics to promote harmony between oral and digestive microbiomes. Treat Mum to a gift of freshness and oral wellness with Polished London's Prebiotic Breath Drops this Mother's Day. Buy here.

Magee 1866 Molly Double Breasted Blazer – RRP €325

Give your mum the gift of slow fashion chic this Mother’s Day with this gorgeous blazer! Magee 1866’s Spring Summer 2024 collection has officially launched, inspired by the windswept and sandy shorelines of Donegal on the Wild Atlantic Way. In particular, we’re obsessed with their Molly Blazer – a flattering, long-line double breasted blazer in oat and caramel houndstooth. With so many outfit combinations to choose from, a blazer like this one will never go out of style. Browse the entire collection here.

NUXE Nuxuriance Ultra Alfa [3R] Collection – RRP from €28

NUXE has launched its new range, just in time for Mother’s Day! Derived from three natural-origin ingredients, these eight products include Alfa [3R] Technology, which acts upon the main signs of ageing – wrinkles, firmness, sagging, and radiance. The entire range includes the following products: Anti-Dark Spot Hand Cream, Firming Body Lotion, Global Anti-Ageing SPF Cream, Global Anti-Ageing Night Cream, Global Anti-Ageing Rich Cream, Targeted Eye & Lip Contour, Anti-Dark Spot Serum, and Global Anti-Ageing Cream. Shop the range online at Cloud 10 Beauty and in all major pharmacies nationwide.

Gingko Galaxy Crystal Light from Oxendales – €57.50

Crystal lighting ball featuring a 3D laser-engraved Galaxy design. Switch between three light intensity levels by touching the copper button on the front of solid natural walnut wood base. The walnut base is fitted with a rechargeable battery that can keep your space illuminated for up to 16 hours. The USB-C port in the back makes for easy charging. Buy here.

Seoulista Beauty ultimate Mother's Day skincare gift: The Cryo Cool Skin Tool & Super Serums Duo

The Seoulista Cryo Cool Skin Tool (RRP €25) is a state-of-the-art skincare device that harnesses cryo-technology to cool and refresh the skin. With thick aluminium cooling plates that remain icy cool, the Cryo Cool Skin Tool provides a stimulating effect to soothe irritation, lift and firm the complexion, minimise pores, and encourage lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness. Buy here.

Designed to complement the Cryo Cool Skin Tool, Seoulista Super Serums (RRP €24) are a powerful addition to your skincare routine. These serums are formulated to enhance the benefits of the Cryo Cool Skin Tool and contribute to a more radiant and healthier complexion. The combination of the Cryo Cool Skin Tool and Super Serums offers a comprehensive solution for skincare enthusiasts seeking an indulgent and rejuvenating experience. Buy here.

The Smooth Company Smooth Styling Gift Set – RRP € 47.00, now € 34.95

Indulge mum this Mother's Day with the ultimate gift of smoothness: the Smooth Styling gift set. Featuring the coveted Smooth Stick and the essential Smooth Styler 4 in 1 Professional Styling Comb, this set equips her with the tools to conquer any bad hair day effortlessly. Bid farewell to frizz, unruly strands, and dull locks, as the Smooth Stick and Smooth Styler work their magic, ensuring she always radiates confidence and slays with her hair. As a luxurious addition, the set also includes a limited-edition smooth headband, because she deserves nothing but the best. Unwrap this bundle of hair wonders and unleash the magic of smooth, sleek, and sensational hair – just like her! Buy here.

End Of Story by A.J. Finn, Published by HarperCollins

This highly-anticipated thriller will make for a great gift for your book-loving mum this Mother’s Day. “I’ll be dead in three months. Come tell my story”. This is the chilling invitation from Sebastian Trapp, renowned mystery novelist, to his long-time correspondent Nicky Hunter, an expert in detective fiction. Nicky begins to unravel Trapp’s life story under the watchful eyes of his wife and daughter after being welcomed into his lavish San Francisco mansion. But Sebastian Trapp is a mystery himself. And maybe – probably – a murderer. Two decades ago, his first wife and son vanished and the case was never solved. Is the master of mystery playing a deadly game – and if so, who will be the loser? And when a body surfaces in the family's koi pond, they all realise the past isn't buried – it's waiting. Available to buy in all good bookstores nationwide.

Currys Mother’s Day gifts – RRP various

Currys have some great hassle-free Mother’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to make her smile. Is she a coffee lover who wants to cut back on buying take away drinks? Look no further than the DOLCE GUSTO by De'Longhi Genio S EDG225W Coffee Machine – White €109.

Is she counting her steps? You can't go wrong with a fitness watch! Choose the FITBIT Versa 4 Smart Watch – Pink Sand & Copper Rose €169.

If she loves reading, an eReader may be the best gift money can buy. It's a portable alternative to carrying around a physical copy – plus you can literally carry thousands of books in a single device. Choose the AMAZON Kindle Paperwhite 6.8" eReader – 16 GB, Black €189.

For more great gift ideas, visit www.currys.ie now.

Sunday Lunch at Cork International Hotel

Why not treat your mum to a delicious Sunday Lunch this Mother’s Day. The team of chefs at the Cork International Hotel have taken the hassle out of preparing the meal for the family and have created a delicious menu using locally sourced produce. Diners can enjoy a range of options from the a la carte menu which includes sumptuous roast dishes, in the comfortable surrounds of the New Yorker Bar & Restaurant. The menu is available every Sunday from 12.30pm – 3.30pm and can be booked online. Complimentary parking is available on site. Book here.

Eminence Must Have Minis Gift Set – RRP €115

Give the gift of results this Mother’s Day with this Eminence Must Have Minis Gift Set. A collection of their best-selling products that showcase the powerful phytoceutical brand in all its glory.

This starter set includes Stone Crop Gel Wash, Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant, Stone Crop Whip Moisturiser, Bamboo Firming Fluid, Neroli Age Corrective Eye Serum all contained in an elegant and convenient zippered pouch. Eminence is perfect antidote to tired skin and the products actively reverse ageing with powerful organic ingredients like healing stone crop, firming bamboo, regenerating neroli and strawberry hyaluronic extracts. It’s a complete skin care routine that’s suitable for all skin types. Buy here or visit www.thewicklowstreetclinic.ie for more information. You can also check out the spa finder on eminence.ie to find an Eminence spa or salon near you

Kate Spade Wallet at Zalando – RRP €95

Treat your Mum to designer this Mother's Day with a gorgeous gift from Kate Spade. Add some fun to your Mum's life with this playful leather wallet, embellished with a 3D heart to show her just how much you love her! Buy here.

TanOrganic Anti-Ageing Facial Tan Serum – RRP €44.99

Gift your mum the gift of glowing, youthful skin with this serum. Recommended by dermatologists, TanOrganic, the leading provider of organic and natural tanning products provides the perfect solution to achieving the ultimate summer glow while also keeping the skin youthful with their new serum. This fast-drying face serum is a game-changer, combining hydration and skin-smoothing properties to give you a radiant complexion like never before. Buy here.

Brow Aid Masterstroke Brow Trio – RRP €32

This Mother's Day, give the gift of flawless brows with the Masterstroke Brow Trio. This 3-in-1 longwear eyebrow filler is meticulously designed to revolutionize any beauty routine, ensuring brows are nothing short of perfection in three simple steps. With over 20 years of expertise in the beauty industry, Brow Aid founder Kim O’Sullivan has crafted a transformative brow experience, empowering users to achieve salon-quality results from the comfort of their homes. The Masterstroke Brow Trio boasts carefully selected ingredients to nourish and enhance brows, available in universal shades: Taupe, Brown and Granite. Its multitasking design includes a micro tip pen for filling, a pencil for shading and a brow brush for blending and shaping, promising beautiful brows in just three easy steps: groom, fill and frame, and define. Buy here.

Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer – RRP €399.99

Inspired by beautiful pearls, the Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer is now available for a limited time in two incredible colours – Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold. Known for being small, light, and fast, this hairdryer will help you to achieve your best hairdo yet. Its equipment is engineered with intelligent heat control technology, which helps to protect your luscious locks from overheating and gaining heat damage. Less damaged hair reflects more light in a single direction, meaning that your hair will become shinier with each use. Buy here.

Blue Pretty Trellis Cotton Pyjama Set by Avoca – RRP €78

Go to bed in style with this stunning set of blue and floral pyjamas. Breathable and soft with classic contrast piping, they'll make a fresh addition to your sleepwear. Made from eco-friendly 100% BCI cotton, and boasting a matching fabric duster bag, this beautiful set makes a thoughtful self-care gift or investment in yourself. Available to purchase in stores and online at www.avoca.com.

The Mother's Day Box 2024 by Marks & Spencer – RRP €40

Marks & Spencer have launched their Beauty Gift Box for Mother's Day. This sweet set includes four full-size essentials and three mini products, perfect for any mum’s self-care routine. Each box includes: Floral Street's Wonderland Peony perfume, L'Occitane's Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, Formula's Sleep Cream, Elizabeth Arden's Retinol Capsules and Alpha-H's Liquid Gold, Nails Inc's Bond Street Passage polish, and Neom's Calming Hand Balm. Completing the look, the entire set is wrapped up in a stunning colourful box. Available to purchase in stores and online at www.marksandspencer.com.

Lyrath Estate Kilkenny Gift Vouchers

Give the gift of a relaxing minibreak away this Mother’s Day at Lyrath Estate! Situated in Co. Kilkenny, this breathtaking resort hotel is the ideal place to enjoy a peaceful trip away. Lyrath Estate’s gift vouchers can be used across the hotel, including for overnight stays, dining experiences at Lady Charlotte Tea Rooms, The Grill & Bar, Yew Restaurant, or any spa treatment at The Spa. To purchase a gift voucher or book a trip to the Lyrath Estate, visit their website here.

Max Benjamin Scandi Collection Candles and Diffusers – RRP from €28

Luxury fragrance brand Max Benjamin has launched its limited edition Scandi Collection, just in time for Mother’s Day. Their Swedish Woodland scent evokes the refreshing blend of sandalwood, spruce, and birch. Meanwhile, Meadow Hygge offers the tranquility of Danish meadows with floral, cedar, and amber wood notes. Lastly, Arctic Fjord captures the purity of Norwegian waters with salt spray, sea kelp, and beach rose. Available as both candles and diffusers, these scents will transport your home into an area of peace, freshness and tranquility. Buy here.

Sásta Microbiome Booster Serum – RRP €45

Treat your mum to the ultimate serum for all skin types. Sásta Microbiome Booster Serum represents a paradigm shift in skincare. Packed with pre and postbiotics, this award-winning serum elevates the health of the skin's microbiome, offering a comprehensive solution to a multitude of skin concerns. Accredited by MyMicrobiome, it stands as Ireland's first and only Microbiome Friendly serum, setting a new standard in the skincare industry. From soothing redness and inflammation to boosting hydration and improving skin sensitivity, the Microbiome Booster Serum embodies inclusivity and efficacy, transforming skin with just one product. Buy here.

Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic Bird Glass Candle by Dunnes Stores – RRP €10

Create a calm and relaxing living space with the help of this soy blend scented candle from Irish designer Carolyn Donnelly. Presented in a vintage glass jar with lid, this candle delivers 14 hours of sweet and exotic aromas. Customers also have a choice of two gorgeous scents – Warm Amber Blossoms (in a blue candle) and Monoi & Vanilla (in a green candle). Both are available to purchase in stores and online at www.dunnesstores.com.

Lash Star Beauty

Lash Star Beauty Maximize Your Lashes Essentials Collection Gift Set – RRP €68.95, Sale price 20% off for limited time €55.16

This sleek, elegant set is perfect for any mum and features a trio of bestselling products. The Full Control Mascara defines each lash with a dual-ended brush. The Supreme Curler ensures a sculpted curl every time and the silicone Lash Brush styles and guides lashes into place. This collection comes in a stunning vegan leather Varda Cosmetic Bag.

Lash Star Beauty Atomic Lashes Effortless Glam Collection Gift Set Normally – RRP €68.95, Sale price 20% off for limited time €55.16

Does your mum love a bit of dazzle? This set features the Stardust Eyelash Curler with a jewel encrusted handle which looks great on any dressing table and provides excellent grip. The set also includes Full Control Mascara which separates lashes with a dual-ended brush, and the Pure Pigment Kohl Eyeliner which delivers a rich, intense colour payoff. The smudger tip allows you to blend for your desired look, whether you're going deep and dark or keeping it light and airy. Comes in the gorgeous vegan leather Varda Cosmetic Bag – a must-have set for ultimate glam! Buy here.

Nunaïa Ground Mini Ritual Set – RRP €29

The Ground Ritual Set, designed for ultimate nourishment and rejuvenation, makes a thoughtful Mother's Day gift. This set is meticulously crafted to enhance not only the skin but also one's overall well-being and inner equilibrium. It includes the Ground Mini Ritual Set, featuring the Nourishing Radiance Serum (5ml) for restoring skin radiance and hydration, the Superfood Cleansing Balm (15ml) for deep cleansing and nourishment, and a gentle Facial Cleansing Oval for daily impurity removal. Presented in a reusable certified organic cotton pouch, this set provides a 14-day supply along with the signature Nunaïa Ritual™ guide. It's an ideal gift to pamper and rejuvenate a mother figure on her special day, offering a luxurious self-care experience that promotes relaxation and rejuvenation. Buy here.

NeoStrata Rebound Sculpting Cream 50g – RRP €79.95

Forget gym membership, give your SKIN a lift, sculpt and contour with NeoStrata's Revolutionary Rebound Sculpting Cream. NeoStrata, a leader in skincare innovation, recently announced the launch of this new cream, a plush and hydrating face cream designed to target 10 key signs of ageing. Formulated with the breakthrough MicroDiPeptide229™ technology, this cream promises a lifted, sculpted and recontoured appearance, including a noticeable improvement in jawline contour and lift. NeoStrata's team of research scientists spent eight years perfecting MicroDiPeptide229™, a unique lifting and firming peptide that is 2.5 times smaller than leading topical cosmetic peptides, ensuring optimal delivery into the skin's surface. Scientifically proven to support the skin's natural building blocks, including elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid, this micro-sized peptide provides a visibly lifted and sculpted look. Find NeoStrata in pharmacies nationwide and on neostrata.ie.

Pamper Me Green Angel Gift Set – RRP €39

Handmade in Dublin, the Pamper Me Green Angel Gift Set is a delightful gift that any mum would love. This Mother’s Day, show her your thanks with the gorgeous Pamper Me Green Angel Gift Set which is a limited edition and thoughtfully curated to include a range of luxurious skincare products in a gorgeous cosmetics bag. Treat your Mum on March 10th to beautiful skincare essentials that harness the power of organic Irish seaweed and pure essential oils.

Watch her face light up when she unzips her reusable Green Angel cosmetic bag filled with a 30ml Cleansing Lotion with cucumber and sage extracts; a 50ml Collagen and Seaweed Face Cream; 30ml Jasmine Hand Cream; 10ml Seaweed and Aloe Eye Gel; 10ml Seaweed Face Mask with Aloe Vera and Avocado and a luxurious Cleansing Pad. Worth €70, this powerful skincare combination is on offer for only €39.

Available on www.greenangel.com and in Green Angel’s Flagship Store in Wicklow, Eircode A67YC64. Also available nationwide from Green Angel stockists including pharmacies and in select leading department stores such as Avoca, Dunnes Stores, Shaw’s, and Kilkenny Shop.

AYU Cosmetics Glow Easy Trio – RRP €55

Introducing AYU Cosmetics' trio of makeup essentials: AYU Cool Contour: Effortlessly sculpt cheekbones with its blendable formula and easy-to-use cushion applicator, enhancing natural beauty. AYU Liquid Light: Illuminate your complexion with this lightweight highlighter, offering a dewy glow without harsh lines. AYU Sheer Cream Blush: Achieve a radiant glow with its ultra-smooth formula, infused with coated pigments for soft-focus colour on cheeks or lips. Available in Pink or Peach shades. Buy here.

Sculpted by Aimee Personalised CloudCream – RRP €35

This moisture-boosting formula by award-winning Sculpted by Aimee, makes the perfect gift for Mother’s Day. A nourishing ceramide-rich cream formulated to soothe, strengthen and repair dehydrated or sensitised skin. Make it extra special and personalise it with your mum’s name for free. Buy here.

Sanctuary Spa Signature Collection Tri-Wick Scented Candle – RRP €27

Relax & unwind with the Sanctuary Spa luxurious tri-wick candle fragranced with their iconic Signature Sanctuary scent with notes of jasmine, grapefruit & vanilla. This three wick candle is formulated with a natural shea wax blend & has a burn time of up to 26 hours. Buy here.

Sisterhood by Cathy Kelly, Published by HarperCollins

Treat your mum to a new book by number 1 bestselling author Cathy Kelly. This latest piece tells the story of Lou, who for the first time, feels like giving up is an option. At her 50th birthday, her world imploded as a secret her mother has kept hidden from her all her life changes everything. Lou must get to the bottom of the shocking truth that alters who she really is. With the help of her sister Toni, who is facing her own crisis, the two women set out on a life-changing journey that takes them through Ireland’s wildest coastline and to Sicily’s sun-baked rocky shores. It will also take Lou deep into her relationships with her mother, her sister and her daughter to figure out how to stop pleasing everyone else – and carve out who she really wants to be. Available to buy in all good bookstores nationwide.

NEW SHISEIDO Vital Perfection Concentrated Supreme Cream – €158 50ml, €98 30ml, refill 50ml €133

Celebrate Mum with SHISEIDO and their new Vital Perfection Concentrated Supreme Cream. Specifically crafted for skin after 60, this cream embodies empowerment and endless potential. Using advanced Sculpturist Technology, driven by SafflowerRED™ and ReNeuraRED Technology™, it boosts the skin's Invisible Nutrient Network*. Gift Mum transformative beauty with this exclusive cream, made from the cherished Japanese Mogami safflower. It's the ideal Mother's Day treat. Available from Arnotts and Pharmacies Nationwide.

LINDOR Assorted Gold Heart Box – RRP €11

Whether it's your Granny, Mum, Stepmum or another Mother-figure in your life, you can never go wrong with a gift from LINDOR. With their rich selection of deliciously decadent chocolate gift boxes, your loved one will feel overjoyed to receive some chocolatey goodness this Mother’s Day. In particular, LINDOR has launched their new Assorted Gold Heart Box, which includes individually wrapped delights of creamy milk, rich dark, and sweet white chocolate, all wrapped up in a gold heart. Buy in supermarkets nationwide.

The Flowersmith Studio

Flowers are always appreciated on Mother’s Day, so why not treat her to a gorgeous bouquet from The Flowersmith Studio? Based in Cork, the company has an extensive range of floral delights for you to surprise your Mum with this year. From subscriptions for Field Flowers and beautiful Handmade Wreaths, to a variety of Floral Design Workshops and Courses, there is something perfect for everyone. Buy here.

Mettle & Bloom – RRP from €38

Celebrate Mother’s Day this year by gifting a gorgeous piece from Mettle & Bloom Jewellery such as the Memento Locket. It underlines the sentiment of “Embed Your Presence In The Present” and makes for a meaningful keepsake. Crafted with precision, the Memento Locket is a sterling silver masterpiece, elegantly plated in 18k gold. Or, take advantage of a bundle offer and save 20%. Choose the Regal Bundle (€180) including the Memento Locket and Regalia Hoop Earrings (€90), or opt for the Milestone Bundle (€232), which also features the Billie Tennis Bracelet (€75) and the Fianna Hoop Earrings (€80). Explore more bestselling pieces like the Identity Necklace (€74.95), My Sun, Moon & Stars Necklace (€49), Lumina Two Tone Hoops (€38), Pearlesque Bundle (€67), and Must Be Love Bundle (€67). Buy here.

Ella & Jo “Just Because, She's Her” Mother's Day Giftbox – RRP €124, now €90

Why not treat your Mum, Sister, Aunty or Bestie to this gorgeous pamper giftbox, just because, she's her. Award-winning brand, Ella & Jo has created this beautiful gift box which has everything any mum would love. It includes Plump & Protect Day Cream SPF 30, Relax & Renew Night Cream, The Miracle Mask and a FREE Cleansing Mitt all beautifully presented in an Ella & Jo Luxury Giftbox. Buy here.

Dyson Airwrap – RRP €549.99

In honour of Mother’s Day, the Dyson Airwrap is now available for a limited time in two stunning colours – Ceramic Pink and Rose Gold. Its machine has 13 attachments available, helping you to achieve multiple styles with any hair type. The Airwrap also has intelligent heat control to regulate its temperature, meaning that you don’t have to worry about heat damage. Whether you want to curl, straighten, smooth out or hide your flyaways, the Airwrap has got you covered. Buy here.

Helen James Considered Irish Mammy Mug by Dunnes Stores – RRP €5

Any Irish mammy would be absolutely thrilled to receive this mug! Created in a matte glaze finish with debossed 'Irish Mammy' lettering, this stoneware mug is not just for Mother's Day. With this mug, your beloved mum will be able enjoy her morning cup of coffee or afternoon tea in style. Designed by Helen James, this mug is available to purchase in stores and online at www.dunnesstores.com.

Nunaïa Sacred Space Candle – RRP €26

Introducing an eco-friendly, 100% natural essential oil candle from Nunaïa, designed to infuse your home with their signature scent. This candle boasts a floral and soothing fragrance, blending lavender and rose geranium to promote well-being with its positive and therapeutic effects on the mind, body, and spirit. It encourages restful sleep and cultivates a greater sense of calm. Crafted as the initial stage in the Nunaïa skincare ritual, it sets the tone for relaxation and balance in any space. Buy here.

Science Of Skin Solution for Scars – RRP €26.95

Solution for Scars is a clinically proven scar cream, formulated with epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), a naturally active ingredient that helps combat the thickening and redness that contribute to the prominence of scars. Buy here.

Thérapie Clinic Gift Vouchers- RRP various amounts

If you’re not sure what to get your mum for Mother’s Day, look no further! A voucher from Thérapie Clinic is the answer you’re looking for. Thérapie Clinic, a multi-award-winning establishment, recognised as Europe's premier laser and skincare specialists, pride themselves on being the number one medical providers of Aesthetic Medical treatments. With a wealth of experience, their medical team are renowned for their expertise in Laser Hair Removal and Aesthetic Treatments, including CoolSculpting, anti-wrinkle injections, lip and dermal fillers. They also offer an array of advanced skin treatments tailored to individual needs. Thérapie Clinic has invested in the very latest FDA-approved technology to deliver remarkable results. Their experienced medical team have delivered over five million treatments, allowing them to offer their services at affordable prices. Buy here.

Lily O'Brien's Chocolate- RRP from €9.50

This Mother's Day, say thank you to all mums with Lily O'Brien's chocolate. Choose from their Ultimate Collection (RRP €11.00) featuring a variety of milk, dark, and white chocolates. Opt for the Desserts Collection, which is inspired by global dessert favourites. Including flavours like Banoffee Pie and Crème Brulée, these come in 16 or 30-piece boxes. Or, treat her to the Exquisite Collection (RRP €9.50), offering sophisticated pairings like Ginger & Lemon Confit and Coconut & Lime that mums will love. Indulge her with the Lily O’Brien’s Chocolate Collection with innovative twists on traditional recipes, or share the luxury with Lily O'Brien's Truffles range, including Milk Chocolate, Salted Caramel, and Vanilla Truffles. Available to buy in stores nationwide and here.

L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect Age Rapid Spot Corrector – RRP €27.99

If the main woman in your life is concerned about age spots, then this is the product for them! This serum from L’Oréal is expertly formulated with Peony and Niacinamide, a combination that has been proven to effectively reduce the appearance of dark spots on mature skin. With each application, this powerful duo helps to boost skin radiance, reduce fine lines, and create a healthy-looking, fresher complexion. The light, non-oily formula is also suitable for your face, neck and hands. Buy here.

Holos Skincare Gift Sets- RRP from €51

Pamper your Mum this Mother’s Day with beautiful skincare essentials from Holos Skincare. Choose from one of their delightful Gift Sets, which are free from gluten, alcohol, parabens, and SLS. Handmade in Co. Wexford, the innovative skincare range comprises 100% plant-derived, vegan, cruelty-free, and eco-conscious products, with multi-award-winning natural products. Choose from the Plump & Smooth Set (€59) which includes This is More Facial & Eye Serum 30ml and Love Your Skin Anti-ageing Facial Oil 30ml, or opt for the Protect & Calm Set (€51) which has the Super Natural Activity Pre & Probiotic Spritz 150ml and Love Your Skin Anti-ageing Facial Oil 30ml included. If not, indulge in the Hydrate & Firm Set (€74) which comprises of This is More Facial & Eye serum 30ml and Super Natural Activity Triple Lipid Replenish Cream 100ml. Free shipping in Ireland for orders over €60, as well as 10% discount off a first online purchase. Available to buy in local pharmacies or here.

Reform Skincare Anti-blemish Kit from eBay.ie – €60.00

Introducing the REFORM Skincare Anti-Blemish Kit, mums secret weapon for her daily skincare routine. Formulated with scientifically proven active ingredients, it targets the root causes of acne while soothing inflammation and enhancing skin tone and texture. With daily use, you'll see a noticeable improvement in the appearance of past and present blemishes, along with a reduction in future breakouts, leaving you with a clear, radiant complexion that's bound to turn heads. Say hello to your inner confidence with the REFORM Skincare Anti-Blemish Kit. Buy here.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Tiger Lily Eau de Parfum – RRP €115.00 (50ml); €155.00 (90ml)

Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb Tiger Lily is a perfect fragrance choice to treat Mum to this Mother’s Day. Inspired by the Tiger Lily flower, this scent has floral ambery fruity notes. There is a hint of coconut milk illuminated by refreshing notes of Calabria Bergamot heart. The flower accord infuses the floral heart with a dynamic and exotic note, enriched with a jasmine grandiflorum super infusion and freesia accord, with the aroma of Addictive Mango. Available to buy instore and online at www.brownthomas.com, www.arnotts.ie and boots.ie, as well as select independent pharmacies nationwide.

The Sunrise Swimming Society by Rosie Hannigan, Published by HarperCollins Avon

If your mum is a bookworm, why not treat her to a brand new title? The Sunrise Swimming Society follows the story of Heather, Niamh, and Lauren, who made a pact to remain best friends for life. Their instant connection only grew stronger with their weekly sunrise swims in their stunning local lake. Agreeing to meet every year on midsummer’s dawn, they planned to meet at their old spot and swim together. But, fifteen years later, the tradition has faded away and they don’t speak any more – not since that night… This summer, they find themselves back in their Irish hometown and realise this could be their last chance to recapture what they have lost. Available to buy in all good bookstores nationwide.

Urban Decay Slick Day Brow Gel – RRP €28

This incredible brow gel from Urban Decay allows you to create a laminated look in seconds! Whether your arches are curly, thick, thin, or grow downward, this clear, vegan gel instantly lifts and locks even the most stubborn of hairs. Even better news, the gel vows to hold your brows in place for up to 24 hours. With no white-cast, crunchy residue or flaking, this is the one brow gel that you need to try. Available to purchase online and in store at www.arnotts.ie, www.millies.ie and online at www.boots.ie from March 29.

Moss & Sweetpea Set of 3 Artificial Mini Succulents in Pots by Marks & Spencer – RRP €22

Brighten up your mum’s home this Mother’s Day with these adorable mini plants! This trio of artificial mini succulents is perfect for small spaces which need a pop of greenery. The set of three comes in jewel-toned glazed ceramic pots, and as they are artificial, there’s no need to worry about keeping them alive. Available to purchase in stores and online at www.marksandspencer.com.

Swedish Nutra Immune Boost Shot – RRP €2.05

And if it's something small but powerful you are after, then this Swedish Nutra Immune Boost Shot is perfect! Each shot contains 22 Vitamins & Minerals including Ginseng & Amino Acids, perfect for your mum's Immune Support. Buy here.