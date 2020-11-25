The best luxury gifts for that special someone this Christmas

The Christmas season is the perfect time to treat that special someone in your life, to show them just how much you appreciate them all year round.

Whether it’s your mum who insists she has everything she needs, or perhaps the best friend who’s been there for you when you’ve needed her most, this ultimate gift guide has all of the luxury items and ideas, perfect for spoiling that special someone with this festive season.

Clarins Nutri-Lumière Gift Set (RRP €109)

A joy for the senses, Nutri-Lumière Day Cream is the ideal melting cream-in-oil for revitalizing, intensely nourishing and restoring radiance to undernourished skin. This set includes:

50ml Nutri-Lumière Day Cream

15ml Nutri-Lumière Night Cream

10ml Nutri-Lumière Lotion

30ml Hand and Cream Treatment Cream

Presented in the large size 2020 holiday pouch

Luxury Vegan Edit at Harvey Nichols in Dundrum Town Centre (RRP €195.00)

Harvey Nichol’s beauty department have got Christmas covered with their luxury hampers and gift sets and this one is no exception. The Vegan Edit is a great gift for a conscious beauty lover, with six luxury beauty products from Marc Jacobs, Fenty and Hourglass. The collection includes:

Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Mascara

Fenty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fenty Glow

Marc Jacobs The Shadow Brush

Fenty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Cuz I’m Black

Marc Jacobs Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Fantascene

Hourglass Confession Lipstick in No One Knows

Lancôme Advanced Génifique (RRP €162.50)

Advanced Génifique is the #1 serum for younger-looking and glowing skin, targeting key signs: texture, fine lines, wrinkles, radiance and clarity.

Reveal your skin's glow by using it morning and night. Suitable for dry, combination/normal and oily skin types, this serum is a powerhouse: patented and enriched with hyaluronic acid and probiotic derived fragments. The Lancôme Advanced Génifique set contains:

• Advanced Génifique Serum 115ml

• Génifique Day cream 15ml

• Génifique Night cream 15ml

• Advanced Génifique Light Pearl – Eye & Lash serum 5ml

Luxury hotel break at The Europe Hotel & Resort

From its unrivalled setting to luxury amenities and five star service, The Europe offers a variety of beautiful experiences in the heart of the Kingdom. Defined by its breath-taking location on the shores of Loch Lein, overlooking the MacGillycuddy’s Reeks, The Europe has an international award-winning spa and a selection of delicious dining options, making it the perfect break away from the hustle and bustle of life, providing a moment of luxury and relaxation.

Alexander McQueen Skull Print Silk Scarf (RRP €241)

It’s no secret that Alexander McQueen has a lot of signature designs in its collections but none more iconic than the skull-covered scarf, which is updated every season. Printed with the gothic emblems of varying sizes, it’s Italian-woven from pure silk with rolled edges and stamped with the branding at the corner.

Yonka Anti-Aging Vanity Time Resist (RRP €141.00)

The innovative Time Resist due is a precious ally for reducing visible signs of aging and giving your skin the advanced natural ingredient technology, it needs to fight against the passing of time. At the heart of these velvety and hydrating formulas is an all-new synergy that combines new-generation plant- based stem cells with the youth energy lipoamino acid, to uphold your skin’s youth. The day cream (50ml) visibly soothes wrinkles and gives skin more bounce, while the night cream (50ml) replenishes and re-energises you skin for a fresh feel when you wake up

Moët & Chandon Champagne (RRP €56 – €63)

What better way to celebrate this Christmas season than by raising a glass of the world’s best loved champagne, Moet & Chandon Imperial, with your loved ones. With a bottle opened every second somewhere in the world, Moët Impérial is recognized today as a symbol of what the Champagne region brings to the world, a “must be” component of life’s memorable moments.

L'Occitane Immortelle Divine SPF Face Care Trilogy (RRP €192)

This anti-ageing skincare trio provides complete rejuvenation of the skin by lifting the features, redefining facial contours and brightening dark spots as well as skin’s tone to ensure that the skin retains its youthful glow.

This luxurious face care set contains:

• 50ml Immortelle Divine Light Cream SPF20

• 30ml Immortelle Divine Serum

• 15ml Immortelle Divine Eyes in a L’OCCITANE signature gift box.

Lancôme Absolue (RRP €202)

Explore our Absolue regenerating skincare face & eye cream set. These products are inspired by 20 years of research to reduce the appearance of signs of skin ageing. Absolue, the exceptional collection of radiance regenerating skincare — inspired by nature, refined by science.

Inspired by 20 years of research on skin stem cells, Lancôme created Absolue Precious Cells Day Night and Eye Care, specially developed to help regenerate radiance and to help reduce the appearance of signs of skin ageing – skin looks smoother, feels softer. This gift-set contains:

Absolue Soft Cream 60ml

Absolue Soft Cream 15ml

Absolue Rich Cream 15ml

Absolue Eye Serum 5ml

Absolue Eye Cream 5ml

Five Star Marker Hotel Escape to the City (RRP €590)

This package is the ultimate gift experience and guarantees rest and relaxation in the most luxurious setting. The city escape includes one night accommodation for two in a deluxe double room, a bottle of chilled Champagne in the room upon arrival, full Irish breakfast in The Brasserie, a dinner of Beef & Bordeaux for two in The Marker Bar, one 60 minute Elemental Herbology treatment each with a snipe of prosecco in the Spa, guaranteed room upgrade, complimentary overnight valet car parking and late check out until 3pm.

Image Skincare AGE-DEFYING ESSENTIALS GIFT SET (RRP €131.50)

Give the gift of youthful-looking skin with this deluxe skincare set. Inspired by the diversity of the female face and the strength and wisdom that comes with age, the keepsake box features blue and gray facial portraits by Gavin. It contains:

⦁ The MAX stem cell facial cleanser (118ml): A luxurious, creamy cleanser powered by advanced peptides and select botanicals to nourish the skin and target visible signs of aging.

⦁ AGELESS total anti-aging serum (50ml): A multi-benefit peptide and AHA serum that addresses key signs of aging, including the appearance of wrinkles, lack of firmness, dullness and dryness.

⦁ PREVENTION+ daily ultimate protection moisturizer SPF 50 (91g): A sheer daily moisturizer with SPF 50 broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, plus Digital Aging Defense.

Sustainable, Irish-made beauty gifts with The Well at Cliff

Whether it’s a simple selection, beautifully boxed in recyclable, eco-friendly packaging, or a substantial pamper package crammed with goodies — a gift that keeps on giving — CLIFF is putting the sanity back in Santa this holiday season with an effortless collection of gifts designed to please.

A once a month manicure at The Salon at The Shelbourne (RRP €399)

The Shelbourne have the perfect gift for those who love to have beautifully manicured nails all year round – a voucher for a monthly 2-week manicure of your choice in the glamorous surrounds of The Salon at The Shelbourne. Enjoy groomed cuticles and buffed nails finished with a two-week polish of your choice.

AUGUSTINUS BADER – The Discovery Duo (RRP €265)

Maximum efficacy. Maximum versatility. Each Discovery Duo contains both of their groundbreaking skincare formulas — The Cream and The Rich Cream, for easy mixing-and-matching according to your routine. Use The Cream — an ultra-lightweight, instant hydrator — in the mornings and in warmer climates. The Rich Cream — a highly concentrated, deeply moisturizing cream — helps combat dryness in the evening and in cold or inclement weather.

The Shelbourne’s signature scented candle (RRP €35)

A wonderful gift for a good friend or a gorgeous treat for yourself, the signature Shelbourne Cloon Keen candle is rich and treacly, with aromatic rosemary, ozonic notes and tart grapefruit which enliven this evocative mix to create a smooth and distinctive scent. It is a fragrance designed to reflect the luxury and unique charm of Dublin's favourite five-star hotel, The Shelbourne.

ESTEE LAUDER Re-Nutriv Ultimate Diamond Transformative Energy Creme 50ml (RRP €340.00)

From the first touch, this velvety, intensely invigorating creme transports you to a new realm of luxury. Energy surges, vitality radiates, natural collagen is fortified as next-generation sculpting technologies power skin that looks and feels profoundly younger.

Enjoy Le Petit Spa at home (RRP €18 – €25)

The Twelve Hotel want to bring a touch of their Petit Spa to your home. The perfect present for a missed loved-one, Le Petit Spa use all Voya products and you can now order a range of gorgeous gifts online at thetwelvehotel.ie. Nourish skin with a Voya seaweed bath pack, containing sustainable hand harvested seaweed (€18), enjoy that luxurious spa smell at home with the Voya Luxury Scented Candle (€25), or treat dry hands with the Voya Handy to Have Reparative Hand Cream (€18). There are plenty of options to sooth the body and mind and spread just a little joy to your nearest and dearest while being apart.

Versace Coffee Mugs (RRP €295)

Rosenthal, known for its excellence, design approach and high quality products, helps bring the fabulous Versace lifestyle to your home. Together, the two brands have developed the most elegant and refined Rosenthal meets Versace tableware and gift collections, incorporating some of the maison’s most iconic prints and motifs across a wide range of themes, mixing traditional and contemporary styles, that are truly Versace.

AYU Suzie’s Capsule Collection (RRP €130)

This amazing set will be a makeup lover's dream, including everything you would need to creat that flawless everyday makeup look! Ready for gifting in a black magnetic box, this gorgeous gift set includes:

The AYU Natural Blush ‘n’ Bronze Palette

The AYU Signature Eye Shadow Palette

The brand new AYU Chloe Lip Kit

The AYU Total Lash Mascara

The AYU Double Sharpener

The AYU Brown Kohl Pencil

They AYU classic Cosmetic Bag

(Complimentary Branded Chocolates and a Mini Prosecco are also included in this set)

Afternoon Retreat at The Heritage (RRP €110 – €130)

A Christmas present to really look forward to, gift the Afternoon Retreat at The Heritage to someone special and they can enjoy a decadent afternoon enjoying The Heritage’s signature Afternoon Tea along with pampering time in the spa.

Unwind in the thermal suite while you enjoy The Heritage Spa Experience followed by a Bespoke Mini Facial to leave your skin feeling fresh and radiant, finishing up with a Muscle Melting Back Massage to relax, restore and revitalise the body. Feeling fully relaxed and rejuvenated, the next treat is Afternoon Tea including a selection of fine teas and coffees served with a delicious selection of sweet and savoury treats.

See By Chloé Saddle Shoulder Bag (RRP €349)

See By Chloé is a fan of the horseshoe shape, as seen in this saddle bag. It's crafted from leather with a grained finish and suede at the front. The flap closure opens to a compact interior to keep your essentials organised while the signature chain charm is suspended from the bottom, making it the perfect luxurious yet practical accessory.

Seascape to Cliff House Hotel (RRP €559 for two people sharing)

There is nothing nicer to get for Christmas than a much looked-forward-to treat of going somewhere fabulous. The Seascape package at Cliff House Hotel includes accommodation for two people in a deluxe sea view room, an outdoor bathing therapy in The Well by the Sea spa and dinner in The Bar Restaurant.

Aurora Wooly Sheepskin Mule (RRP €55.95)

Women’s slippers don’t get much more inviting than the Aurora, brand new for AW19. As you head into those long winter nights, you’ll be thankful to slide your feet into this top to toe Australian Grade A Shearling slipper. This is a pure, uninterrupted luxury.

Cashmere Blend Women's Socks (RRP €19.95)

These super soft cashmere blend women's socks are knitted using delicate fibres to help keep the most sensitive toes cosy. Carefully selected, the materials are harvested with respect to the animals and the environment. Choose from a variety of colours, pink, navy blue, grey, and burgundy. Each with contrasting trim to the cuff on heel and toe. The ultimate way to show your feet comfort and style.

Fire and Ice at Velvære Spa (RRP €145)

Created in Beverly Hills and known as ‘The Red Carpet Facial’, give the gift of great skin this Christmas with Velvære at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin. Loved by A-Listers the Fire & Ice Facial is designed to rapidly and safely resurface the skin, reduce fine lines, address problematic skin and encourage cellular renewal.

Blank Canvas ‘Tools To Match Your Talent’ (RRP €250)

This is the ultimate gift for a make-up fanatic, make-up artist or brush collector. This amazing three-tiered set from Blank Canvas comes with 40 pieces and saves you €190! It includes everything you could need for perfect makeup application; the hero multipurpose brush – the F20, buffer and bronzing brushes; blending, liner and crease brushes, lip, eyebrow and highlighting brushes, plus their most loved 'Holy Grail' brush cleaner.

Bath-time Bliss with The Kingsley Hotel & Spa Christmas Gift Box (RRP €95)

The Kingsley Hotel & Spa in Cork have curated a Christmas Gift Box, perfect for those who love to create a spa experience in their own bathroom with scents, soaks and scrubs to leave you feeling pampered and relaxed. The box of bath-time bliss includes:

A Neom Organics Perfect Peace Candle

The Kerstin Florian Mineral Wellness Soak

The Kerstin Florian Turkish Body Scrub

The Handmade Soap Company Grapefruit Hand Lotion.

Lucy Nagle The Superstar jumper in Flint (RRP €295)

The superstar intarsia knitted cashmere sweater is one of Lucy Nagle's very best sellers! This Flint grey cashmere with little pops of pewter sequin stars livens up any look, in an effortless way.

Eadach By Sara O’Neill Silk Kimono (RRP €890)

For its Éadach collection, Sara O'Neill focuses on simply constructed garments that allow the print and the movement of the silk to take centre stage, like this kimono. The soft crepe de chine fabric secures with a wrap belt, and features a Celtic-style floral design.

Perfect Pampering at Faithlegg (RRP €60 – €100)

After the year we've had you can finally enjoy a bit of rest and relaxation with an afternoon of pampering at Faithlegg House Hotel, with a variety of indulgent treatments available in The Treatment Rooms, including:

The Elemis Express Facial (€60)

Afternoon Temptations which includes a choice of treatment followed by afternoon tea (€70)

A Swedish Full Body Massage (€89)

The Free Style Deep Tissue Body Massage (€100)

The Elemis SuperFood Pro Radiance Facial (€94).

NEOSTRATA SKIN ACTIVE REPAIR KIT (RRP €190.05)

This Skin Active Repair Kit is a collection of premium anti-ageing products formulated for mature skin to deliver significant improvements to the signs of ageing in as little as four weeks. This luxury set contains:

Exfoliating Wash

A Matrix Support with SPF30

ACellular Restoration

A free Intensive Eye Therapy worth €74.05.

JO MALONE LONDON Pomegranate Noir and Peony & Blush Suede Fragrance Layered Candle (RRP €184.94)

This fragrance layered candle is a sensual floral pairing, blending Pomegranate Noir and Peony & Blush Suede. Expertly crafted by artisans in the British countryside and presented in a two-tone glass design. Blooming peonies and juicy pomegranate combine in a voluptuous floral. The scent will continue to evolve as you burn through the alternating layers of wax, with a burn-time of approximately 60 hours.

Skin Deep Subscription Box (RRP €325 for an annual subscription)

Skin Deep by Corinna Tolan is Ireland’s first beauty & wellbeing subscription box service. Each season a box is packed with amazing products to promote healthy skin and enhance mindfulness and wellbeing. A box goes out In Spring, Summer, Autumn & Winter, with each box containing content which will complement the season.

The box is for all skin types and has no contraindications and is suitable for pregnancy — so ideal for any skin lover in your life this Christmas!

Each box is valued over €150, with a monthly subscription costing you €35 and an annual subscription costing only €325 — saving you a whopping €95.

ACQUA DI PARMA Fragrance Gift Set (RRP €230.00)

A sophisticated and unique set starring the Oud Eau de Parfum to celebrate the Holiday season, presented in a special gift box decorated with elegant illustrations by Chinese artist Oamul.

Art by Chris O’Hara (Prices available on request)

Treat that special someone in your life to a little bit of luxury this Christmas with a bespoke piece by Irish Abstract Artist Chris O’Hara. Having created unique pieces for a vast collection of top celebrities, including Glenda Gilson, Lucy Kennedy and Pippa O’Connor among many more, Celebrated Irish Abstract Artist, Chris O’Hara, has now been given the seal of approval by The British Royal Family as one of his commissioned artworks now takes pride of place in the home of Zara Phillips, daughter of Princess Anne, and her husband, English International Rugby Player Mike Tindall, situated in Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire.

Silver Night Starter Kit (RRP €180) and Gold Day Starter Kit (RRP €198)

Don’t want to risk breaking your Julisis glass bottles when traveling? We have your solution. This travel size kit is a great way to experience a starter to JULISIS or to pack your favourite Julisis products in durable safe PET refillable containers. The ideal gift for any occasion — the silver travel kit night and the gold travel kit day includes:

A 15ml silver night wash/gold day wash

A silver cistus toner/gold neroli toner

A silver night cream/gold emulsion day cream

A 7ml silver mineral mask/eyemulsion in a silver/gold Julisis travel bag.

Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010, (RRP €219) and Dom Perignon Rosé 2006 (RRP €380)

Celebrate Christmas in luxury this year and toast your loved ones with a glass of the world’s finest champagne, Dom Perignon, this festive season. After at least eight years of elaboration in the cellars, Dom Perignon 2010 embodies the perfect balance of Dom Pérignon, the Plénitude of harmony. Although it took over ten years to reach the light of day, the color of Dom Pérignon Rosé dares to express all the tension between youth and maturity, between exhibition and restraint.

Sarah Chapman Skinesis skincare collection (RRP €55 – €69)

Treat that special someone to some premier skincare products, from Sarah Chapman. Sarah’s award-winning, industry disrupting Skinesis skincare range proves that high-tech formulas can combine with the best that nature has to offer to deliver effective results in a luxurious way. Choose from:

Le Labo – Santal 33 Eau De Parfum at Harvey Nichols in Dundrum Town Centre (RRP €225)

In a few words, this scent is described as an open fire, the soft drift of smoke, where sensuality rises after the light has gone.

Le Labo’s Santal 33 intoxicates both men and women. It introduces uses of cardamom, iris, violet and ambrox, which crackle in the formula and bring some spicy, leathery, musky notes to this smoking wood alloy scent.

The Marc Jacobs Cushion Shoulder Bag (RRP €491.85)

Marc Jacobs's SS20 collection introduced some instant classics to their repertoire, such as this cushion bag. Made from grained leather in a distinct boxy shape, it is detailed simply with a logo flag. Open it up and you will also find a roomy interior with a zip pocket

Clarins Super Restorative Gift Set (RRP €91)

Replenishes and re-plumps for younger-looking skin. Enriched with Harungana plant extract, this deluxe 'Super Restorative' collection will target the needs of mature skin to combat all signs of ageing. This set includes:

50ml Super Restorative Day Cream

15ml Super Restorative Night Cream

50ml Super Restorative treatment essence

Presented in the large size 2020 holiday pouch

Declaré Oceans Best Gift Set (RRP €120)

This luxury gift set contains three of our absolute favourite products. Not to mention, beautifully packaged and suitable for all skin types, making a welcome gift at Christmas, and throughout the year. The Declaré Oceans Best Gift Set includes:

Oceans Best Recharge Cream – This soft cream helps the moisture level within the skin.

Oceans Hyaluron Booster – The perfect combination of three hyaluronic acids with marine extracts for the radiant beauty of your demanding skin. The highly effective serum provides instant moisture, wonderful refreshment and regeneration. Softens fine lines and wrinkles, leaving the skin looking firmer and plumper.

Oceans Best Mask – This mask gives your skin an immediate boost of hydration. The intense moisturizing effect plumps the skin to lessen the appearance of fine lines. Leaves your skin feeling fresh and soft

The Omorovicza Moor Mud Skincare Collection (RRP €67 – €93)

A collection powered by transformative Hungarian Moor Mud, rich in minerals to detoxify and purify the skin. This luxurious range includes:

Refine Facial Polisher (€80.66)

Moor Cream Cleanser (€66.89)

Revitalising Scalp Mask (€66.89)

Ultramoor Mud Mask (€92.47)

Deep Clean Mask (€80.66)

AVOCA Cashmere Wool Sandymount Scarf In White And Grey (RRP €119.95)

This luxurious scarf is created in a rich blend of merino wool and cashmere, and features a subtle herringbone weave throughout. A classic winter accessory to add to your collection.